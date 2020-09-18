Log in
Pipeline Engineering : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 18 SEPTEMBER 2020

09/18/2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Pipeline Engineering Holdings Limited

管 道 工 程 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1865)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 18 SEPTEMBER 2020

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") of Pipeline Engineering Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 27 July 2020, incorporating, amongst others, the notice (the "Notice") of annual general meeting of the Company (the "AGM") dated 27 July 2020 and the supplemental circular (the "Supplemental Circular") and the supplemental notice of AGM (the "Supplemental Notice") dated 2 September 2020. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the AGM held on 18 September 2020, voting on all the proposed resolutions as set out in the Notice and the Supplemental Notice were taken by poll.

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued shares of the Company was 920,000,000 Shares, which was the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote on all the resolutions proposed at the AGM. There was no restriction on any Shareholders casting their votes on any of the proposed resolutions at the AGM. There were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the proposed resolutions at the AGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules. No Shareholders were required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting at the AGM and no party has stated its intention in the Circular and the Supplemental Circular that it would vote against any proposed resolutions or that it would abstain from voting on any proposed resolutions at the AGM.

- 1 -

The Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer at the AGM for the purpose of vote-taking. The poll results in respect of the respective resolutions proposed at the AGM were as follows:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

No. of Votes (%)

For

Against

1.

To receive and adopt the audited consolidated

326,144,000

0

financial statements of the Company and its

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

subsidiaries and the reports of the directors and

auditor for the year ended 31 March 2020.

2.

(a)

To re-elect the following retiring directors of

the Company (the "Directors"):

(i) Mr. Shi Hong Sheng (Xu Hongsheng),

326,144,000

0

executive Director

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

(ii) Ms. Feng Jiamin, non-executive Director

326,144,000

0

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

(iii) Mr. Chiam Soon Chian (Zhan Shunquan),

326,144,000

0

independent non-executive Director

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

(iv) Mr . Choo Chih Chien Benjamin,

326,144,000

0

independent non-executive Director

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

(b)

To authorize the board of Directors (the

326,144,000

0

"Board") to fix the remuneration of the

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

Directors.

3.

To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditor

N/A

N/A

of the Company and to authorize the Board to fix its

remuneration.

4.

(A)

To give a general mandate to the Directors

326,144,000

0

to allot, issue and deal with additional shares

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

not exceeding 20% of the number of issued

shares of the Company as at the date of this

resolution.

(B)

To give a general mandate to the Directors to

326,144,000

0

repurchase shares not exceeding 10% of the

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

number of issued shares of the Company as at

the date of this resolution.

- 2 -

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

No. of Votes (%)

For

Against

(C)

To extend the authority given to the Directors

326,144,000

0

pursuant to ordinary resolution no. 4(A) to

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

issue shares by adding to the issued shares of

the Company the number of shares repurchased

under ordinary resolution no. 4(B).

5.

To appoint Baker Tilly TFW LLP as auditor of the

326,144,000

0

Company to fill the vacancy following the retirement

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

of PricewaterhouseCoopers and to hold office until

the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of

the Company, and to authorize the Board to fix its

remuneration.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the resolutions, all of the above resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions at the AGM.

By Order of the Board

Pipeline Engineering Holdings Limited

Michael Shi Guan Wah

Chairman

Singapore, 18 September 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Michael Shi Guan Wah, Mr. Shi Guan Lee and Mr. Shi Hong Sheng (Xu Hongsheng) as executive Directors; Ms. Feng Jiamin as non-executive Director; Mr. Cher Choong Kiak, Mr. Chiam Soon Chian (Zhan Shunquan) and Mr. Choo Chih Chien Benjamin as independent non-executive Directors.

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pipeline Engineering Holdings Ltd. published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2020 08:44:08 UTC
