PIOVAN S.P.A.

(PVN)
19.03.2021 20:11 - The BoD of Piovan SpA approves the financial statements as of 31.12.2020

03/19/2021
Press Release

THE BOD OF PIOVAN S.P.A. APPROVES THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2020

The Board of Directors of Piovan S.p.A. today approved the 2020 financial results:

  • Consolidated revenue of 225.2 million, contracting 3.9% on 2019 (-6.5% on a like-for-like consolidation basis; -1.6% at like-for-like exchange rates);

  • Consolidated EBITDA of 32.2 million (14.3% margin), +5.5% on 2019;

  • Consolidated Operating Profit (EBIT) of 26 million (11.6% margin), +0.9% on 2019;

  • Consolidated Net Profit of 17.4 million (7.7% margin), -8.4% on 2019;

  • Positive Consolidated Net Financial Position of 4.3 million, improving 5.3 million on the previous year;

  • Proposed dividend per share of 0.13.

Santa Maria di Sala (VE), March 19, 2021 - The Board of Directors of Piovan S.p.A. ("Piovan" or the "Company") today reviewed and approved the 2020 Separate Financial Statements of the Company and the Group Consolidated Financial Statements.

"The year 2020 will unfortunately remain engraved in our minds as the year of the global pandemic. Despite the challenges of this moment, the attention of Piovan Group has been dedicated to customers, people and innovation. In such an uncertain context the Group has maintained a substantial stability in revenues and has increased its margins and equity strength, reassuring us on the strategic choices made and that give us hope for the future growth of the Group.

Piovan Group aims more and more at a sustainable economic approach that combines long-term profitability, attention to the environment and social equality. We want to continue to develop the policy of training, development and enhancement of human capital, and in this regard we are particularly pleased to have safeguarded jobs and strengthened the organizational structure on a global level. I am grateful to our employees who contributed to the positive results of the year 2020 and to our shareholders who continue to place their trust in our Group."

declares Nicola Piovan, Executive Chairman of Piovan S.p.A.

"Despite a 2020 strongly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the company maintained its focus on implementing its strategic plan by strengthening itself in food automation technologies through the acquisition of important new global customers. Piovan also strengthened itself in circular economy technologies with the introduction of 9 new patents and in flexible film automation technologies through the acquisition of Doteco.

The strong diversification in terms of application sectors and geographies and the great competence and dedication of women and men working in our group has also allowed the Company to conclude a positive year in an international context of great difficulty and economic uncertainty."

states Filippo Zuppichin, CEO of Piovan S.p.A.

The 2020 consolidated key financial highlights follow:

(amounts in €'000)

Economic performance indicators

Changes

2020

% on total revenues and other income

2019

% on total revenues and other income

2020 vs 2019

%

Revenue

221,117

98.2%

228,526

97.5%

(7,409)

(3.2%)

Other revenue and income

4,063

1.8%

5,834

2.5%

(1,771)

(30.4%)

TOTAL REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME

225,180

100.0%

234,360

100.0%

(9,180)

(3.9%)

EBITDA

32,242

14.3%

30,571 (*)

13.0%

1,671

5.5%

OPERATING PROFIT

26,033

11.6%

25,795

11.0%

238

0.9%

PROFIT BEFORE TAXES

23,991

10.7%

26,257

11.2%

(2,266)

(8.6%)

Income taxes

6,576

2.9%

7,253

3.1%

(677)

(9.3%)

NET PROFIT

17,415

7.7%

19,004

8.1%

(1,589)

(8.4%)

Attributable to:

Owners of the parent

17,643

7.8%

18,700

8.0%

Non-controlling interests

(228)

-0.1%

304

0.1%

Earnings per share

0.35

0.37

Basic and diluted earnings per share (in Euros)

0.35

0.37

(*) EBITDA for 2019 (originally in the amount of Euro 30.92 million) has been adjusted for the purposes of comparison with 2020 to remove certain charges, following a change in how the indicator is calculated

Revenue overview

Consolidated revenue (and other income)

Piovan Group reports revenue and other income of 225.2 million in 2020, contracting 3.9% from 234.4 million in 2019.

