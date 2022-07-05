Piper Sandler Expands Insurance Investment Banking Team with Addition of Christopher Grady

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, is pleased to announce the hiring of Christopher Grady. He is joining the New York office as a director in the financial services group as part of the insurance investment banking team.

“We are thrilled to have Chris join the Piper Sandler insurance investment banking team. Having worked closely with Chris over many years, we have enormous respect for his deal acumen and integrity. His experience successfully executing insurance distribution M&A transactions, in particular, is unparalleled,” said John Butler, managing director and co-head of insurance investment banking at Piper Sandler.

Grady will be focused on advising clients on strategic M&A and executing M&A and capital raising transactions for insurance distribution clients. Previously, Grady was the head of corporate development for Marsh McLennan Agency, where he was responsible for leading strategy, corporate development, principal investment and M&A activity. In his time with Marsh McLennan Agency, he completed 80 transactions including over 70 acquisitions of insurance distribution firms in the U.S. and Canada. Grady holds a Master of Business Administration degree from NYU Stern School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in finance and corporate accounting from Ithaca College.

“I’m very excited to join Piper Sandler and continue to build on the tremendous success they’ve had across the insurance industry. John Butler and George Johns have built an incredible team and I’m looking forward to bringing my expertise into the fold,” said Christopher Grady, director at Piper Sandler.

The Piper Sandler insurance investment banking group is an industry thought leader providing financial advisory and capital raising services to insurance underwriters, brokers, third-party administrators and other insurance services companies. The team completed 31 M&A and strategic advisory and capital raising transactions in 2021 representing $4.0 billion in aggregate M&A deal value and $4.0 billion in aggregate capital raised.**

