Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Piper Sandler Companies
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PIPR   US7240781002

PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES

(PIPR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:50 2022-08-18 am EDT
132.67 USD   +0.02%
11:40aPiper Sandler Expands Energy & Power Equity Research Group with Addition of Luke Lemoine
BU
08/17Piper Sandler Reviews Cresco Labs' Q2 Results, Notes Gross Margins Hold up
MT
08/15NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Piper Sandler Expands Energy & Power Equity Research Group with Addition of Luke Lemoine

08/18/2022 | 11:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, is pleased to announce the addition of Luke Lemoine as managing director and senior research analyst covering the oilfield services sector. He will be based in New Orleans, LA.

Prior to joining Piper Sandler, Lemoine served as a managing director at Capital One Securities for 17 years where he covered the oilfield services sector in equity research. Prior to his research career, he worked in investment banking and credit roles serving the energy sector. Lemoine earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from Louisiana State University. He is also a CFA® Charterholder.

“Luke is an outstanding addition to our energy & power research team. We are committed to providing our clients in-depth insights into the rapidly changing energy sector. Luke’s approach to client service and deep sector expertise will be very effective on our platform,” said Michael Cox, co-head of global equities at Piper Sandler.

The Piper Sandler equity research group consists of over 60 senior analysts covering over 1,000 small, mid and large-cap stocks in the following sectors: consumer, energy & power, financial services, healthcare and technology.

ABOUT PIPER SANDLER

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is a leading investment bank driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership®. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler & Co., member SIPC and NYSE; in the U.K. through Piper Sandler Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Sandler Hong Kong Limited, authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Alternative asset management and fixed income advisory services are offered through separately registered advisory affiliates.

©2022. Since 1895. Piper Sandler Companies. 800 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402-7036


© Business Wire 2022
All news about PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES
11:40aPiper Sandler Expands Energy & Power Equity Research Group with Addition of Luke Lemoin..
BU
08/17Piper Sandler Reviews Cresco Labs' Q2 Results, Notes Gross Margins Hold up
MT
08/15NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
08/12Illumina's Shares Plunge After Lower Q2 Earnings, Price Target Cuts
MT
08/12Olo Shares Decline After Lower Q2 Earnings, Multiple Analyst Downgrades
MT
08/12Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Shares Rise After Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage
MT
08/12KEWSONG LEE : How Carlyle CEO Kewsong Lee's turnaround of the private equity firm was cut ..
RE
08/12COLUMN - FED'S POWELL COULD USE JACK : McGeever
RE
08/11CinCor Pharma Prices Upsized $225 Million Public Offering
MT
08/10Top Midday Decliners
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 476 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,8x
Yield 2022 1,81%
Capitalization 2 313 M 2 313 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,57x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 1 665
Free-Float 72,7%
Chart PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
Piper Sandler Companies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 132,64 $
Average target price 145,50 $
Spread / Average Target 9,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chad Richard Abraham Investment Banking Analyst
Debbra L. Schoneman President & Managing Director
Timothy L. Carter Controller
Shawn Quant COO, Chief Information Officer & Managing Director
William R. Fitzgerald Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES-25.70%2 313
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.12.55%27 457
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.-21.70%16 011
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED10.78%10 005
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.-15.64%6 007
LAZARD LTD-10.75%3 612