    PVN   IT0005337958

PIOVAN S.P.A.

(PVN)
18.10.2021 12:35 - Piovan S.p.A. Board of Directors appoints the new Executive Officer for Financial Reporting ad interim

10/18/2021 | 07:02am EDT
Press Release

PIOVAN S.P.A. BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPOINTS THE NEW EXECUTIVE OFFICER FOR FINANCIAL

REPORTING AD INTERIM

Santa Maria di Sala (VE), October 18th, 2021 - The Board of Directors of Piovan S.p.A. (the "Company"), met today and, considering the conclusion of the professional experience within Piovan Group of its Chief Financial Officer and Executive Officer for Financial Reporting - Elisabetta Floccari - effective as of October 11th, 2021, resolved to appoint, after obtaining the favourable opinion of the Board of Statutory Auditors, Mr. Marco Mammano, current General Manager of the Company, due to his significant professional experience and in continuity with what already done in the past, as Executive Officer for Financial Reporting ad interim pursuant to art. 154-bis TUF, effective today.

In accordance with the Instructions accompanying the Rules of the Markets organised and managed by Borsa Italiana, Piovan informs that, to the best of the Company's knowledge, as of today, Mr. Mammano does not hold shares of the Company.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Piovan S.p.A.

M&A and Investor Relations Manager

Giovanni Rigodanza

ir@piovan.com

Tel. 041 5799264

***

Gruppo Piovan

Piovan Group is a global leader in the development and manufacturing of automation systems for the storage, conveying and processing of polymers, bio-resins, recycled plastic, food fluids, food and non-food powders. Over recent years, the Group has been particularly engaged in developing and producing automation systems for production processes for the bio-economies and circular economies for recycling and reusing plastic and for the production of plastics which are naturally compostable, tapping into cross- selling opportunities.

Disclaimer

Piovan S.p.A. published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 11:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 225 M 261 M 261 M
Net income 2020 17,6 M 20,4 M 20,4 M
Net cash 2020 4,34 M 5,03 M 5,03 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,1x
Yield 2020 2,66%
Capitalization 458 M 532 M 531 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,29x
EV / Sales 2020 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 1 165
Free-Float 15,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Filippo Zuppichin CEO, Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Elisabetta Floccari Group Chief Financial Officer
Nicola Piovan Executive Chairman
Davide Cappellini Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Marco Maria Fumagalli Lead Independent Director
