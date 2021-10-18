18.10.2021 12:35 - Piovan S.p.A. Board of Directors appoints the new Executive Officer for Financial Reporting ad interim

Press Release

PIOVAN S.P.A. BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPOINTS THE NEW EXECUTIVE OFFICER FOR FINANCIAL

REPORTING AD INTERIM

Santa Maria di Sala (VE), October 18th, 2021 - The Board of Directors of Piovan S.p.A. (the "Company"), met today and, considering the conclusion of the professional experience within Piovan Group of its Chief Financial Officer and Executive Officer for Financial Reporting - Elisabetta Floccari - effective as of October 11th, 2021, resolved to appoint, after obtaining the favourable opinion of the Board of Statutory Auditors, Mr. Marco Mammano, current General Manager of the Company, due to his significant professional experience and in continuity with what already done in the past, as Executive Officer for Financial Reporting ad interim pursuant to art. 154-bis TUF, effective today.

In accordance with the Instructions accompanying the Rules of the Markets organised and managed by Borsa Italiana, Piovan informs that, to the best of the Company's knowledge, as of today, Mr. Mammano does not hold shares of the Company.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Piovan S.p.A.

M&A and Investor Relations Manager

Giovanni Rigodanza

ir@piovan.com

Tel. 041 5799264

***

Gruppo Piovan

Piovan Group is a global leader in the development and manufacturing of automation systems for the storage, conveying and processing of polymers, bio-resins, recycled plastic, food fluids, food and non-food powders. Over recent years, the Group has been particularly engaged in developing and producing automation systems for production processes for the bio-economies and circular economies for recycling and reusing plastic and for the production of plastics which are naturally compostable, tapping into cross- selling opportunities.