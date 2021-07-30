Log in
    PIPR   US7240781002

PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES

(PIPR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Piper Sandler Companies : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results; Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.55 Per Share

07/30/2021 | 08:02am EDT
Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) has released its most recent financial results.

The complete earnings release can be found on the firm’s website at pipersandler.com/earnings

ABOUT PIPER SANDLER

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is a leading investment bank driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership®. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler & Co., member SIPC and NYSE; in the U.K. through Piper Sandler Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Sandler Hong Kong Ltd., authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Private equity strategies and fixed income advisory services are offered through separately registered advisory affiliates.

Follow Piper Sandler: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

©2021. Since 1895. Piper Sandler Companies. 800 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402-7036


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 488 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,8x
Yield 2021 1,45%
Capitalization 1 792 M 1 792 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,20x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 1 511
Free-Float 75,0%
Chart PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
Piper Sandler Companies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 124,26 $
Average target price 134,33 $
Spread / Average Target 8,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chad Richard Abraham Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Debbra L. Schoneman President & Managing Director
Timothy L. Carter Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Shawn Quant COO, Chief Information Officer & Managing Director
William R. Fitzgerald Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES23.15%1 792
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.61.75%35 448
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.-14.15%19 343
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-15.93%9 969
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.31.94%6 049
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB (PUBL)17.77%4 974