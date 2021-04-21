Log in
    PIPR

PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES

(PIPR)
  Report
Piper Sandler Companies : to Hold Management Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2021 Results

04/21/2021 | 04:39pm EDT
Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) will release its first quarter 2021 financial results prior to the opening of the market on Friday, April 30, 2021. The earnings release will be available at the company’s website at www.pipersandler.com.

The company will hold a conference call at 9 a.m. ET (8 a.m. CT) that same day to discuss the financial results. Chad Abraham, chief executive officer; Debbra Schoneman, president; and Tim Carter, chief financial officer, will host the call.

Participants can access the call by dialing 888-810-0209 (domestic) or 706-902-1361 (international) and referencing reservation number: 4463308. Callers should dial in at least 15 minutes prior to the call time. A live audio webcast of the call will be available through the company’s website at www.pipersandler.com.

A recording of the conference call will be available for replay approximately three hours following the completion of the live call. Participants can listen to the recording by dialing 855-859-2056 and referencing reservation number: 4463308. A replay of the audio webcast will also be available through the company’s website referenced above.

ABOUT PIPER SANDLER

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is a leading investment bank and institutional securities firm driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership®. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler & Co., member SIPC and NYSE; in Europe through Piper Sandler Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Sandler Hong Kong Limited, authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Private equity strategies and fixed income advisory services are offered through separately registered advisory affiliates.

Follow Piper Sandler: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

© 2021. Since 1895. Piper Sandler Companies. 800 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402-7036


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 297 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,2x
Yield 2021 1,41%
Capitalization 1 568 M 1 568 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,21x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 1 511
Free-Float 71,4%
Technical analysis trends PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 121,33 $
Last Close Price 113,81 $
Spread / Highest target 8,95%
Spread / Average Target 6,61%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Chad Richard Abraham Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Debbra L. Schoneman President, Director & Managing Director
Timothy L. Carter Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Shawn Quant COO, Chief Information Officer & Managing Director
Addison L. Piper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES12.79%1 568
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.8.43%22 086
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.-15.24%19 403
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-14.09%10 222
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB (PUBL)32.62%5 676
MIRAE ASSET SECURITIES CO., LTD.4.66%5 122
