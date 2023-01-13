Advanced search
    PIP   GB0003010609

PIPEHAWK PLC

(PIP)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:15 2023-01-13 am EST
14.25 GBX    0.00%
12:00pPipehawk : Grant of Options - correction
PU
01/10Pipehawk : 230109 PDMR dealing
PU
2022TRADING UPDATES: Logistics Development buys Alliance Pharma shares
AN
PipeHawk : Grant of Options - correction

01/13/2023 | 12:00pm EST
11 January 2023

PipeHawk plc

("PipeHawk", "Company" or the "Group")

Grant of Options - replacement

Please note that the announcement released by the Company at 7:00am on 11 January 2023 referenced the incorrect exercise price in the table below. All other details are correct.

The Company announces that on 10 January 2023, the Board approved the issue of 700,000 share options pursuant to the Group's share option schemes ("Options Scheme"). 200,000 share options were granted to Tim Williams, Non-Executive Director of the Group under the Unapproved Share Option Scheme and 500,000 share options were granted to Nick Field, Managing Director of QM Systems Limited ("QM"), one of the Group's principal subsidiaries, under the EMI Share Option Scheme.

The options have an exercise price of 14.25 pence, being the closing mid-market price of an ordinary share on 10 January 2023. The options are exercisable from 10 January 2026 to 10 January 2033, conditional upon the share price of a PipeHawk ordinary share being in excess of 25p for a period of 20 consecutive business days prior to exercise.

Following the issue of the above options, Mr Williams and Mr Field will be interested in the following options:

Name

Number of

Exercise price

Date from

options

which

exercisable

T Williams

200,000

14.25p

10 January 2026

N Field

500,000

14.25p

10 January 2026

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely

associated

a)

Name

Tim Williams

2.

Reason for the Notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial

Initial Notification

notification/Amendment

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

PipeHawk Plc

b)

LEI

213800CYT8OXEYWCNO29

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

Grant of options over ordinary shares of 1p each in

Financial instrument, type

PipeHawk Plc

of instrument

Identification code

ISIN: GB0003010609

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of options

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

14.25p

200,000

d)

Aggregated information:

N/A

- Aggregated volume

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

10 January 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely

associated

a)

Name

Nick Field

2.

Reason for the Notification

a)

Position/status

Managing Director of QM Systems Limited

b)

Initial

Initial Notification

notification/Amendment

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

PipeHawk Plc

b)

LEI

213800CYT8OXEYWCNO29

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of

instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where

transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the

Grant of options over ordinary shares of 0.1p

Financial instrument, type

of instrument

Identification code

ISIN: GB0003010609

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of options

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

14.25p

500,000

d)

Aggregated information:

N/A

- Aggregated volume

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

10 January 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

-Ends-

Enquiries:

PipeHawk plc

Tel. No. 01252 338 959

Gordon Watt (Chairman)

Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad and Broker)

Tel. No. 020 3328 5656

David Worlidge/Vivek Bhardwaj

For further information on the Company and its subsidiaries, please visit: www.pipehawk.com

Disclaimer

Pipehawk plc published this content on 13 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2023 16:59:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
