(Alliance News) - Piovan Spa reported Wednesday that the group made a profit of EUR32.5 million in the first nine months of the year, up from EUR28.6 million in the same period last year. Earnings per share were EUR0.65 as of Sept. 30, compared to EUR0.56 for the same period 2022.

Revenues are EUR427.3 million, up from EUR381.7 million in the first nine months of 2022.

Ebitda is EUR55.4 million, up from EUR43.8 million in the same period of 2022.

Ebit was EUR45.3 million, up from EUR31.3 million in the first nine months of 2022.

Consolidated Net Financial Position as of September 30 was negative EUR87.3 million, an improvement from September 30, 2022, where it was negative EUR111.8 million, and down from a negative NFP of EUR88.1 million as of December 31, 2022, with net cash generation of EUR800,000.

Piovan's stock is up 0.9 percent at EUR9.20 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

