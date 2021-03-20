Piovan S p A : 20.03.2021 - Appointed Representative Form

PIOVAN S.p.A. - Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting April 29, 2021

Proxy form and Voting instructions to Computershare S.p.A. which is the only subject legitimately entitled to attend the Meeting

PIOVAN S.p.A. (the Company) has appointed Computershare S.p.A., through its employee or duly entrusted staff member, acting as Appointed Representative pursuant to article 135-undecies of Italian Legislative Decree no. 58/98 (TUF) and to article 106 of Law Decree on March, 17th 2020 n. 18, converted into Law no. 27 of 24 April 2020, as extended by effect of paragraph 6 of art. 3, of Law Decree no.183 of 31 December 2020 converted into Law no. 21 of 26 February 2021 to collect proxies for the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting convened on April 29, 2021 in accordance with the terms and conditions stated in the Notice of the Meeting published on the company's website www.piovangroup.com(Investor relation> Shareholders' Meeting > 2021).

The proxy and voting instructions, to be conferred by April 27, 2021, may be revoked within the same date with the procedures used for the conferral. Conferral of proxy and voting instructions by signing and submitting this form is free of charge, except where transmission or postal charges apply.

Art. 135-decies of Legislative Decree 58/98 (Conflicts of interest of representative and substitute)

Computershare S.p.A., acting as Appointed Representative, is not subject to any conflicts of interest as defined under Article 135-decies of Legislative Decree 58/98. However, in the event of unknown circumstances or in the event of amendment or integration to the motions presented to the meeting, Computershare does not intend to vote in a manner incompatible with the instructions received.

PROXY FORM

Fill in the requested information on the basis of the Instructions below. The Company will be notified by Computershare S.p.A. (1)

* mandatory information

The undersigned * .............................................................................................. Place of birth * ............................................................... Date of birth* .................................

Tax code * ………………………........................................................................................................................................................................................................................... …

Resident in (town/city) * ....................................................................... at (street / address) * .........................................................................................................................

telephone no * ………………….............................. , e-mail .................................................................................................................................................................................

(2) entitled to exercise the voting right at 04/20/2021 (Record Date) as: registered share holder - legal representative - attorney/proxy holder with authority to sub-delegate in - beneficiary interest holder - official receiver- manager -

pledgee -

Taker

other (specify) …………………………..........................................................……………………… ..

for no* ................................................................... of ordinary shares PIOVAN ...................................................................................................................

(3) registered in the name of ……………………………………………………………………………… Place of birth * ............................................................

Date of birth * ............................. Tax Code …………………………

Resident in (town/city) * ………………………………… at (street / address) *….. …………………………………………………………………………………………… .

(4) Registered in the securities account no ....... .................................. At ............ .............................................. Bank code (ABI) ....... ............ Branch code (CAB) ...... ..................

(5) as resulting from communication no . ...

........................... Made by (Bank) ..................

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………… .

DELEGATES the above Appointed Representative to attend and vote at the abovementioned general meeting, with reference to the shares above, in accordance with the instructions provided and DECLARES that no matter of compatibility or suspension are affecting the right to vote and he/she is aware that:

• the proxy to the Appointed Representative may contain voting instructions even on just a number of proposals on the agenda and that, in this event, the vote shall be exercised only for the proposals in relation to which voting instructions have been conferred.

• the proxy will be valid only if the statement to the issuer from the intermediary, in compliance with intermediary accounting records, on behalf of the person with the right to vote to legitimate attendance and voting, has been received by the Company before the start of the meeting works

DATE

Form of identification (6) (type)*

Issued by *

no. *

SIGNATURE

NOTE: It is not possible to grant this proxy form without the voting instructions form to be downloaded from the company's www.piovangroup.com (Investor relation> Shareholders' Meeting > 2021) Voting instruction form can be requested by phone at no. +39 02 46776818.

