Piovan S p A : 20.03.2021 - Extract of the Shareholders' AGM Call Notice 29.04.2021

EXTRACT FROM THE CALL TO THE ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING (PURSUANT

TO ARTICLE 125-BIS, PARAGRAPH 1 OF LEGISLATIVE DECREE NO. 58/1998)

The Company informs Shareholders that where the Competent Authorities issue additional orders regarding the COVID-19 emergency, the date of the Shareholders' Meeting and its hosting method indicated in this call notice may change. In this case, the Company will inform Shareholders and the public in a timely manner.

Those with the right to attend and vote are called to the ordinary Shareholders' Meeting at the registered office of Piovan S.p.A. ("Piovan" or the "Company") in Santa Maria di Sala (Venice, Italy) on April 29, 2021 at 10.30 AM in single call, to discuss and vote upon the following

AGENDA

1. Separate and Consolidated Financial Statements at December 31, 2020. 1.1 Approval of the Separate Financial Statements of Piovan S.p.A. at December 31, 2020 and presentation of the Consolidated Financial Statements at December 31, 2020, accompanied by the Board of Directors' Report on Operations, the Board of Statutory Auditors' Report and the Independent Auditors' Reports; resolutions thereon. Presentation of the Consolidated Non-Financial Report prepared pursuant to Legislative Decree No. 254/2016. Resolutions thereon. 1.2. Allocation of the profit for the year ended December 31, 2020. Resolutions thereon.

2. Report on the policy regarding remuneration and fees paid pursuant to Article 123-ter, paragraphs 3- bis and 6 of Legislative Decree No. 58/98: 2.1 Binding motion on Section I regarding the remuneration policy, drawn up pursuant to Article 123- ter, paragraph 3 of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998; 2.2 Non-binding motion on Section II on fees paid, drawn up pursuant to Article 123-ter, paragraph 4 of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998.

3. Appointment of the Board of Directors: 3.1 Determination of the number of members of the Board of Directors; 3.2 Determination of the duration of the mandate of the Board of Directors; 3.3 Appointment of the members of the Board of Directors; 3.4 Appointment of the Chairperson of the Board of Directors; 3.5 Determination of the total remuneration of the Board of Directors.

4. Appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors for the three-year period 2021-2023: 4.1 Appointment of three Statutory Auditors and two Alternate Auditors for the three-year period 2021-2022-2023; 4.2 Appointment of the Chairperson of the Board of Statutory Auditors; 4.3 Determination of the remuneration of Statutory Auditors.



Pursuant to Article 106, paragraph 4, of Decree-Law No. 18 of March 17, 2020, converted, with amendments, by Law No. 27 of April 24, 2020 and amended by Article 3, paragraph 6, of Decree-Law No. 183 of December 31, 2020 converted, with amendments, by Law No. 21 of February 26, 2021 ("Italian Healthcare Decree"), attendance at the Shareholders' Meeting by those entitled to vote is permitted exclusively through the Appointed Representative appointed by the Company pursuant to Article 135-undecies of Legislative Decree No. 58/98, to whom a proxy must be conferred; the aforementioned Appointed Representative may also be conferred proxies or sub-delegations pursuant to Article 135-novies of Legislative Decree no. 58/98, as an exception to Article 135-undecies, paragraph 4, of the same decree. The Company has appointed Computershare S.p.A. - with registered office in Milan (Italy), Via Mascheroni n. 19, 20145 - as Appointed Representative.

For information on the share capital, on the right to supplement the agenda and to submit new proposals, on the right to attend and be represented at the Shareholders' Meeting, on the right to ask questions before the Meeting, on the procedures for filing slates for the appointment of the Board of Directors and the Board of Statutory Auditors and on the availability of documents relating to the matters on the agenda, reference should be made to the full text of the call notice published on the Company's website www.piovangroup.com (Section "Investor Relations - Shareholders' Meetings") and available at the authorised storage mechanism 1info(www.1info.it).

Santa Maria di Sala (VE), March 20, 2021

For the Board of Directors The Chairman Nicola Piovan