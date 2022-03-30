Piovan S p A : 30.03.2022 - Sustainability Report 2021

SUSTAINABILITY
& LEADERSHIP
2021 Sustainability Report
Consolidated Non-Financial Report as per
Legislave Decree 254/2016
II
III
Chairperson's leer
Dear reader,
This last year, 2021, was again marked by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; however, thanks to a general loosening of restricons around the world and the strong foundaons of our Group, the year closed having made major progress in all aspects of our organizaon.
Revenue grew 27.5%, enabling EBITDA to increase 27.6%, and our workforce went from 1,148 employees to 1,196. The year also marked a fundamental milestone in the growth of the Group following the acquision of the American group IPEG. With this acquision, the Piovan Group is now an undisputed leader in the U.S. market and has further consolidated its global leadership, bringing revenue to more than Euro 450 million with a workforce of some 1,800 people.
The Group's expansion will enable further growth in terms of the circular economy and digitalizaon investments (Industry 4.0).
The Piovan Group has also gained a greater awareness of ESG topics and created clearer and more incisive acon plans.
In fact, I would like to menon that aﬅer obtaining its ESG Risk Rang in November 2021, Piovan was also awarded an Industry Top Rated 2022 badge by Sustainalycs, a Morningstar company and leader in independent
ESG research, rangs and data to support investors in the development and implementaon of responsible investment strategies.
The ESG risk rang of 21.9 places the Piovan Group in the Medium Risk category, improving by 11.8 points from our previous assessment (33.7) with the best scores coming in the following categories:
-
• Own carbon dioxide emissions
-
• Environmental and social impact of products and services
-
• Occupaonal health and safety
At the me the rang was issued, Piovan placed in the 29th percenle of the Sustainalycs global rankings, with a further improvement in the Industrial Machinery subcategory, where Piovan placed in the 5th percenle. Achieving Industry Top Rated status clearly demonstrates the Group's excellence in its sector of reference.
We are parcularly proud of this award because it is the result of a strategy we have been pursuing for some me now, one that focuses on the Environment, Corporate governance, and Social aspects. We ﬁrmly believe that the Group's ﬁnancial growth is intrinsically linked to its strong commitment to ESG topics and protecng all of its stakeholders.
As such, this document seeks to inform stakeholders about recent sustainability developments and to conﬁrm, once again, that it is both possible and our duty to combine economic growth and shareholder proﬁt with a respect for environmental, social equality, and governance values.
Nicola Piovan
IV
V
Our pillars
CUSTOMERS
Our approach to business has always been rooted in our relaonship with our customers. We strive every day to build partnerships based on the creaon and sharing of value, while promong trust and providing soluons of excellence to achieve success.
CUSTOMERS AND SUSTAINABILITY
Only by working in harmony with the customer can we reach our goals of environmental sustainability. In this way, it is possible to do things that would not have otherwise been possible for the Piovan Group alone, such as eﬀecve and eﬃcient plascs recycling, through a cycle consisng of collecon, preparaon and reuse.
PEOPLE
Businesses are made up of people, and our people are the true driving force behind the Piovan Group. Our shared values are the ulmate objecve of all that we do.
PEOPLE AND SUSTAINABILITY
People are fundamental to our philosophy of sustainability. First and foremost, our employees are able to count on an organizaon that values and movates them and that provides a workplace that is ideally suited to developing their talents. The performance and success of a company come out of the well-being of the society in which it operates. Every day, the Piovan Group works to share knowledge and experience with the community in order to be a driver of sustainable development.
INNOVATION
Creang value for the customer through innovaon has always been our strategic objecve, right from the start. It is thanks to research, technological development, and the constant, determined exploraon of new ways forward, that we have been able to grow and to become a recognized leader.
INNOVATION AND SUSTAINABILITY
It is possible to develop a path to environmental sustainability and make the transion to a circular economy only through real, concerted commitment to innovaon in both products and processes. We believe in research and development and in sharing innovaon with our customers, because only through this synergy can we take concrete acon for the planet and its people. This is the only way to change our models of producon and consumpon. And it is the only way that sustainability can become a fundamental, integral part of our daily lives.
VII
Execuve Summary
The Piovan Group
The Piovan Group is a mulnaonal enterprise and a global leader in the development and manufacture of automaon systems for the storage, shipping and processing of polymers, and plasc and food powders.
Piovan S.p.A. has been listed in the STAR segment of the Italian stock exchange since October 19, 2018.
|
31
|
70
|
LOCAL SERVICE AND SALES
|
COUNTRIES WHERE THE PIOVAN
|
COMPANIES
|
GROUP IS PRESENT
|
20 IN EMEA
|
THANKS TO COMMERCIAL
|
6 IN ASIA
|
NETWORK AND DISTRIBUTORS.
|
4 IN NORTH AMERICA
|
CUSTOMERS IN REACHED 120
|
1 IN SOUTH AMERICA
|
COUNTRIES WORLDWIDE.
|
THE PIOVAN GROUP OFFERS SOLUTIONS FOR:
|
THE PLASTIC SECTOR
|
THE FOOD SECTOR
PIOVAN GROUP FOUNDED
1934
287 million
CONSOLIDATED REVENUES IN 2021
1,196
NUMBER OF PIOVAN GROUP EMPLOYEES
OF WHICH 620 IN ITALY AND 576 IN THE REST OF THE WORLD
9
NUMBER OF PRODUCTION FACILITIES ON 4 CONTINENTS
5 IN ITALY
1 IN GERMANY
1 IN THE USA
1 IN CHINA
1 IN BRAZIL
|
PET Preforms
|
Rigid
|
Automove
|
Technical
|
Medical
|
Thermoforming
|
Flexible Films
|
Pipes,
|
Fibres and
|
Wafers and
|
and Boles
|
Packaging
|
Components
|
parts
|
soluons
|
and Technical
|
Proﬁles,
|
Strapping
|
Snacks
|
Sheets
|
Cables
Compounds
Recycling
Cookies
Chocolate
Creams
Caramel
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.