VOTING INSTRUCTIONS

WARNING

This voting instructions form could be amended to include any proposal of resolution and/or vote on the items on the agenda that were presented by shareholders until April 14, 2021; in this event, the voting instruction will be dispatched by April 16, 2021, including the new proposals, in line with the notice of call

(For use of Appointed Representative only - tick relevant boxes and send to Computershare S.p.A. as per the instructions for filling in)

The undersigned (7)

INSTRUCTS the Appointed Representative to vote at the above indicated shareholders' meeting as follow (8)

RESOLUTIONS TO BE VOTED VOTING INSTRUCTIONS F(for), C (against), A (abstain)

1. Separate and Consolidated Financial Statements at December 31, 2020.

1.1 Approval of the Separate Financial Statements of Piovan S.p.A. at December 31, 2020 and presentation of the Consolidated Financial Statements at December 31, 2020, accompanied by the Board of Directors' Report on Operations, the Board of Statutory Auditors' Report and the Independent Auditors' Reports; resolutions thereon. Presentation of the Consolidated Non-Financial Report prepared pursuant to Legislative Decree No. 254/2016. Resolutions thereon. Section A - vote for resolution proposed by the Board of Directors (9) F C A Section A2 - vote for proposal published pursuant to article 126-bis of TUF (10) F C A

1.2. Allocation of the profit for the year ended December 31, 2020. Resolutions thereon. Section A - vote for resolution proposed by the Board of Directors (9) F C A Section A2 - vote for proposal published pursuant to article 126-bis of TUF (10) F C A

2. Report on the policy regarding remuneration and fees paid pursuant to Article 123-ter, paragraphs 3-bis and 6 of Legislative Decree No. 58/98:

2.1 Binding motion on Section I regarding the remuneration policy, drawn up pursuant to Article 123-ter, paragraph 3 of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998; Section A - vote for resolution proposed by the Board of Directors (9) F C A Section A2 - vote for proposal published pursuant to article 126-bis of TUF (10) F C A

2.2 Non-binding motion on Section II on fees paid, drawn up pursuant to Article 123-ter, paragraph 4 of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998. Section A - vote for resolution proposed by the Board of Directors (9) F C A Section A2 - vote for proposal published pursuant to article 126-bis of TUF (10) F C A 3.

Appointment of the Board of Directors:

3.1 Determination of the number of members of the Board of Directors; Section A - vote for resolution proposed by the Board of Directors (9) F C A Section A2 - vote for proposal published pursuant to article 126-bis of TUF (10) F C A

3.2 Determination of the duration of the mandate of the Board of Directors; Section A - vote for resolution proposed by the Board of Directors (9) F C A Section A2 - vote for proposal published pursuant to article 126-bis of TUF (10) F C A

3.3 Appointment of the members of the Board of Directors;

Section A - vote For the list (motion) with the number to be fill in the side box or vote Contrary/Abstention to all lists (motions) (12)

N …

CA

3.4 Appointment of the Chairperson of the Board of Directors; C2 - vote for resolution proposed by Pentafin S.p.A. (11) F C A C3 - vote for resolution proposed by holder of minority interest (11) .......................................................................................................... ( in the case, fill in the shareholder which made the proposal) F C A

3.5 Determination of the total remuneration of the Board of Directors. C2 - vote for resolution proposed by Pentafin S.p.A. (11) F C A C3 - vote for resolution proposed by holder of minority interest (11) .......................................................................................................... ( in the case, fill in the shareholder which made the proposal) F C A 4.

Appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors for the three-year period 2021-2023:

4.1 Appointment of three Statutory Auditors and two Alternate Auditors for the three-year period 2021-2022-2023;

Section A - vote For the list (motion) with the number to be fill in the side box or vote Contrary/Abstention to all lists (motions) (12)

N …

C

4.2 Appointment of the Chairperson of the Board of Statutory Auditors; C2 - vote for resolution proposed by Pentafin S.p.A. (11) F C A C3 - vote for resolution proposed by holder of minority interest (11) .......................................................................................................... ( in the case, fill in the shareholder which made the proposal) F C A

4.3 Determination of the remuneration of Statutory Auditors. C2 - vote for resolution proposed by Pentafin S.p.A. (11) F C A C3 - vote for resolution proposed by holder of minority interest (11) .......................................................................................................... ( in the case, fill in the shareholder which made the proposal) F C A

Derivative action against Directors Vote for proposed derivative action pursuant art. 2393, subsection 2, of Italian civil code upon approval of the annual financial statements (If no voting instruction are indicated, the Appointed Representative will vote C - against) F C A SIGNATURE

DATE

