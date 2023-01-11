Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Piper Sandler Companies
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PIPR   US7240781002

PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES

(PIPR)
  Report
2023-01-11
140.57 USD   +0.84%
Piper Sandler Expands Investment Banking Team with Addition of Amit Jain

01/11/2023 | 10:01am EST
Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, is pleased to announce the hiring of Amit Jain. He is joining the New York office as a managing director in the financial services group as part of the asset and wealth management investment banking team.

“We are pleased to have Amit join our team,” said Aaron Dorr, managing director. “Over the past year, we have continued to build the team and are delighted to have a banker of Amit’s caliber join our senior ranks. He has a strong depth of experience advising clients in both strategic and capital raising transactions.”

Previously, Jain was a managing director in financial institutions for Nomura Securities International, where he served as global coordinator for the asset management sector, and lead coverage officer for domestic clients. Prior to that, Jain was a managing director with Wells Fargo Securities, where he was responsible for the origination and execution of M&A and equity and debt capital markets transactions for asset management clients. Jain holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Tufts University.

ABOUT PIPER SANDLER

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is a leading investment bank driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership®. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler & Co., member SIPC and NYSE; in the U.K. through Piper Sandler Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Sandler Hong Kong Ltd., authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Private equity strategies and fixed income advisory services are offered through separately registered advisory affiliates.

Follow Piper Sandler: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

©2023. Since 1895. Piper Sandler Companies. 800 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402-7036


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 408 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 341 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,0x
Yield 2022 3,90%
Capitalization 1 904 M 1 904 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,11x
EV / Sales 2023 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 1 665
Free-Float 72,7%
