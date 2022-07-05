Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Piper Sandler Companies
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PIPR   US7240781002

PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES

(PIPR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  16:19 05/07/2022 BST
112.70 USD   +0.55%
03:38pPiper Sandler Expands Insurance Investment Banking Team with Addition of Christopher Grady
BU
07/01SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Rebound Late
MT
07/01SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Struggling for Direction
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Piper Sandler Expands Insurance Investment Banking Team with Addition of Christopher Grady

07/05/2022 | 03:38pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, is pleased to announce the hiring of Christopher Grady. He is joining the New York office as a director in the financial services group as part of the insurance investment banking team.

“We are thrilled to have Chris join the Piper Sandler insurance investment banking team. Having worked closely with Chris over many years, we have enormous respect for his deal acumen and integrity. His experience successfully executing insurance distribution M&A transactions, in particular, is unparalleled,” said John Butler, managing director and co-head of insurance investment banking at Piper Sandler.

Grady will be focused on advising clients on strategic M&A and executing M&A and capital raising transactions for insurance distribution clients. Previously, Grady was the head of corporate development for Marsh McLennan Agency, where he was responsible for leading strategy, corporate development, principal investment and M&A activity. In his time with Marsh McLennan Agency, he completed 80 transactions including over 70 acquisitions of insurance distribution firms in the U.S. and Canada. Grady holds a Master of Business Administration degree from NYU Stern School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in finance and corporate accounting from Ithaca College.

“I’m very excited to join Piper Sandler and continue to build on the tremendous success they’ve had across the insurance industry. John Butler and George Johns have built an incredible team and I’m looking forward to bringing my expertise into the fold,” said Christopher Grady, director at Piper Sandler.

The Piper Sandler insurance investment banking group is an industry thought leader providing financial advisory and capital raising services to insurance underwriters, brokers, third-party administrators and other insurance services companies. The team completed 31 M&A and strategic advisory and capital raising transactions in 2021 representing $4.0 billion in aggregate M&A deal value and $4.0 billion in aggregate capital raised.**

**Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence. Representative transactions do not reflect all Piper Sandler insurance transactions for the period. Full deal value credited to underwriter; PSC’s aggregate capital raised metric does not include deal values of capital markets advisor roles.

ABOUT PIPER SANDLER

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is a leading investment bank driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership®. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler & Co., member SIPC and NYSE; in the U.K. through Piper Sandler Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Sandler Hong Kong Ltd., authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Private equity strategies and fixed income advisory services are offered through separately registered advisory affiliates.

Follow Piper Sandler: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

©2022. Since 1895. Piper Sandler Companies. 800 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402-7036


© Business Wire 2022
All news about PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES
03:38pPiper Sandler Expands Insurance Investment Banking Team with Addition of Christopher Gr..
BU
07/01SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Rebound Late
MT
07/01SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Struggling for Direction
MT
07/01VectivBio Shares Rise After Piper Sandler Starts Coverage at Overweight
MT
06/30Piper Sandler Lowers Canopy Growth's Target to US$3, Says Sales to Remain Pressured
MT
06/28Graybug Announces Review of Strategic Alternatives
CI
06/21Inari Medical's Shares Rise After Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage
MT
06/16SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Discretionary Stocks Spiral Lower, Reversing Wednesday's Big Adva..
MT
06/16SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Staples Stocks Back Near Even This Afternoon
MT
06/14Piper Sandler on Tilray Brands; Lowering Estimates on Softer Momentum
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 539 M - 1 271 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 522 M - 431 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,8x
Yield 2022 2,14%
Capitalization 1 996 M 1 996 M 1 648 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 1 665
Free-Float 74,4%
Chart PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
Piper Sandler Companies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 112,08 $
Average target price 148,40 $
Spread / Average Target 32,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chad Richard Abraham Investment Banking Analyst
Debbra L. Schoneman President & Managing Director
Timothy L. Carter Controller
Shawn Quant COO, Chief Information Officer & Managing Director
William R. Fitzgerald Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES-37.21%1 996
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.-6.47%22 252
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.-20.72%16 461
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED3.95%9 528
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.-24.33%5 389
LAZARD LTD-25.65%3 176