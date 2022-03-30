Log in
Piovan S p A : 30.03.2022 - Sustainability Report 2021

03/30/2022
SUSTAINABILITY

& LEADERSHIP

2021 Sustainability Report

Consolidated Non-Financial Report as per

Legislave Decree 254/2016

II

III

Chairperson's leer

Dear reader,

This last year, 2021, was again marked by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; however, thanks to a general loosening of restricons around the world and the strong foundaons of our Group, the year closed having made major progress in all aspects of our organizaon.

Revenue grew 27.5%, enabling EBITDA to increase 27.6%, and our workforce went from 1,148 employees to 1,196. The year also marked a fundamental milestone in the growth of the Group following the acquision of the American group IPEG. With this acquision, the Piovan Group is now an undisputed leader in the U.S. market and has further consolidated its global leadership, bringing revenue to more than Euro 450 million with a workforce of some 1,800 people.

The Group's expansion will enable further growth in terms of the circular economy and digitalizaon investments (Industry 4.0).

The Piovan Group has also gained a greater awareness of ESG topics and created clearer and more incisive acon plans.

In fact, I would like to menon that aﬅer obtaining its ESG Risk Rang in November 2021, Piovan was also awarded an Industry Top Rated 2022 badge by Sustainalycs, a Morningstar company and leader in independent

ESG research, rangs and data to support investors in the development and implementaon of responsible investment strategies.

The ESG risk rang of 21.9 places the Piovan Group in the Medium Risk category, improving by 11.8 points from our previous assessment (33.7) with the best scores coming in the following categories:

  • Own carbon dioxide emissions

  • Environmental and social impact of products and services

  • Occupaonal health and safety

At the me the rang was issued, Piovan placed in the 29th percenle of the Sustainalycs global rankings, with a further improvement in the Industrial Machinery subcategory, where Piovan placed in the 5th percenle. Achieving Industry Top Rated status clearly demonstrates the Group's excellence in its sector of reference.

We are parcularly proud of this award because it is the result of a strategy we have been pursuing for some me now, one that focuses on the Environment, Corporate governance, and Social aspects. We ﬁrmly believe that the Group's ﬁnancial growth is intrinsically linked to its strong commitment to ESG topics and protecng all of its stakeholders.

As such, this document seeks to inform stakeholders about recent sustainability developments and to conﬁrm, once again, that it is both possible and our duty to combine economic growth and shareholder proﬁt with a respect for environmental, social equality, and governance values.

Nicola Piovan

IV

V

Our pillars

CUSTOMERS

Our approach to business has always been rooted in our relaonship with our customers. We strive every day to build partnerships based on the creaon and sharing of value, while promong trust and providing soluons of excellence to achieve success.

CUSTOMERS AND SUSTAINABILITY

Only by working in harmony with the customer can we reach our goals of environmental sustainability. In this way, it is possible to do things that would not have otherwise been possible for the Piovan Group alone, such as eﬀecve and eﬃcient plascs recycling, through a cycle consisng of collecon, preparaon and reuse.

PEOPLE

Businesses are made up of people, and our people are the true driving force behind the Piovan Group. Our shared values are the ulmate objecve of all that we do.

PEOPLE AND SUSTAINABILITY

People are fundamental to our philosophy of sustainability. First and foremost, our employees are able to count on an organizaon that values and movates them and that provides a workplace that is ideally suited to developing their talents. The performance and success of a company come out of the well-being of the society in which it operates. Every day, the Piovan Group works to share knowledge and experience with the community in order to be a driver of sustainable development.

INNOVATION

Creang value for the customer through innovaon has always been our strategic objecve, right from the start. It is thanks to research, technological development, and the constant, determined exploraon of new ways forward, that we have been able to grow and to become a recognized leader.

INNOVATION AND SUSTAINABILITY

It is possible to develop a path to environmental sustainability and make the transion to a circular economy only through real, concerted commitment to innovaon in both products and processes. We believe in research and development and in sharing innovaon with our customers, because only through this synergy can we take concrete acon for the planet and its people. This is the only way to change our models of producon and consumpon. And it is the only way that sustainability can become a fundamental, integral part of our daily lives.

VII

Execuve Summary

The Piovan Group

The Piovan Group is a mulnaonal enterprise and a global leader in the development and manufacture of automaon systems for the storage, shipping and processing of polymers, and plasc and food powders.

Piovan S.p.A. has been listed in the STAR segment of the Italian stock exchange since October 19, 2018.

31

70

LOCAL SERVICE AND SALES

COUNTRIES WHERE THE PIOVAN

COMPANIES

GROUP IS PRESENT

20 IN EMEA

THANKS TO COMMERCIAL

6 IN ASIA

NETWORK AND DISTRIBUTORS.

4 IN NORTH AMERICA

CUSTOMERS IN REACHED 120

1 IN SOUTH AMERICA

COUNTRIES WORLDWIDE.

THE PIOVAN GROUP OFFERS SOLUTIONS FOR:

THE PLASTIC SECTOR

THE FOOD SECTOR

PIOVAN GROUP FOUNDED

1934

287 million

CONSOLIDATED REVENUES IN 2021

1,196

NUMBER OF PIOVAN GROUP EMPLOYEES

OF WHICH 620 IN ITALY AND 576 IN THE REST OF THE WORLD

9

NUMBER OF PRODUCTION FACILITIES ON 4 CONTINENTS

5 IN ITALY

1 IN GERMANY

1 IN THE USA

1 IN CHINA

1 IN BRAZIL

PET Preforms

Rigid

Automove

Technical

Medical

Thermoforming

Flexible Films

Pipes,

Fibres and

Wafers and

and Boles

Packaging

Components

parts

soluons

and Technical

Proﬁles,

Strapping

Snacks

Sheets

Cables

Compounds

Recycling

Cookies

Chocolate

Creams

Caramel

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Piovan S.p.A. published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 16:44:34 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
