Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Piovan S.p.A.    PVN   IT0005337958

PIOVAN S.P.A.

(PVN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Piovan S p A : 20.03.2021 - Extract of the Shareholders' AGM Call Notice 29.04.2021

03/20/2021 | 04:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EXTRACT FROM THE CALL TO THE ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING (PURSUANT

TO ARTICLE 125-BIS, PARAGRAPH 1 OF LEGISLATIVE DECREE NO. 58/1998)

The Company informs Shareholders that where the Competent Authorities issue additional orders regarding the COVID-19 emergency, the date of the Shareholders' Meeting and its hosting method indicated in this call notice may change. In this case, the Company will inform Shareholders and the public in a timely manner.

Those with the right to attend and vote are called to the ordinary Shareholders' Meeting at the registered office of Piovan S.p.A. ("Piovan" or the "Company") in Santa Maria di Sala (Venice, Italy) on April 29, 2021 at 10.30 AM in single call, to discuss and vote upon the following

AGENDA

  • 1. Separate and Consolidated Financial Statements at December 31, 2020.

    1.1 Approval of the Separate Financial Statements of Piovan S.p.A. at December 31, 2020 and presentation of the Consolidated Financial Statements at December 31, 2020, accompanied by the Board of Directors' Report on Operations, the Board of Statutory Auditors' Report and the Independent Auditors' Reports; resolutions thereon. Presentation of the Consolidated Non-Financial Report prepared pursuant to Legislative Decree No. 254/2016. Resolutions thereon. 1.2. Allocation of the profit for the year ended December 31, 2020. Resolutions thereon.

  • 2. Report on the policy regarding remuneration and fees paid pursuant to Article 123-ter, paragraphs 3-

    bis and 6 of Legislative Decree No. 58/98:

    • 2.1 Binding motion on Section I regarding the remuneration policy, drawn up pursuant to Article 123-

      ter, paragraph 3 of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998;

    • 2.2 Non-binding motion on Section II on fees paid, drawn up pursuant to Article 123-ter, paragraph 4

      of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998.

  • 3. Appointment of the Board of Directors:

    • 3.1 Determination of the number of members of the Board of Directors;

    • 3.2 Determination of the duration of the mandate of the Board of Directors;

    • 3.3 Appointment of the members of the Board of Directors;

    • 3.4 Appointment of the Chairperson of the Board of Directors;

    • 3.5 Determination of the total remuneration of the Board of Directors.

  • 4. Appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors for the three-year period 2021-2023:

    • 4.1 Appointment of three Statutory Auditors and two Alternate Auditors for the three-year period

      2021-2022-2023;

    • 4.2 Appointment of the Chairperson of the Board of Statutory Auditors;

    • 4.3 Determination of the remuneration of Statutory Auditors.

Pursuant to Article 106, paragraph 4, of Decree-Law No. 18 of March 17, 2020, converted, with amendments, by Law No. 27 of April 24, 2020 and amended by Article 3, paragraph 6, of Decree-Law No. 183 of December 31, 2020 converted, with amendments, by Law No. 21 of February 26, 2021 ("Italian Healthcare Decree"), attendance at the Shareholders' Meeting by those entitled to vote is permitted exclusively through the Appointed Representative appointed by the Company pursuant to Article 135-undecies of Legislative Decree No. 58/98, to whom a proxy must be conferred; the aforementioned Appointed Representative may also be conferred proxies or sub-delegations pursuant to Article 135-novies of Legislative Decree no. 58/98, as an exception to Article 135-undecies, paragraph 4, of the same decree. The Company has appointed Computershare S.p.A. - with registered office in Milan (Italy), Via Mascheroni n. 19, 20145 - as Appointed Representative.

For information on the share capital, on the right to supplement the agenda and to submit new proposals, on the right to attend and be represented at the Shareholders' Meeting, on the right to ask questions before the Meeting, on the procedures for filing slates for the appointment of the Board of Directors and the Board of Statutory Auditors and on the availability of documents relating to the matters on the agenda, reference should be made to the full text of the call notice published on the Company's website www.piovangroup.com (Section "Investor Relations - Shareholders' Meetings") and available at the authorised storage mechanism 1info(www.1info.it).

Santa Maria di Sala (VE), March 20, 2021

For the Board of Directors The Chairman Nicola Piovan

Disclaimer

Piovan S.p.A. published this content on 20 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2021 08:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PIOVAN S.P.A.
04:29aPIOVAN S P A  : 20.03.2021 - Shareholders AGM Call Notice 29.04.202
PU
04:29aPIOVAN S P A  : 20.03.2021 - Information on the Share Capital
PU
04:29aPIOVAN S P A  : 20.03.2021 - Illustrative Report of the Directors
PU
04:29aPIOVAN S P A  : 20.03.2021 - Proxy Form
PU
04:29aPIOVAN S P A  : 20.03.2021 - Appointed Representative Form
PU
04:27a20.03.2021 09 : 05 - Notice of publication of the documentation for the sharehol..
PU
04:27aPIOVAN S P A  : 20.03.2021 - Extract of the Shareholders' AGM Call Notice 29.04...
PU
03/1919.03.2021 20 : 11 - The BoD of Piovan SpA approves the financial statements as ..
PU
01/2626.01.2021 18 : 06 - Annual Calendar of 2021 Corporate Events
PU
2020PIOVAN S P A  : Financial Results 9M 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 220 M 262 M 262 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 20,0 M 23,8 M 23,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,16%
Capitalization 377 M 449 M 449 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,80x
EV / Sales 2021 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 1 077
Free-Float 15,2%
Chart PIOVAN S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Piovan S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIOVAN S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 6,60 €
Last Close Price 7,40 €
Spread / Highest target -10,8%
Spread / Average Target -10,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,8%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Filippo Zuppichin Chief Executive Officer, Group MD & Director
Elisabetta Floccari Chief Financial Officer
Nicola Piovan Executive Chairman
Davide Cappellini Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Marco Maria Fumagalli Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIOVAN S.P.A.51.64%401
ATLAS COPCO AB17.53%68 227
FANUC CORPORATION5.34%47 706
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION15.65%40 649
SANDVIK AB17.19%34 895
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.10.14%31 075
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