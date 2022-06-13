Piper Sandler Completes the Acquisition of Stamford Partners LLP, Forming European Consumer Team

Acquisition Adds Strong European Food & Beverage M&A Capabilities to the Piper Sandler Consumer Advisory Business

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Stamford Partners LLP. The London-based team offers best-in-class M&A advisory services tailored to the unique needs of clients in the European consumer industry, led by the firm’s three partners, Damian Thornton, Simon Milne and Alastair Mathieson. This adds yet another industry-leading advisory practice to the Piper Sandler platform and broadens Piper Sandler’s European investment banking capabilities.

“We are excited to partner with a firm that shares our vision, culture and commitment to clients through their journey. This partnership is in line with our goal to grow our investment banking practice in Europe with teams who share our philosophy and provide leading advisory services and deep sector expertise,” said Peter Hall, managing director and head of European investment banking at Piper Sandler.

Piper Sandler has a leading consumer franchise with over 50 dedicated investment banking professionals. The team specializes in multiple key verticals across the consumer landscape, including agriculture, beauty & personal care, diversified consumer products, food & beverage, health & wellness services, restaurants and retail & disruptive commerce.

About Piper Sandler

As a leading investment bank, we enable growth and success for our clients through deep sector expertise, candid advice and a differentiated, highly productive culture. We transcend transactions to define possibilities—enabling clients to achieve their short-term goals while realizing their long-term vision. Founded in 1895, the firm is headquartered in Minneapolis with offices across the United States and in London, Aberdeen and Hong Kong. Learn more at PiperSandler.com.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is a leading investment bank driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership®. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler & Co., member SIPC and NYSE; in the U.K. through Piper Sandler Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Sandler Hong Kong Ltd., authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Alternative asset management and fixed income advisory services are offered through separately registered advisory affiliates.

Follow Piper Sandler: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

©2022. Since 1895. Piper Sandler Companies. 800 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402-7036

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220613005159/en/