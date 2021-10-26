Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Piper Sandler Companies
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PIPR   US7240781002

PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES

(PIPR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Piper Sandler Expands Technology Investment Banking with Addition of Matthew Ochsner

10/26/2021 | 02:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, is pleased to announce the addition of Matthew Ochsner as a managing director within the firm’s technology investment banking group. He will be focused on internet technology and will be based in the firm’s newly opened Austin office.

Ochsner brings over 18 years of operational and investment banking experience within the internet technology sector. Prior to joining Piper Sandler, Ochsner led the Amazon Web Services M&A Advise program within the private equity team at Amazon. Prior to that, he worked at Needham & Company, LLC as the sole West Coast internet banker and subsequently Yahoo! and Google. Ochsner earned a bachelor’s degree from Villanova University and an MBA from Golden Gate University.

“We are excited about the continued expansion of our internet technology investment banking platform and look forward to welcoming Matt to the team,” said Steven Schmidt, head of technology investment banking at Piper Sandler. “Matt’s experience at Google, Yahoo!, and Amazon provides him with first-hand knowledge of the internet technology market and makes him uniquely positioned to lead this growing area of our business. I am looking forward to partnering with him as we continue to deepen our domain expertise and present the high-quality advisory services our clients expect from Piper Sandler.”

Ochsner’s hire complements a robust growth initiative for the firm’s technology investment banking group. Piper Sandler’s technology investment banking team advises clients in application, infrastructure and vertical-market software, internet and digital media, communications, networking and security technologies, gaming, services, transportation technology and financial technology.

“Piper Sandler has established itself as a top firm by continually serving the needs of its clients across equity capital markets, debt capital markets, and financial advisory services,” said Ochsner. “I am excited to be joining such a robust platform and contribute to the growing internet technology business.”

ABOUT PIPER SANDLER

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is a leading investment bank driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership®. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler & Co., member SIPC and NYSE; in Europe through Piper Sandler Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Sandler Hong Kong Limited, authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Alternative asset management and fixed income advisory services are offered through separately registered advisory affiliates.

©2021. Since 1895. Piper Sandler Companies. 800 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402-7036


© Business Wire 2021
All news about PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES
02:40pPiper Sandler Expands Technology Investment Banking with Addition of Matthew Ochsner
BU
01:35pTech Stocks Keeping Broader Indices Near Record Highs
MT
12:39pEquities Extend Rally Midday as Consumer Confidence, New Home Sales Rise
MT
08:33aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Are companies fooling themselves on inflation?
07:30aSOCIAL BUZZ : Most Wallstreetbets Trend Higher Lead by Ocugen, Facebook, Nvidia Corp.
MT
10/25PIPER SANDLER : Hires Diversity & Inclusion Director Analia Alonso
BU
10/25Piper Sandler Companies Hires Analia Alonso as Director of Diversity and Inclusion
CI
10/25Piper Sandler Sees Key Opportunities, Near-Term Volatility for Cannabis Industry as US ..
MT
10/25NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
10/22Equities Mixed Midday as Social Media Slump Weighs on Nasdaq, Fed 'on Track' to Begin A..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 764 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 437 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,9x
Yield 2021 1,26%
Capitalization 2 376 M 2 376 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,10x
EV / Sales 2022 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 1 511
Free-Float 74,5%
Chart PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
Piper Sandler Companies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 166,24 $
Average target price 163,50 $
Spread / Average Target -1,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chad Richard Abraham Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Debbra L. Schoneman President & Managing Director
Timothy L. Carter Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Shawn Quant COO, Chief Information Officer & Managing Director
William R. Fitzgerald Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES64.76%2 376
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.25.30%24 978
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.-3.65%21 872
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-12.69%10 460
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.55.05%7 122
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB (PUBL)47.30%6 211