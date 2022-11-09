Advanced search
    PVN   IT0005337958

PIOVAN S.P.A.

(PVN)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-11-09 am EST
7.950 EUR   +0.38%
Piovan S P A : Periodic Financial Statements at September 30, 2022
PU
09/28F&b Industry : Double participation for piovan mexico
PU
Piovan S P A : Group at colombiaplast 2022
PU
Piovan S p A : Periodic Financial Statements at September 30, 2022

11/09/2022 | 12:31pm EST
Periodic

Financial

Statements

at September 30, 2022

CONTENTS

Company information of the parent company Piovan S.p.A. .......................................................

4

Presentation and Group structure................................................................................................

8

Group Performance ....................................................................................................................

11

Consolidated financial statements at September 30, 2022........................................................

24

Explanatory notes to the consolidated financial statements .....................................................

30

Explanatory Notes to the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position ..............................

39

Explanatory Notes to the Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss...................................

54

Other Information ..................................................................................................................

61

Company information of the parent company Piovan S.p.A.

Registered Office: Via delle Industrie 16 - 30036 S. Maria di Sala (Venice) Italy

Telephone: +39 041 5799111

Certified e-mail: piovanspa@legalmail.it

E-mail: info@piovan.com

Website: www.piovan.com

Share capital: Euro 6,000,000 fully paid-in

Tax No.: 02307730289 VAT No.: 02700490275

Venice Economic & Administrative Registration No. 235320

Board of Directors of the parent company Piovan S.p.A.

Piovan S.p.a. (hereinafter "the Company" or "the Parent Company") is the parent company of the group of the same name and headquartered in via delle Industrie 16, Santa Maria di Sala (Venice), Italy. The Company's Board of Directors and Board of Statutory Auditors are as follows.

Board of Directors

In office since April 29, 2021 until the Shareholders' AGM for the approval of the 2023 Annual Accounts.

Name

In charge

Nicola Piovan

Executive Chairman

Filippo Zuppichin

Chief Executive Officer

Marco Stevanato

Director

Marco Maria Fumagalli (*) (**)

Independent Director

Manuela Grattoni (*)

Independent Director

Mario Cesari (*)

Independent Director

Antonella Lillo (*)

Independent Director

  1. Independent Director pursuant to Article 147-ter paragraph 4 of the CFA and recommendation No. 7 of the Corporate Governance Code.
    (**) Director appointed Lead Independent Director as per recommendation No. 13 of the Corporate Governance Code.

Board of Statutory Auditors

In office since April 29, 2021 until the Shareholders' AGM for the approval of the 2023 Annual

Accounts.

Name

In charge

Carmen Pezzuto

Chairman

Luca Bassan

Statutory Auditor

Patrizia Santonocito

Statutory Auditor

Kristian Sartor

Alternate Auditor

Stefania Targa

Alternate Auditor

Control, Risks and Sustainability Committee

In office since April 29, 2021 until the Shareholders' AGM for the approval of the 2023 Annual

Accounts.

Name

In charge

Antonella Lillo

Chairman

Marco Maria Fumagalli

Mario Cesari

Nomination and Remuneration Committee

In office since April 29, 2021 until the Shareholders' AGM for the approval of the 2023 Annual

Accounts.

5 Piovan Group - Periodic Financial Statements at September 30, 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Piovan S.p.A. published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2022 17:30:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 284 M 286 M 286 M
Net income 2021 28,3 M 28,6 M 28,6 M
Net cash 2021 26,1 M 26,3 M 26,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,0x
Yield 2021 0,96%
Capitalization 404 M 407 M 407 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,08x
EV / Sales 2021 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 1 756
Free-Float 15,2%
Chart PIOVAN S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Piovan S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIOVAN S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Filippo Zuppichin CEO, Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Giovanni Rigodanza Group Chief Financial Officer
Nicola Piovan General Manager
Davide Cappellini Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Marco Maria Fumagalli Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIOVAN S.P.A.-24.21%407
ATLAS COPCO AB-19.99%54 912
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-5.93%38 425
FANUC CORPORATION-17.92%26 314
FORTIVE CORPORATION-15.32%22 856
SANDVIK AB-22.46%21 791