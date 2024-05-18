This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) no. 596/2014 (which forms part of domestic UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) ("MAR"). With the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.
17 May 2024
PipeHawk plc
("PipeHawk", "Company" or the "Group")
£0.75 million contract award
PipeHawk is pleased to announce that QM Systems Limited ("QM"), a subsidiary of PipeHawk plc, has been awarded a contract with a leading building materials business (the "Customer") to deliver an assembly line for the manufacture of flooring tile assemblies. The project will generate revenues of approximately £750k and will take approximately 10 months to deliver. The project will utilise QM's core skills in component handling for the building services industry to provide a bespoke assembly and handling system.
Gordon Watt, Chairman of PipeHawk commented: "This is incredibly exciting news for QM and cements an already established partnership built over the last few years between the Customer and QM Systems."
-Ends-
Enquiries:
PipeHawk plc
Tel. No. 01252 338 959
Gordon Watt (Chairman)
Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad and Broker)
Tel. No. 020 3328 5656
David Hart / Vivek Bhardwaj
For further information on the Company and its subsidiaries, please visit: www.pipehawk.com
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Pipehawk plc published this content on 18 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2024 08:31:04 UTC.