Pipeline Engineering : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 18 SEPTEMBER 2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Pipeline Engineering Holdings Limited

管 道 工 程 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1865)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 18 SEPTEMBER 2020

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") of Pipeline Engineering Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 27 July 2020, incorporating, amongst others, the notice (the "Notice") of annual general meeting of the Company (the "AGM") dated 27 July 2020 and the supplemental circular (the "Supplemental Circular") and the supplemental notice of AGM (the "Supplemental Notice") dated 2 September 2020. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the AGM held on 18 September 2020, voting on all the proposed resolutions as set out in the Notice and the Supplemental Notice were taken by poll.

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued shares of the Company was 920,000,000 Shares, which was the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote on all the resolutions proposed at the AGM. There was no restriction on any Shareholders casting their votes on any of the proposed resolutions at the AGM. There were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the proposed resolutions at the AGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules. No Shareholders were required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting at the AGM and no party has stated its intention in the Circular and the Supplemental Circular that it would vote against any proposed resolutions or that it would abstain from voting on any proposed resolutions at the AGM.