Excluding revenues recognized by the Doteco Group, which are consolidated into the financials of Piovan Group as a result of gaining a controlling interest in Doteco (i.e. since October 1, 2020), total revenues and other income total 219.1 million, contracting 6.5%.

In terms of revenue only, 2020 Piovan Group revenue was 221.1 million, contracting 3.2% on 228.5 million in 2019.

Revenue, calculated on a like-for-like exchange rates basis, would increase by 3.7 million, with revenue equal to 224.8 million and down 1.6% on December 2019. Revenue was, in fact, mainly impacted by a negative effect deriving from Brazilian Real fluctuation.

Revenue of 2020 fourth quarter was equal to € 71.7 million, increasing +47% compared to both the third quarter of 2020 (€ 48.8 million) and the fourth quarter of 2019 (€ 64.5 million, +11.1%).

Excluding the revenue of Doteco Group for the purposes of comparison, revenue of 2020 fourth quarter was equal to € 65.6 million (+1.7% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019), increasing +34% compared to the third quarter of 2020 ( 48.8 million).

Revenue by Market

2020

2019

Change

% Change

Plastic

171,823

180,616

(8,794)

-4.9%

Food & non plastic

20,780

18,697

2,084

11.1%

Services

28,514

29,213

(699)

-2.4%

Revenue

221,117

228,526

(7,409)

-3.2%

Revenue by market indicates:

  • Revenue of the Plastic Systems market decreased compared to the same period of the previous year due, essentially, to Covid-19 restrictions on mobility, which, particularly in the second quarter, limited the ability to carry out installations and to collect orders. This affected revenue for the third quarter, which was only partially offset by improved performance in the fourth quarter.

  • Revenues of the Food & Non-plastic market increased to above 2019 levels thanks to a good backlog at the start of the year and an increase in new orders due to an increased number of customers and of active geographical areas in this market.

  • The Services market posted a decrease in revenue compared to the previous year. Again in this case, the contraction is due to the mobility restrictions imposed, particularly in the second quarter of 2020, which did not permit for the normal provision of post-sale services to customers.

Revenue by region

2020

2019

Change

% Change

EMEA

140,745

140,954

(209)

-0.1%

ASIA

28,070

29,237

(1,167)

-4.0%

NORTH AMERICA

42,198

45,805

(3,607)

-7.9%

SOUTH AMERICA

10,104

12,530

(2,426)

-19.4%

Revenue

221,117

228,526

(7,409)

-3.2%

The stability of revenue in the EMEA area may be attributed to the strong performance in the Food market, which essentially offset the decline in Plastic and in Services.

Asia and North America reflect the reduction in system sales in the Plastic and Services markets, which were penalized by the restrictions put in place in the second quarter of 2020 in particular, making it more difficult to start up the systems delivered and slowed deliveries.

The strong performance in South America (+6.75% increase in BRL revenue, which accounted for 64% of total revenue), driven by the Food market, was heavily penalized by trends in the EUR/BRL exchange rate.

Consolidated operating and net results

EBITDA

2020 EBITDA was 32.2 million, increasing 5.5% on 30.6 million in 2019, with a revenue and other income margin of 14.3% (13% in 2019).

Excluding the figures for Doteco Group for the purposes of comparison, EBITDA comes to € 30.97 million, an increase of 1.3%.

EBITDA improved both in absolute value and in terms of margin on revenue, having benefited from a number of cost-reduction and optimization efforts during the year.

Operating Profit

2020 Operating Profit was 26 million, increasing 0.9% on 25.8 million in the previous year, with a revenue and other income margin of 11.6% (11% in 2019).

Net Profit

2020 Net Profit was € 17.4 million, with a revenue and other income margin of 7.7%, down 8.4% on € 19 million in 2019.

Net Profit is reduced by a net exchange rate loss of € 2.2 million (vs. a net loss of € 46 thousand in 2019), on total exchange rate losses of € 4.7 million (€ 2.7 million in 2019).

2020

2019

Net Profit attributable to:

- owners of the parent company

17,643

18,700

- Non-controlling interests

(228)

304

Earnings per share

- basic

0.35

0.37

- diluted

0.35

0.37

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Piovan S.p.A. published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 19:38:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
