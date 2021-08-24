Log in
    PIPR   US7240781002

PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES

(PIPR)
  Report
Piper Sandler : Expands Chemicals Equity Research with the Hiring of Charlie Neivert

08/24/2021 | 12:35pm EDT
Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, is pleased to announce the addition of managing director and senior research analyst Charles Neivert. Charles will expand Piper Sandler’s equity research effort into the Chemicals & Agriculture sector, and he will be based in the firm’s New York office.

“This marks an important expansion of our equity research platform, which now has more than 50 publishing senior research analysts, into a new chemicals vertical and it will allow us to leverage the investments the firm has made in the chemicals sector with the acquisition of The Valence Group in early 2020,” said Michael Cox, co-head of global equities at Piper Sandler.

Prior to joining Piper Sandler, Neivert worked at Cowen, and previously Dahlman Rose, for over 10 years. He brings experience spanning three decades covering the chemicals sector, including Morgan Stanley and New Vernon Associates, a chemicals-focused boutique equity research firm that he co-founded. He will work in close partnership with Piper Sandler’s energy research team and the firm’s continued expansion in the energy transition & renewables space.

Neivert earned a bachelor’s degrees in chemistry and economics from the University of Pennsylvania.

ABOUT PIPER SANDLER

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is a leading investment bank driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership®. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler & Co., member SIPC and NYSE; in the U.K. through Piper Sandler Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Sandler Hong Kong Ltd., authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Private equity strategies and fixed income advisory services are offered through separately registered advisory affiliates.

Follow Piper Sandler: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

©2021. Since 1895. Piper Sandler Companies. 800 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402-7036


© Business Wire 2021
