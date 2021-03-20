Piovan S p A : 20.03.2021 - Information on the Share Capital

Information on the share capital as of March 20, 2021
Pursuant to art. 5 of the By-law, the share capital amounts to Euro 6,000,000 and consists of no. 53,600,000 ordinary shares with no nominal value.
As of today, the Company holds no. 2,670,700 treasury shares.
STRUCTURE OF SHARE CAPITAL
No. of shares
% compared to the share capital
Ordinary shares
53,600,000
100
Shares with limited voting rights
-
-
Shares without voting rights
-
-
