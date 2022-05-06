Log in
    PIPR   US7240781002

PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES

(PIPR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/06 04:00:02 pm EDT
125.75 USD   +0.28%
05:12pPiper Sandler Companies Announces Share Repurchase Authorization
BU
04:12pPIPER SANDLER COMPANIES : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
03:14pPIPER SANDLER COMPANIES MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
Piper Sandler Companies Announces Share Repurchase Authorization

05/06/2022 | 05:12pm EDT
Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, announced today that its board of directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $150 million of the company's outstanding common stock. This authorization is effective immediately and will expire on December 31, 2024. The share repurchase program will be used as part of the company’s capital allocation strategy, which includes returning capital to its shareholders, and to offset the dilutive effect of employee equity-based compensation.

This share repurchase authorization is in addition to the company’s existing share repurchase authorization which became effective on January 1, 2022, and expires on December 31, 2023. The company has $43.0 million remaining under the existing repurchase authorization.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical or current facts, including statements about beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. These forward-looking statements cover, among other things, statements made about our share repurchase plans, our liquidity and capital resources or other similar matters. These statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, and important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or discussed in the forward-looking statements, including (1) our ability to effect the repurchase program depends in part upon our results of operations and profitability and may be impacted by negative operating conditions, (2) an inability to access capital readily or on terms favorable to us could impair our ability to effect the repurchase program, and (3) other factors identified under “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and updated in our subsequent reports filed with the SEC. These reports are available at www.pipersandler.com or www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them in light of new information or future events.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is a leading investment bank driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership®. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler & Co., member SIPC and NYSE; in Europe through Piper Sandler Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Sandler Hong Kong Limited, authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Alternative asset management and fixed income advisory services are offered through separately registered advisory affiliates.

Follow Piper Sandler: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

©2022. Since 1895. Piper Sandler Companies. 800 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402-7036


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 601 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 576 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,2x
Yield 2022 1,91%
Capitalization 2 246 M 2 246 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
EV / Sales 2023 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 1 665
Free-Float 74,3%
Technical analysis trends PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 125,40 $
Average target price 155,40 $
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
Managers and Directors
Chad Richard Abraham Investment Banking Analyst
Debbra L. Schoneman President & Managing Director
Timothy L. Carter Controller
Shawn Quant COO, Chief Information Officer & Managing Director
William R. Fitzgerald Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES-29.75%2 246
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.1.17%24 934
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.-26.84%15 354
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-24.58%7 047
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.-17.48%5 766
MIRAE ASSET SECURITIES CO., LTD.-8.67%3 619