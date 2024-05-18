This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) no. 596/2014 (which forms part of domestic UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) ("MAR"). With the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

17 May 2024

PipeHawk plc

("PipeHawk", "Company" or the "Group")

£0.75 million contract award

PipeHawk is pleased to announce that QM Systems Limited ("QM"), a subsidiary of PipeHawk plc, has been awarded a contract with a leading building materials business (the "Customer") to deliver an assembly line for the manufacture of flooring tile assemblies. The project will generate revenues of approximately £750k and will take approximately 10 months to deliver. The project will utilise QM's core skills in component handling for the building services industry to provide a bespoke assembly and handling system.

Gordon Watt, Chairman of PipeHawk commented: "This is incredibly exciting news for QM and cements an already established partnership built over the last few years between the Customer and QM Systems."

