Piovan S p A : Periodic Financial Statements at September 30, 2022

Explanatory Notes to the Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss...................................

Explanatory Notes to the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position ..............................

Explanatory notes to the consolidated financial statements .....................................................

Board of Directors of the parent company Piovan S.p.A.

Piovan S.p.a. (hereinafter "the Company" or "the Parent Company") is the parent company of the group of the same name and headquartered in via delle Industrie 16, Santa Maria di Sala (Venice), Italy. The Company's Board of Directors and Board of Statutory Auditors are as follows.

Board of Directors

In office since April 29, 2021 until the Shareholders' AGM for the approval of the 2023 Annual Accounts.

Name In charge Nicola Piovan Executive Chairman Filippo Zuppichin Chief Executive Officer Marco Stevanato Director Marco Maria Fumagalli (*) (**) Independent Director Manuela Grattoni (*) Independent Director Mario Cesari (*) Independent Director Antonella Lillo (*) Independent Director

Independent Director pursuant to Article 147-ter paragraph 4 of the CFA and recommendation No. 7 of the Corporate Governance Code.

(**) Director appointed Lead Independent Director as per recommendation No. 13 of the Corporate Governance Code.

Board of Statutory Auditors

In office since April 29, 2021 until the Shareholders' AGM for the approval of the 2023 Annual

Accounts.

Name In charge Carmen Pezzuto Chairman Luca Bassan Statutory Auditor Patrizia Santonocito Statutory Auditor Kristian Sartor Alternate Auditor Stefania Targa Alternate Auditor

Control, Risks and Sustainability Committee

In office since April 29, 2021 until the Shareholders' AGM for the approval of the 2023 Annual

Accounts.

Name In charge Antonella Lillo Chairman Marco Maria Fumagalli Mario Cesari

Nomination and Remuneration Committee

In office since April 29, 2021 until the Shareholders' AGM for the approval of the 2023 Annual

Accounts.

5 Piovan Group - Periodic Financial Statements at September 30, 2022