Piovan S p A : 20.03.2021 - Proxy Form

PIOVAN S.p.A. -Shareholders' Meeting April 29, 2021

Proxy form to confer the proxy/sub delegation to the Appointed Representative exclusively entitled to attend to the Meeting pursuant to article. 106, paragraph 4, Law Decree n. 18 on March, 17th, 2020

Pursuant to Law Decree containing measures to strengthen the National health service and economic support for families, workers and business connected to the epidemiological emergency due to COVID-19 approved by the Italian Council of Ministers on March 16th, 2020 and published on Italian Gazzetta Ufficiale on March the 17th, 2020 converted into Law no. 27 of 24 April 2020, as extended by effect of paragraph 6 of art. 3, of Law Decree no.183 of 31 December 2020 converted into Law no. 21 of 26 February 2021 and as stated in the notice of call of PIOVAN S.p.A. Shareholders' Meeting on April 29 2021, published on March 20 2021, the proxy can be conferred to Computershare S.p.A.. The present proxy must be notified as an attachment in PDF format to an e-mail sent to ufficiomilano@pecserviziotitoli.it. Computershare S.p.A. is at disposal for any kind of information by phone at no. +39 02 46776818 from 9:00 a.m. to 6 p.00 pm from Monday to Friday or by e-mail toufficiomi@computershare.it.

PROXY FORM

Fill in the requested information on the basis of the Instructions below. The Company will be notified by Computershare S.p.A. (1)

* mandatory information

The undersigned * .............................................................................................. Place of birth * ............................................................... Date of birth* ................................. Tax code * ………………………........................................................................................................................................................................................................................... … Resident in (town/city) * ....................................................................... at (street / address) * ......................................................................................................................... telephone no * ………………….............................. , e-mail .................................................................................................................................................................................

(2) entitled to exercise the voting right at 04/20/2021 (Record Date) as: registered share holder - legal representative - attorney/proxy holder with authority to sub-delegatepledgee - Taker in - beneficiary interest holder - official receiver- manager - other (specify) …………………………..........................................................……………………… ..

for no* ................................................................... of ordinary shares PIOVAN ...................................................................................................................

(3) registered in the name of ……………………………………………………………………………… Place of birth * ............................................................

Date of birth * ............................. TAX Code …………………………

Resident in (town/city) * ………………………………… at (street / address) *….. …………………………………………………………………………………………… .

(4) Registered in the securities account no ....... .................................. At ............ .............................................. Bank Code (ABI) ................... Branch Code (CAB) ..................

(5) as resulting from communication no . ...

...........................

Made by (Bank) ....................

DELEGATES/SUBDELEGATES Computershare S.p.A. with registered offices in Milan, Via Lorenzo Mascheroni, 19 to attend and vote to the abovementioned general meeting, with reference to the shares above, in accordance with the instructions provided and

DECLARES that no matter of compatibility or suspension are affecting the vote and he/she is aware that:

- under his/her own liability, as proxy holder the compliance of the proxy form electronically provided to the original document and the identity of the proxy grantor;

- in case of amendment or integration of the proposals presented to the Shareholders' Meeting, or in the absence of the expression of the vote, Computershare S.p.A will express a non-vote

- the proxy/subdelegation will be valid only if the statement to the issuer from the intermediary, in compliance with intermediary accounting records, on behalf of the person with the right to vote to legitimate attendance and voting, has been received by the Company before the start of the meeting works.

DATE

Form of identification (6) (type)*

Issued by *

no. *

SIGNATURE

1

VOTING INSTRUCTION

WARNING

This voting instructions form could be amended to include any proposal of resolution and/or vote on the items on the agenda that were presented by shareholders until April 14, 2021; in this event, the voting instruction will be dispatched by April 16, 2021, including the new proposals, in line with the notice of call

The undersigned (7)

INSTRUCTS the Appointed Representative to vote at the above indicated shareholders' meeting as follow (8)

RESOLUTIONS TO BE VOTED (9) VOTING INSTRUCTION 1. Separate and Consolidated Financial Statements at December 31, 2020.

