20.03.2021 09:05 - Notice of publication of the documentation for the shareholders AGM of 29.04.21

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION OF THE DOCUMENTATION FOR THE ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF

APRIL 29, 2021

Santa Maria di Sala (VE), March 20, 2021 - Piovan S.p.A. announces that the Notice of Call of Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting to be held on April 29, 2021 is available on the corporate website

(www.piovangroup.com), "Investor Relations/Shareholders' meeting" Section, as well as on the authorized storage mechanism "1info". In addition, the document has been published today in excerpted form in the daily "Il Sole 24 Ore".

It is hereby also announced that today, the Illustrative Report of the Board of Directors pursuant to article 125-ter of Legislative Decree No. 58 of February 24, 1998, and the information regarding the share capital have also been made available at the Company's registered office, on the corporate website

(www.piovangroup.com), "Investor Relations/Shareholders' meeting" Section, as well as on the authorized storage mechanism "1info" at www.1info.it.

The proxy and the related voting instructions on all or some of the items on the agenda shall be conferred by using the specific form made available by the Appointed Representative (as agreed with the Company) from today on the corporate website(www.piovangroup.com), "Investor Relations/Shareholders' meeting" Section.

Further documents concerning the Shareholders' Meeting will be made available to the public in the manner and within the terms required by applicable laws.

Piovan S.p.A.

Global Reputation S.r.l.

Investor Relations Officer Patrizia Tammaro Silva ir@piovan.com

Tel. 041 5799111

Press Office Margherita Anna Mulas press@globalreputation.it Tel. 335 7870209

Piovan

Piovan Group is a global leader in the development and manufacturing of auxiliary automation systems for the storage, shipping and processing of polymers, bio-resins, recycled plastic, food fluids and food and non-food powders. Over recent years, the Group has been particularly engaged in developing and producing auxiliary systems to automate production processes for the bio-economies and circular economies for recycling and reusing plastic and for the production of plastics which are naturally compostable, tapping into cross-selling opportunities.