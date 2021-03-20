Piovan S p A : 20.03.2021 - Shareholders AGM Call Notice 29.04.202

Piovan S.p.A.

Registered office in Santa Maria di Sala (VE), Via delle Industrie No. 16, share capital of Euro 6,000,000 fully paid-in

Companies Registration Office of Venice, Rovigo, Delta Lagunare, Tax No. 02307730289 and VAT No.

02700490275 - Economic and Administrative Index No. VE - 235320

***

The Company informs shareholders that where the Competent Authorities issue additional orders regarding the COVID-19 emergency, the date of the Shareholders' Meeting and its hosting method indicated in this call notice may change. In this case, the Company will inform shareholders and the public in a timely manner.

***

ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING CALL NOTICE

Those with the right to attend and vote are called to the ordinary Shareholders' Meeting at the registered office of Piovan S.p.A. ("Piovan" or the "Company") in Santa Maria di Sala (Venice, Italy) on April 29, 2021 at

10.30 AM in single call, to discuss and vote upon the following AGENDA

1. Separate and Consolidated Financial Statements at December 31, 2020. 1.1 Approval of the Separate Financial Statements of Piovan S.p.A. at December 31, 2020 and presentation of the Consolidated Financial Statements at December 31, 2020, accompanied by the Board of Directors' Report on Operations, the Board of Statutory Auditors' Report and the Independent Auditors' Reports; resolutions thereon. Presentation of the Consolidated Non-Financial Report prepared pursuant to Legislative Decree No. 254/2016. Resolutions thereon. 1.2. Allocation of the profit for the year ended December 31, 2020. Resolutions thereon.

2. Report on the policy regarding remuneration and fees paid pursuant to Article 123-ter, paragraphs 3- bis and 6 of Legislative Decree No. 58/98: 2.1 Binding motion on Section I regarding the remuneration policy, drawn up pursuant to Article 123- ter, paragraph 3 of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998; 2.2 Non-binding motion on Section II on fees paid, drawn up pursuant to Article 123-ter, paragraph 4 of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998.

3. Appointment of the Board of Directors: 3.1 Determination of the number of members of the Board of Directors; 3.2 Determination of the duration of the mandate of the Board of Directors; 3.3 Appointment of the members of the Board of Directors;



3.4 Appointment of the Chairperson of the Board of Directors;

3.5 Determination of the total remuneration of the Board of Directors.

4. Appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors for the three-year period 2021-2023:

4.1 Appointment of three Statutory Auditors and two Alternate Auditors for the three-year period 2021-2022-2023;

4.2 Appointment of the Chairperson of the Board of Statutory Auditors;

4.3 Determination of the remuneration of Statutory Auditors.

It should be noted that Decree Law No. 183 of December 31, 2020, converted, with amendments, by Law No. 21 of February 26, 2021, provided in Article 3, paragraph 6, for a new extension of Article 106 of Decree Law No. 18 of March 17, 2020, converted, with amendments, by Law No. 27 of April 24, 2020, allowing joint-stock companies to continue to apply the measures provided by paragraphs 2 to 6 of said Article 106 for Shareholders' Meetings held by July 31, 2021.

Thus, the Company, availing itself of this option, has decided to establish, even in the absence of a specific provision in the By-Laws, that attendance at the Shareholders' Meeting shall take place exclusively by means of the conferral by the shareholders, at no cost to themselves (except for any shipping costs), of a written proxy with voting instructions on all or some of the proposals on the Agenda to a person designated pursuant to Article 135-undecies of Legislative Decree No. 58 of February 24, 1998 (the "Appointed Representative" and the "CFA" respectively).

The Appointed Representative must also be granted - by any shareholders' proxy - sub-delegations pursuant to Article 135-novies of the CFA, as an exception to Article 135-undecies, paragraph 4 of the same decree.

The Meeting will therefore take place without the physical participation of the shareholders. Members of the Board of Directors and the Board of Statutory Auditors attending the Meeting, in addition to the Appointed Representative and any other person who may be authorised to participate in the Meeting, may participate by electronic means only (provided that such means allows them to be identified, participate and exercise their voting right) and will not physically take part in it, as per the recent emergency regulations. The main information regarding the Meeting is provided below.

***

Share capital and shares with voting rights

The share capital of the Company amounts to Euro 6,000,000.00, comprising 53,600,000 ordinary shares without par value. Notwithstanding the below, one vote attaches to each ordinary share at the Company's Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meetings.

It should be noted that on December 31, 2020, since the 24 months of uninterrupted possession from the date of registration in the Multi-Voting List have elapsed, the shareholders Pentafin S.p.A. and 7Industries Holding B.V. have accrued multi-vote rights for 1,008,379 shares and 4,800,000 shares, respectively. This right was effective on the fifth open market day of the following month in which the conditions required by the By-Laws were met, i.e., January 8, 2021. Consequently, as reported in the related press release, the 53,600,000 ordinary shares mentioned above correspond to a total of 72,886,905 voting rights that may be exercised at the Shareholders' Meeting.

At the date of this call notice, the Company holds 2,670,700 treasury shares, equal to 4.98% of the share capital, whose voting right is suspended as per Article 2357-ter of the Civil Code.