1.1 Approval of the Separate Financial Statements of Piovan S.p.A. at December 31, 2020 and presentation of the Consolidated Financial Statements at December 31, 2020, accompanied by the Board of Directors' Report on Operations, the Board of Statutory Auditors' Report and the Independent Auditors' Reports; resolutions thereon. Presentation of the Consolidated Non-Financial Report prepared pursuant to Legislative Decree No. 254/2016. Resolutions thereon. Section A - vote for resolution proposed by the Board of Directors F C A Section A2 - vote for proposal published pursuant to article 126-bis of TUF (10) F C A

1.2. Allocation of the profit for the year ended December 31, 2020. Resolutions thereon. Section A - vote for resolution proposed by the Board of Directors F C A Section A2 - vote for proposal published pursuant to article 126-bis of TUF (10) F C A 2. 58/98:

Report on the policy regarding remuneration and fees paid pursuant to Article 123-ter, paragraphs 3-bis and 6 of Legislative Decree No.

2.1 Binding motion on Section I regarding the remuneration policy, drawn up pursuant to Article 123-ter, paragraph 3 of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998; Section A - vote for resolution proposed by the Board of Directors F C A Section A2 - vote for proposal published pursuant to article 126-bis of TUF (10) F C A

2.2 Non-binding motion on Section II on fees paid, drawn up pursuant to Article 123-ter, paragraph 4 of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998. Section A - vote for resolution proposed by the Board of Directors F C A Section A2 - vote for proposal published pursuant to article 126-bis of TUF (10) F C A

2

3.

Appointment of the Board of Directors:

3.1 Determination of the number of members of the Board of Directors; Section A - vote for resolution proposed by the Board of Directors F C A Section A2 - vote for proposal published pursuant to article 126-bis of TUF (10) F C A

3.2 Determination of the duration of the mandate of the Board of Directors; Section A - vote for resolution proposed by the Board of Directors F C A Section A2 - vote for proposal published pursuant to article 126-bis of TUF (10) F C A

3.3 Appointment of the members of the Board of Directors;

3.4 Appointment of the Chairperson of the Board of Directors; C2 - vote for resolution proposed by Pentafin S.p.A. (11) F C A C3 - vote for resolution proposed by holder of minority interest (11) .......................................................................................................... ( in the case, fill in the shareholder which made the proposal) F C A

3.5 Determination of the total remuneration of the Board of Directors. C2 - vote for resolution proposed by Pentafin S.p.A. (11) F C A C3 - vote for resolution proposed by holder of minority interest (11) .......................................................................................................... ( in the case, fill in the shareholder which made the proposal) F C A

4.

Section A - vote For the list (motion) with the number to be fill in the side box or vote Contrary/Abstention to all lists (motions) (12) N … C A N … C A 4.1 Appointment of three Statutory Auditors and two Alternate Auditors for the three-year period 2021-2022-2023;

Appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors for the three-year period 2021-2023:

Section A - vote For the list (motion) with the number to be fill in the side box or vote Contrary/Abstention to all lists (motions) (12)

3

4.2 Appointment of the Chairperson of the Board of Statutory Auditors; C2 - vote for resolution proposed by Pentafin S.p.A. (11) F C A C3 - vote for resolution proposed by holder of minority interest (11) .......................................................................................................... ( in the case, fill in the shareholder which made the proposal) F C A

4.3 Determination of the remuneration of Statutory Auditors. C2 - vote for resolution proposed by Pentafin S.p.A. (11) F C A C3 - vote for resolution proposed by holder of minority interest (11) .......................................................................................................... ( in the case, fill in the shareholder which made the proposal) F C A

Derivative action against Directors Vote for proposed derivative action pursuant art. 2393, subsection 2, of Italian civil code upon approval of the annual financial statements (If no voting instruction are indicated, the Appointed Representative will vote C - against) F C A DATE

SIGNATURE

4