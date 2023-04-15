Advanced search
Piovan S p A : GROUP AT CHINAPLAS 2023

04/15/2023 | 08:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Eventi
PIOVAN GROUP AT CHINAPLAS 2023
17/04/2023
Shenzhen, Cina
Visit our stand J41 - hall 10 at Chinaplas

Chinaplas 2023 will take place again from 17 to 20 April at the new Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (SWECC) in Shenzhen, China.

Piovan Group with its brands - Piovan, Penta, Aquatech, Doteco and Pelletron - will be in Hall 10 - Stand J41 to display its complete offer of fully integrated systems that include the most innovative technologies: from drying to dosing systems, from raw material traceability to Industry 4.0 solutions, including temperature controllers and cooling systems.

As far as feeding technologies are concerned, among others, on display will be:
Handlink+ - Manual coupling station equipped with innovative twist couplers based on a bayonet connection
MTS Material Tracking System - Simple to use, it allows an easy procedure for inserting, reloading or changing material, thanks to the barcode reader that allows the correct material information (name, batch and weight) to be obtained from a specific code to be simply typed in.
Vakupulse - System for transporting dense phase materials which is particularly suitable for transporting delicate raw materials at low speeds and short distances.

For dosing technologies, the stand will feature:
Quantum - High-precision gravimetric blender incorporating innovations that radically change the way injection moulding machines and extruders are fed with material mixtures (virgin, recycled, masterbatch and additives).
Grado Adroit - Gravimetric batch blender, designed to blend free flowing pellets in processes which require accurate dosing and repeatability with efficient mixing.
Vento - Automatic film cooling and gauge control system specifically designed to minimize friction and pressure drops. It allows energy consumption optimization and high performance in terms of 2Sigma reduction and thickness uniformity.

In addition, for drying technologies:
HR series - Desiccant Wheel Dryers. By adopting the honeycomb desiccant rotor technology, the HR Series is able to ensure maximum energy efficiency and versatility of application in small and medium production.
GenesysMax - High-performance, fully automatic mono-hopper drying system that reduces production costs by reducing waste and energy wastage.
Condenso - Specially developed for the plastics recycling process, capable of removing VOCs (Volatile Organic Compounds) from the process air during dehumidification with a unique energy recovery system
DPA - Compressed Air Dryer. The DPA series uses compressed air for drying hygroscopic polymers. Operating parameters can be easily loaded from the internal database. With the use of desiccant cartridges DPA can achieve lower dew point values (down to -40°C).

For granulation, the stand will feature G17 granulators, designed to produce regrind of the most homogenous shape and size, with a minimum presence of dust.

Furthermore, with regard to industrial cooling, visitors will have the opportunity to see CAPchiller water-cooled chiller that has been designed for applications requiring very high values of process stability and water flow rate, such as the production of caps. Also on display is Easytherm temperature controller.

All visitors will be able to experience a live demo of Winfactory 4.0, the production process control and management software developed by Piovan with the aim of increasing plant productivity and optimising product quality.

Come visit us at the stand J41 - hall 10.

Brand:

Attachments

Disclaimer

Piovan S.p.A. published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2023 00:26:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Income Statement Evolution
