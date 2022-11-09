Piovan S p A : Periodic Financial Statements at September 30, 2022

Company information of the parent company Piovan S.p.A.
Registered Office: Via delle Industrie 16 - 30036 S. Maria di Sala (Venice) Italy
Telephone: +39 041 5799111
Certified e-mail: piovanspa@legalmail.it
E-mail: info@piovan.com
Website: www.piovan.com
Share capital: Euro 6,000,000 fully paid-in
Tax No.: 02307730289 VAT No.: 02700490275
Venice Economic & Administrative Registration No. 235320
Board of Directors of the parent company Piovan S.p.A.
Piovan S.p.a. (hereinafter "the Company" or "the Parent Company") is the parent company of the group of the same name and headquartered in via delle Industrie 16, Santa Maria di Sala (Venice), Italy. The Company's Board of Directors and Board of Statutory Auditors are as follows.
Board of Directors
In office since April 29, 2021 until the Shareholders' AGM for the approval of the 2023 Annual Accounts.
Name
In charge
Nicola Piovan
Executive Chairman
Filippo Zuppichin
Chief Executive Officer
Marco Stevanato
Director
Marco Maria Fumagalli (*) (**)
Independent Director
Manuela Grattoni (*)
Independent Director
Mario Cesari (*)
Independent Director
Antonella Lillo (*)
Independent Director
Independent Director pursuant to Article 147-ter paragraph 4 of the CFA and recommendation No. 7 of the Corporate Governance Code.
(**) Director appointed Lead Independent Director as per recommendation No. 13 of the Corporate Governance Code.
Board of Statutory Auditors
In office since April 29, 2021 until the Shareholders' AGM for the approval of the 2023 Annual
Accounts.
Name
In charge
Carmen Pezzuto
Chairman
Luca Bassan
Statutory Auditor
Patrizia Santonocito
Statutory Auditor
Kristian Sartor
Alternate Auditor
Stefania Targa
Alternate Auditor
Control, Risks and Sustainability Committee
In office since April 29, 2021 until the Shareholders' AGM for the approval of the 2023 Annual
Accounts.
Name
In charge
Antonella Lillo
Chairman
Marco Maria Fumagalli
Mario Cesari
Nomination and Remuneration Committee
In office since April 29, 2021 until the Shareholders' AGM for the approval of the 2023 Annual
Accounts.
5 Piovan Group - Periodic Financial Statements at September 30, 2022