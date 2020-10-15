15.10.2020 19:30 - Piovan Group perfects the acquisition of Doteco SpA

Press Release

PIOVAN GROUP PERFECTS THE ACQUISITION OF DOTECO SPA

Santa Maria di Sala (Venice), October 15, 2020 - Piovan Group, the world's leading operator in the development and production of process automation systems for the storage, transport and treatment of plastic and food polymers and powders, listed in the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, announces that on 15 October 2020 it has completed the closing for the acquisition of 100% of the capital of Doteco S.p.A. as announced on 2 October 2020.

The transaction took place at the values and conditions already communicated to the market on the 2nd and 6th of October 2020.

The acquisition of Doteco S.p.A. allows the group to make a significant step forward in the leadership in the field of automations for the production of films for food, agricultural and other uses.

Piovan Group is a global leader in the development and manufacturing of auxiliary automation systems for the storage, shipping and processing of polymers, bio-resins, recycled plastic, food fluids and food and non-food powders. Over recent years, the Group has been particularly engaged in developing and producing auxiliary systems to automate production processes for the bio-economies and circular economies for recycling and reusing plastic and for the production of plastics which are naturally compostable, tapping into cross-selling opportunities.