Right to attend and vote

In accordance with Article 83-sexies of the CFA, as subsequently amended and supplemented, the right to attend and vote at the Shareholders' Meeting is conferred on the basis of a communication sent to the Company by an authorised intermediary, in accordance with the accounting records at the end of the seventh trading day before the date set for the Shareholders' Meeting (i.e. April 20, 2021, "record date"). Those who hold shares only after that date will not have the right to attend or vote at the Shareholders' Meeting. The Communication from the intermediary must be received by the Company by the end of the third trading day before the Shareholders' Meeting is held in single call (i.e. by April 26, 2021). The right to attend and vote at the Shareholders' Meeting remains valid if the communication is sent to the Company outside the above-stated time period, although by the beginning of the Shareholders' Meeting.

Attendance at the Shareholders' Meeting is governed by the applicable law and regulations, in addition to the provisions of the company By-Laws (the "By-Laws") and the Shareholders' Meeting regulation, available on the Company website(www.piovangroup.com), in the Corporate Governance Section.

Vote by proxy and Appointed Representative

Pursuant to the provisions of Decree Law No. 18 of March 17, 2020 (converted, with amendments, by Law no. 27 of April 24, 2020) as most recently amended by Article 3, paragraph 6, of Decree Law No. 183 of December 31, 2020, (converted with amendments by Law No. 21 of February 26, 2021) in order to minimise the risks related to the COVID-19 health emergency, the Company has decided to avail itself of the faculty, even in the absence of a specific provision in its By-Laws, to provide that shareholder participation at the Shareholders' Meeting shall take place exclusively through the Appointed Representative. This Representative may also be granted a proxy or sub-delegation pursuant to Article 135-novies of the CFA, as an exception to the provisions of Article 135-undecies of the CFA, in accordance with the terms and conditions set out below. Specifically, vote-holders must confer, without charge (except for any shipping costs), a written proxy with voting instructions on all or some of the proposals on the Agenda to Computershare S.p.A., with registered office in Milan (Italy), via Mascheroni No. 19, 20145, appointed by the Company to act as Appointed Representative for this Meeting.

The proxy - with voting instructions - on all or some of the proposed resolutions on the items on the agenda must be conferred using the specific proxy form, prepared by the Appointed Representative in agreement with the Company, available on the Company's website at www.piovangroup.com, in the section "Investor Relations/Shareholders' Meeting".

The proxy form with voting instructions must reach the Appointed Representative following the instructions on the form itself by the end of the second trading day prior to the date of the Shareholders' Meeting in single call (i.e. by April 27, 2021) and within the same deadline the proxy may be revoked.

Proxy conferred is valid only for the proposals on which voting instructions are provided. The shares in relation to which proxy is conferred, also partially, are included in relation to the proper constitution of the Shareholders' Meeting. In relation to the proposals for which no voting instructions have been conferred, theshares are not included for the calculation of the necessary majority and of the share capital percentage required to approve the motions.

The communication to the Company by the appointed intermediary ascertaining the right to attend and vote at the Shareholders' Meeting is necessary in the case of conferring proxy to the Appointed Representative of the Company; without this communication the proxy is therefore invalid.

It should also be noted that the Appointed Representative may also be conferred mandates or sub-delegations pursuant to Article 135-novies of the CFA, in derogation of Article 135-undecies, paragraph 4 of Legislative Decree No. 58/98 by following the instructions indicated in the form available on the Company's website(www.piovangroup.com) in the section "Investor Relations/Shareholders' Meeting". In view of the current emergency, proxies may be granted by twelve noon on April 28, 2021. In the same way, those entitled may revoke, within the same deadline, the proxy/sub-delegation and the voting instructions given.

Voting cannot take place through correspondence or electronic means.

The Appointed Representative will be available for clarification or information at + 39 02-46776818 or at the following mail address ufficiomi@computershare.it.

Shareholders are informed that the Company reserves the right to supplement and/or amend the above instructions in light of intervening needs following the current epidemiological emergency situation from COVID-19 and its currently unforeseeable developments.

Right to request supplementation of the Agenda and to present new proposals

Pursuant to Article 126-bis of the CFA, shareholders who represent, even jointly, at least one-fortieth of the share capital may request, within ten days of publication of the notice (therefore by March 30, 2021), supplementation to the matters on the Agenda, indicating in the request the further matters to be included on the Agenda, or proposals on matters already on the Agenda.

This right is confirmed by a communication to the Company by an authorised intermediary as per the applicable regulation. The request should be sent by registered letter to the registered office of the company in Santa Maria di Sala (Venice, Italy), Via delle Industrie No. 16, or by certified e-mail to piovanspa@legalmail.it,on the condition that such is received within the time period outlined above; the proposing shareholders - by the same time period and method - must present a report outlining the reasons for the proposal of new matters to be added to the Agenda or the reasoning concerning further proposals to be presented on matters already on the Agenda.

In relation to supplementation to the Agenda or the presentation of further proposals on existing matters, notice is given in the same manner prescribed for the publication of the call notice, at least 15 days before the Shareholders' Meeting in single call (therefore by April 14, 2021).

At the same time publication as the supplementation notice or of the presentation, in the same manner established for the documentation relating to the Shareholders' Meeting, the report prepared by requesting shareholders, accompanied by any evaluations of the Board of Directors, will be made available to the public.