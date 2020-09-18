Pipeline Engineering : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 18 SEPTEMBER 2020
09/18/2020 | 04:45am EDT
Pipeline Engineering Holdings Limited
管 道 工 程 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1865)
POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
HELD ON 18 SEPTEMBER 2020
Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") of Pipeline Engineering Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 27 July 2020, incorporating, amongst others, the notice (the "Notice") of annual general meeting of the Company (the "AGM") dated 27 July 2020 and the supplemental circular (the "Supplemental Circular") and the supplemental notice of AGM (the "Supplemental Notice") dated 2 September 2020. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.
2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
At the AGM held on 18 September 2020, voting on all the proposed resolutions as set out in the Notice and the Supplemental Notice were taken by poll.
As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued shares of the Company was 920,000,000 Shares, which was the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote on all the resolutions proposed at the AGM. There was no restriction on any Shareholders casting their votes on any of the proposed resolutions at the AGM. There were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the proposed resolutions at the AGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules. No Shareholders were required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting at the AGM and no party has stated its intention in the Circular and the Supplemental Circular that it would vote against any proposed resolutions or that it would abstain from voting on any proposed resolutions at the AGM.
The Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer at the AGM for the purpose of vote-taking. The poll results in respect of the respective resolutions proposed at the AGM were as follows:
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
No. of Votes (%)
For
Against
1.
To receive and adopt the audited consolidated
326,144,000
0
financial statements of the Company and its
(100.00%)
(0.00%)
subsidiaries and the reports of the directors and
auditor for the year ended 31 March 2020.
2.
(a)
To re-elect the following retiring directors of
the Company (the "Directors"):
(i) Mr. Shi Hong Sheng (Xu Hongsheng),
326,144,000
0
executive Director
(100.00%)
(0.00%)
(ii) Ms. Feng Jiamin, non-executive Director
326,144,000
0
(100.00%)
(0.00%)
(iii) Mr. Chiam Soon Chian (Zhan Shunquan),
326,144,000
0
independent non-executive Director
(100.00%)
(0.00%)
(iv) Mr . Choo Chih Chien Benjamin,
326,144,000
0
independent non-executive Director
(100.00%)
(0.00%)
(b)
To authorize the board of Directors (the
326,144,000
0
"Board") to fix the remuneration of the
(100.00%)
(0.00%)
Directors.
3.
To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditor
N/A
N/A
of the Company and to authorize the Board to fix its
remuneration.
4.
(A)
To give a general mandate to the Directors
326,144,000
0
to allot, issue and deal with additional shares
(100.00%)
(0.00%)
not exceeding 20% of the number of issued
shares of the Company as at the date of this
resolution.
(B)
To give a general mandate to the Directors to
326,144,000
0
repurchase shares not exceeding 10% of the
(100.00%)
(0.00%)
number of issued shares of the Company as at
the date of this resolution.
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
No. of Votes (%)
For
Against
(C)
To extend the authority given to the Directors
326,144,000
0
pursuant to ordinary resolution no. 4(A) to
(100.00%)
(0.00%)
issue shares by adding to the issued shares of
the Company the number of shares repurchased
under ordinary resolution no. 4(B).
5.
To appoint Baker Tilly TFW LLP as auditor of the
326,144,000
0
Company to fill the vacancy following the retirement
(100.00%)
(0.00%)
of PricewaterhouseCoopers and to hold office until
the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of
the Company, and to authorize the Board to fix its
remuneration.
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the resolutions, all of the above resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions at the AGM.
By Order of the Board
Pipeline Engineering Holdings Limited
Michael Shi Guan Wah
Chairman
Singapore, 18 September 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Michael Shi Guan Wah, Mr. Shi Guan Lee and Mr. Shi Hong Sheng (Xu Hongsheng) as executive Directors; Ms. Feng Jiamin as non-executive Director; Mr. Cher Choong Kiak, Mr. Chiam Soon Chian (Zhan Shunquan) and Mr. Choo Chih Chien Benjamin as independent non-executive Directors.
