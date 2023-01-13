PipeHawk : Grant of Options - correction

Please note that the announcement released by the Company at 7:00am on 11 January 2023 referenced the incorrect exercise price in the table below. All other details are correct.
The Company announces that on 10 January 2023, the Board approved the issue of 700,000 share options pursuant to the Group's share option schemes ("Options Scheme"). 200,000 share options were granted to Tim Williams, Non-Executive Director of the Group under the Unapproved Share Option Scheme and 500,000 share options were granted to Nick Field, Managing Director of QM Systems Limited ("QM"), one of the Group's principal subsidiaries, under the EMI Share Option Scheme.
The options have an exercise price of 14.25 pence, being the closing mid-market price of an ordinary share on 10 January 2023. The options are exercisable from 10 January 2026 to 10 January 2033, conditional upon the share price of a PipeHawk ordinary share being in excess of 25p for a period of 20 consecutive business days prior to exercise.
Following the issue of the above options, Mr Williams and Mr Field will be interested in the following options:
Name
Number of
Exercise price
Date from
options
which
exercisable
T Williams
200,000
14.25p
10 January 2026
N Field
500,000
14.25p
10 January 2026
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely
associated
a)
Name
Tim Williams
2.
Reason for the Notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial
Initial Notification
notification/Amendment
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
PipeHawk Plc
b)
LEI
213800CYT8OXEYWCNO29
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
Grant of options over ordinary shares of 1p each in
Financial instrument, type
PipeHawk Plc
of instrument
Identification code
ISIN: GB0003010609
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of options
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
14.25p
200,000
d)
Aggregated information:
N/A
- Aggregated volume
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
10 January 2023
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely
associated
a)
Name
Nick Field
2.
Reason for the Notification
a)
Position/status
Managing Director of QM Systems Limited
b)
Initial
Initial Notification
notification/Amendment
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
PipeHawk Plc
b)
LEI
213800CYT8OXEYWCNO29
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where
transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the
Grant of options over ordinary shares of 0.1p
Financial instrument, type
of instrument
Identification code
ISIN: GB0003010609
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of options
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
14.25p
500,000
d)
Aggregated information:
N/A
- Aggregated volume
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
10 January 2023
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
-Ends-
Enquiries:
PipeHawk plc
Tel. No. 01252 338 959
Gordon Watt (Chairman)
Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad and Broker)
Tel. No. 020 3328 5656
David Worlidge/Vivek Bhardwaj
For further information on the Company and its subsidiaries, please visit: www.pipehawk.com