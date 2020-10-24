23.10.2020 10:24 - Notice of dividend payment and of publication of the minutes Shareholders Meeting 13 10 2020

Press Release

NOTICE OF DIVIDEND PAYMENT AND OF PUBLICATION OF THE MINUTES

OF THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING HELD ON OCTOBER 13, 2020

Santa Maria di Sala (VE), October 23, 2020 - The Shareholders are hereby informed that the ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Piovan S.p.A. held on October 13, 2020 resolved, inter alia, to distribute a dividend of € 0.11 for each share with profit rights, gross of relevant applicable tax. The dividend will be paid on October 28, 2020, with ex-dividend date October 26, 2020 (coupon no. 2) and record date October 27, 2020.

Piovan S.p.A. furthermore announces that today the minutes of the Shareholders' Meeting held on October 13, 2020 have been made available to the public at the Company's registered office in Santa Maria di Sala, Via delle Industrie no. 16, and on the Company's website (www.piovangroup.com, Investor Relations/Shareholders' meeting Section) as well as on the authorized storage mechanism "1Info" at www.1info.it.

This notice is published in the "IlSole24ore" newspaper as well.

*** FOR FURTHER DETAILS: Piovan S.p.A. Global Reputation S.r.l. Investor Relations Officer Press Office Patrizia Tammaro Silva Margherita Anna Mulas ir@piovan.com press@globalreputation.it Tel. 041 5799111 Tel. 335 7870209 *** Piovan

Piovan Group is a global leader in the development and manufacturing of auxiliary automation systems for the storage, shipping and processing of polymers, bio-resins, recycled plastic, food fluids and food and non-food powders. Over recent years, the Group has been particularly engaged in developing and producing auxiliary systems to automate production processes for the bio-economies and circular economies for recycling and reusing plastic and for the production of plastics which are naturally compostable, tapping into cross-selling opportunities.