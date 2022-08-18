Piper Sandler Expands Energy & Power Equity Research Group with Addition of Luke Lemoine

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, is pleased to announce the addition of Luke Lemoine as managing director and senior research analyst covering the oilfield services sector. He will be based in New Orleans, LA.

Prior to joining Piper Sandler, Lemoine served as a managing director at Capital One Securities for 17 years where he covered the oilfield services sector in equity research. Prior to his research career, he worked in investment banking and credit roles serving the energy sector. Lemoine earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from Louisiana State University. He is also a CFA® Charterholder.

“Luke is an outstanding addition to our energy & power research team. We are committed to providing our clients in-depth insights into the rapidly changing energy sector. Luke’s approach to client service and deep sector expertise will be very effective on our platform,” said Michael Cox, co-head of global equities at Piper Sandler.

The Piper Sandler equity research group consists of over 60 senior analysts covering over 1,000 small, mid and large-cap stocks in the following sectors: consumer, energy & power, financial services, healthcare and technology.

ABOUT PIPER SANDLER

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is a leading investment bank driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership®. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler & Co., member SIPC and NYSE; in the U.K. through Piper Sandler Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Sandler Hong Kong Limited, authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Alternative asset management and fixed income advisory services are offered through separately registered advisory affiliates.

©2022. Since 1895. Piper Sandler Companies. 800 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402-7036

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005586/en/