Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Piper Sandler Companies
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PIPR   US7240781002

PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES

(PIPR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06/06 03:29:10 pm EDT
127.12 USD   -0.74%
02:40pPiper Sandler Expands DIS Investment Banking with Two Key Hires
BU
06/03Micron Technology Falls After Rating Downgrade From Piper Sandler
MT
06/03Micron gets rare 'underweight' rating as PC demand slows
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Piper Sandler Expands DIS Investment Banking with Two Key Hires

06/06/2022 | 02:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, is pleased to announce the addition of managing director, Steven Hull and vice president Frank Damian to the DIS investment banking group. Hull and Damian will both be based in the firm’s Chicago office.

Prior to joining the firm, Hull worked as a managing director at BMO Capital Markets for 15 years in both the M&A and Industrials groups. Most recently he worked as head of transportation and logistics sector coverage. He has extensive experience advising on transactions within the T&L sector including M&A advisory for both private and public companies, leveraged bank and high yield bond offerings, and public equity offerings. Hull earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from Wittenberg University and a Master’s of Business Administration from The Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western Reserve University.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Piper Sandler team. The firm has fantastic trajectory in both industrials and transportation and logistics and a winning, team-oriented culture. I look forward to the opportunity of building a leading T&L M&A franchise with Frank and the rest of the Piper Sandler team,” said Steven Hull.

Damian also joins from BMO Capital Markets where, as a vice president, he led the execution of mergers & acquisitions, leveraged bank and high yield bond offerings, and public equity offerings in the transportation and logistics sector. Damian earned a Bachelor of Science degree in finance with honors from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

“We are excited to have Steve and Frank join our team and expand our transportation and logistics sector coverage. Steve and Frank have a great track record of M&A and debt capital markets transactions,” said Matt Sznewajs, co-head of diversified industrials & services banking.

ABOUT PIPER SANDLER

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is a leading investment bank driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership®. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler & Co., member SIPC and NYSE; in the U.K. through Piper Sandler Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Sandler Hong Kong Limited, authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Alternative asset management and fixed income advisory services are offered through separately registered advisory affiliates.

©2022. Since 1895. Piper Sandler Companies. 800 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402-7036


© Business Wire 2022
All news about PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES
02:40pPiper Sandler Expands DIS Investment Banking with Two Key Hires
BU
06/03Micron Technology Falls After Rating Downgrade From Piper Sandler
MT
06/03Micron gets rare 'underweight' rating as PC demand slows
RE
06/01Tempur Sealy International Shares Lower After Piper Sandler Downgrade
MT
05/31US Stocks Decline Tuesday as Consumer Confidence Falls; Nasdaq Posts Monthly Loss
MT
05/31US Stocks Decline Tuesday, End May Lower
MT
05/27More Detail From Piper Sandler' Lavery on Canopy Growth
MT
05/27PIPER SANDLER ON CANOPY GROWTH : "Profitability Still Years Away"
MT
05/27SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Mixed Premarket; Ultra Beauty Poised to Surge, Workday..
MT
05/26First Busey Prices $100 Million Subordinated Notes Offering
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 569 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 522 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,5x
Yield 2022 1,87%
Capitalization 2 281 M 2 281 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
EV / Sales 2023 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 1 665
Free-Float 74,8%
Chart PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
Piper Sandler Companies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 128,06 $
Average target price 152,40 $
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chad Richard Abraham Investment Banking Analyst
Debbra L. Schoneman President & Managing Director
Timothy L. Carter Controller
Shawn Quant COO, Chief Information Officer & Managing Director
William R. Fitzgerald Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES-28.26%2 281
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.4.44%27 399
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.-25.53%15 651
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-22.57%7 232
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.-18.17%5 637
MIRAE ASSET SECURITIES CO., LTD.-9.36%3 552