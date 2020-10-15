Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Piovan S.p.A.    PVN   IT0005337958

PIOVAN S.P.A.

(PVN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

15.10.2020 19:30 - Piovan Group perfects the acquisition of Doteco SpA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/15/2020 | 01:35pm EDT

Press Release

PIOVAN GROUP PERFECTS THE ACQUISITION OF DOTECO SPA

Santa Maria di Sala (Venice), October 15, 2020 - Piovan Group, the world's leading operator in the development and production of process automation systems for the storage, transport and treatment of plastic and food polymers and powders, listed in the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, announces that on 15 October 2020 it has completed the closing for the acquisition of 100% of the capital of Doteco S.p.A. as announced on 2 October 2020.

The transaction took place at the values and conditions already communicated to the market on the 2nd and 6th of October 2020.

The acquisition of Doteco S.p.A. allows the group to make a significant step forward in the leadership in the field of automations for the production of films for food, agricultural and other uses.

***

FOR FURTHER DETAILS:

Piovan S.p.A.

Global Reputation S.r.l.

Investor Relations Officer

Press Office

Patrizia Tammaro Silva

Margherita Anna Mulas

ir@piovan.com

press@globalreputation.it

Tel. 041 5799111

Tel. 335 7870209

***

Piovan

Piovan Group is a global leader in the development and manufacturing of auxiliary automation systems for the storage, shipping and processing of polymers, bio-resins, recycled plastic, food fluids and food and non-food powders. Over recent years, the Group has been particularly engaged in developing and producing auxiliary systems to automate production processes for the bio-economies and circular economies for recycling and reusing plastic and for the production of plastics which are naturally compostable, tapping into cross-selling opportunities.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Piovan S.p.A. published this content on 15 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2020 17:34:05 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PIOVAN S.P.A.
01:35p15.10.2020 19 : 30 - Piovan Group perfects the acquisition of Doteco SpA
PU
10/1313.10.2020 18 : 00 - The Shareholders Meeting approves the dividend distribution..
PU
10/12PIOVAN S P A : 23.09.2020 - Privacy Statement for Shareholders
PU
10/1206.10.2020 08 : 59 - Piovan Group acquires 100% of the share capital of Doteco S..
PU
10/1202.10.2020 18 : 20 - Piovan Group acquires 100% of the share capital of Doteco S..
PU
10/1215.09.2020 19 : 15 - Clarification regarding the dividend distribution proposal ..
PU
10/02PIOVAN S P A : Group acquires 100% of the share capital of doteco spa
PU
05/1414.05.2020 20 : 53 - Press Release_The Board of Directors of Piovan SpA approves..
PU
05/1212.05.2020 19 : 10 - PiovanGroup Press Release Resignation of the Indipendent Di..
PU
05/1212.05.2020 17 : 00 - PiovanGroup The Shareholders Meeting approves the 2019 fina..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 214 M 251 M 251 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 11,4 M 13,3 M 13,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,88%
Capitalization 265 M - 310 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,29x
EV / Sales 2021 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 1 076
Free-Float 19,7%
Chart PIOVAN S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Piovan S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIOVAN S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 5,70 €
Last Close Price 5,20 €
Spread / Highest target 9,62%
Spread / Average Target 9,62%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,62%
Managers
NameTitle
Filippo Zuppichin Chief Executive Officer, Group MD & Director
Nicola Piovan Executive Chairman
Elisabetta Floccari Chief Financial Officer
Davide Cappellini Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Marco Stevanato Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIOVAN S.P.A.-11.26%311
ATLAS COPCO AB14.48%56 497
FANUC CORPORATION-0.07%37 593
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.7.11%28 347
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION4.71%27 823
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED64.75%24 823
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group