Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Piovan S.p.A.    PVN   IT0005337958

PIOVAN S.P.A.

(PVN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

20.03.2021 09:05 - Notice of publication of the documentation for the shareholders AGM of 29.04.21

03/20/2021 | 04:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION OF THE DOCUMENTATION FOR THE ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF

APRIL 29, 2021

Santa Maria di Sala (VE), March 20, 2021 - Piovan S.p.A. announces that the Notice of Call of Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting to be held on April 29, 2021 is available on the corporate website

(www.piovangroup.com), "Investor Relations/Shareholders' meeting" Section, as well as on the authorized storage mechanism "1info". In addition, the document has been published today in excerpted form in the daily "Il Sole 24 Ore".

It is hereby also announced that today, the Illustrative Report of the Board of Directors pursuant to article 125-ter of Legislative Decree No. 58 of February 24, 1998, and the information regarding the share capital have also been made available at the Company's registered office, on the corporate website

(www.piovangroup.com), "Investor Relations/Shareholders' meeting" Section, as well as on the authorized storage mechanism "1info" at www.1info.it.

The proxy and the related voting instructions on all or some of the items on the agenda shall be conferred by using the specific form made available by the Appointed Representative (as agreed with the Company) from today on the corporate website(www.piovangroup.com), "Investor Relations/Shareholders' meeting" Section.

Further documents concerning the Shareholders' Meeting will be made available to the public in the manner and within the terms required by applicable laws.

***

FOR FURTHER DETAILS:

Piovan S.p.A.

Global Reputation S.r.l.

Investor Relations Officer Patrizia Tammaro Silva ir@piovan.com

Tel. 041 5799111

Press Office Margherita Anna Mulas press@globalreputation.it Tel. 335 7870209

***

Piovan

Piovan Group is a global leader in the development and manufacturing of auxiliary automation systems for the storage, shipping and processing of polymers, bio-resins, recycled plastic, food fluids and food and non-food powders. Over recent years, the Group has been particularly engaged in developing and producing auxiliary systems to automate production processes for the bio-economies and circular economies for recycling and reusing plastic and for the production of plastics which are naturally compostable, tapping into cross-selling opportunities.

Disclaimer

Piovan S.p.A. published this content on 20 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2021 08:26:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PIOVAN S.P.A.
04:29aPIOVAN S P A  : 20.03.2021 - Shareholders AGM Call Notice 29.04.202
PU
04:29aPIOVAN S P A  : 20.03.2021 - Information on the Share Capital
PU
04:29aPIOVAN S P A  : 20.03.2021 - Illustrative Report of the Directors
PU
04:29aPIOVAN S P A  : 20.03.2021 - Proxy Form
PU
04:29aPIOVAN S P A  : 20.03.2021 - Appointed Representative Form
PU
04:27a20.03.2021 09 : 05 - Notice of publication of the documentation for the sharehol..
PU
04:27aPIOVAN S P A  : 20.03.2021 - Extract of the Shareholders' AGM Call Notice 29.04...
PU
03/1919.03.2021 20 : 11 - The BoD of Piovan SpA approves the financial statements as ..
PU
01/2626.01.2021 18 : 06 - Annual Calendar of 2021 Corporate Events
PU
2020PIOVAN S P A  : Financial Results 9M 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 220 M 262 M 262 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 20,0 M 23,8 M 23,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,16%
Capitalization 377 M 449 M 449 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,80x
EV / Sales 2021 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 1 077
Free-Float 15,2%
Chart PIOVAN S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Piovan S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIOVAN S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 6,60 €
Last Close Price 7,40 €
Spread / Highest target -10,8%
Spread / Average Target -10,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,8%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Filippo Zuppichin Chief Executive Officer, Group MD & Director
Elisabetta Floccari Chief Financial Officer
Nicola Piovan Executive Chairman
Davide Cappellini Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Marco Maria Fumagalli Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIOVAN S.P.A.51.64%401
ATLAS COPCO AB17.53%68 227
FANUC CORPORATION5.34%47 706
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION15.65%40 649
SANDVIK AB17.19%34 895
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.10.14%31 075
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