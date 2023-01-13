PipeHawk : Grant of Options - correction

11 January 2023

PipeHawk plc

("PipeHawk", "Company" or the "Group")

Grant of Options - replacement

Please note that the announcement released by the Company at 7:00am on 11 January 2023 referenced the incorrect exercise price in the table below. All other details are correct.

The Company announces that on 10 January 2023, the Board approved the issue of 700,000 share options pursuant to the Group's share option schemes ("Options Scheme"). 200,000 share options were granted to Tim Williams, Non-Executive Director of the Group under the Unapproved Share Option Scheme and 500,000 share options were granted to Nick Field, Managing Director of QM Systems Limited ("QM"), one of the Group's principal subsidiaries, under the EMI Share Option Scheme.

The options have an exercise price of 14.25 pence, being the closing mid-market price of an ordinary share on 10 January 2023. The options are exercisable from 10 January 2026 to 10 January 2033, conditional upon the share price of a PipeHawk ordinary share being in excess of 25p for a period of 20 consecutive business days prior to exercise.

Following the issue of the above options, Mr Williams and Mr Field will be interested in the following options:

Name Number of Exercise price Date from options which exercisable T Williams 200,000 14.25p 10 January 2026 N Field 500,000 14.25p 10 January 2026

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them