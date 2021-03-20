Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Piovan S.p.A.    PVN   IT0005337958

PIOVAN S.P.A.

(PVN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Piovan S p A : 20.03.2021 - Information on the Share Capital

03/20/2021 | 04:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Information on the share capital as of March 20, 2021

Pursuant to art. 5 of the By-law, the share capital amounts to Euro 6,000,000 and consists of no. 53,600,000 ordinary shares with no nominal value.

As of today, the Company holds no. 2,670,700 treasury shares.

STRUCTURE OF SHARE CAPITAL

No. of shares

% compared to the share capital

Ordinary shares

53,600,000

100

Shares with limited voting rights

-

-

Shares without voting rights

-

-

Disclaimer

Piovan S.p.A. published this content on 20 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2021 08:28:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PIOVAN S.P.A.
04:29aPIOVAN S P A  : 20.03.2021 - Shareholders AGM Call Notice 29.04.202
PU
04:29aPIOVAN S P A  : 20.03.2021 - Information on the Share Capital
PU
04:29aPIOVAN S P A  : 20.03.2021 - Illustrative Report of the Directors
PU
04:29aPIOVAN S P A  : 20.03.2021 - Proxy Form
PU
04:29aPIOVAN S P A  : 20.03.2021 - Appointed Representative Form
PU
04:27a20.03.2021 09 : 05 - Notice of publication of the documentation for the sharehol..
PU
04:27aPIOVAN S P A  : 20.03.2021 - Extract of the Shareholders' AGM Call Notice 29.04...
PU
03/1919.03.2021 20 : 11 - The BoD of Piovan SpA approves the financial statements as ..
PU
01/2626.01.2021 18 : 06 - Annual Calendar of 2021 Corporate Events
PU
2020PIOVAN S P A  : Financial Results 9M 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 220 M 262 M 262 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 20,0 M 23,8 M 23,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,16%
Capitalization 377 M 449 M 449 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,80x
EV / Sales 2021 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 1 077
Free-Float 15,2%
Chart PIOVAN S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Piovan S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIOVAN S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 6,60 €
Last Close Price 7,40 €
Spread / Highest target -10,8%
Spread / Average Target -10,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,8%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Filippo Zuppichin Chief Executive Officer, Group MD & Director
Elisabetta Floccari Chief Financial Officer
Nicola Piovan Executive Chairman
Davide Cappellini Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Marco Maria Fumagalli Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIOVAN S.P.A.51.64%401
ATLAS COPCO AB17.53%68 227
FANUC CORPORATION5.34%47 706
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION15.65%40 649
SANDVIK AB17.19%34 895
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.10.14%31 075
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