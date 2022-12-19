Advanced search
    PIPR   US7240781002

PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES

(PIPR)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:51 2022-12-19 pm EST
133.32 USD   -0.46%
01:41pPiper Sandler : Monthly Asset and Wealth Management Report - November 2022
PU
01:40pPiper Sandler : Monthly Asset & Wealth Management Report - November 2022
PU
10:00aPiper Sandler Lowers Price Target on CME to $250 From $270, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
Piper Sandler : Monthly Asset & Wealth Management Report - November 2022

12/19/2022 | 01:40pm EST
Piper Sandler Financial Services Investment Banking

Monthly Asset & Wealth Management Report

November 2022

Aaron Dorr

Christopher Browne

Jason Greco

Cameron Hoerner

MANAGING DIRECTOR, GROUP HEAD

MANAGING DIRECTOR

DIRECTOR

DIRECTOR

Tel: +1 212 466-7734

Tel: +1 212 466-7735

Tel: +1 212 466-7967

Tel: +1 212 466-7745

Email: Aaron.Dorr@psc.com

Email: Chris.Browne@psc.com

Email: Jason.Greco@psc.com

Email: Cameron.Hoerner@psc.com

Asset & Wealth Management Market Pulse

Month

Year-to-Date

November 2022

October 2022

November 2022

November 2021

Global Asset Management Transaction Activity

Number of Transactions

Traditional Managers

5

2

33

64

Alternative Managers

5

10

73

68

Private Wealth Managers

21

12

249

214

Total Transactions

31

24

355

346

AUM Transacted ($ in Billions)

$45

$133

$1,493

$3,177

U.S. Long-Term Retail Fund Net Flows Activity ($ in Billions)

Equity

Active Mutual Funds

($59.3)

($42.3)

($342.6)

($166.4)

ETFs & Passive Mutual Funds

$23.2

$58.3

$379.2

$630.7

Fixed Income

Active Mutual Funds

($32.5)

($59.7)

($486.8)

$316.4

ETFs & Passive Mutual Funds

$29.7

$27.7

$181.6

$300.7

Publicly-Traded Asset Manager Metrics

Median Stock Price Return

U.S. Traditionals

11.0%

10.7%

(19.1%)

34.8%

U.S. Alternatives

5.2%

9.7%

(26.0%)

44.1%

Median Forward P/E Multiples

U.S. Traditionals

12.6x

11.0x

12.6x

10.7x

U.S. Alternatives

13.8x

12.5x

13.8x

17.8x

Notes:

Mutual fund net flow information includes U.S. open-end funds and ETFs Performance is based on dividend-adjusted returns

Source: Piper Sandler, Morningstar Direct, FactSet

Comparison to Prior Period

Increase Equal Decrease

PIPER SANDLER | 2

Transaction Highlights: Asset Management

  • (11/4/22) Petershill Partners acquired a minority stake in LLR Partners, a lower middle-market private equity firm focused on investing in technology and healthcare ($3.0B AUM)
  • (11/10/22) Conning agreed to acquire a majority stake in Pearlmark Real Estate, an investment manager of commercial real estate debt and equity strategies ($5.3B raised since inception)
  • (11/14/22) Wintrust Financial, via its investment management subsidiary, Great Lakes Advisors, agreed to acquire from Rothschild & Co. its U.S. asset management business that specializes in equity investment strategies ($8.0B AUM)
  • (11/15/22) Hunter Point Capital and ADQ acquired a minority stake in The Vistria Group, a middle-market private equity firm focused on investing in healthcare, knowledge and learning, and financial services ($9.5B AUM)
  • (11/15/22) Azimut Group agreed to acquire a minority interest in Kennedy Capital Management ("KCM"), an asset manager specializing in small- and mid-cap equity strategies ($3.6B AUM). As part of the agreement, KCM will lead the growth of
    Azimut's public equities asset management business in the U.S.
  • (11/21/22) The Rohatyn Group, an emerging markets-focused alternative asset manager, agreed to acquire Ethos, a South Africa-based alternative asset manager ($1.7B AUM)
  • (11/23/22) Davidson Investment Advisors, a subsidiary of D.A. Davidson Companies, agreed to acquire Caprin Asset Management, a municipal securities and taxable fixed income manager ($1.3B AUM)

Source: Company press releases, news articles, company filings

PIPER SANDLER | 3

Transaction Highlights: Wealth Management

  • (11/2/22) Moors & Cabot, a Massachusetts-based wealth manager ($2.0B AUM), completed a management buy-out
  • Choreo agreed to acquire:
    • (11/3/22) Enso, a California-based wealth manager ($1.8B AUM)
    • (11/16/22) Cherry Bekaert Wealth, a Virginia-based wealth manager ($1.0B AUM)
  • (11/10/22) Hub International acquired Bridgecreek Investment Management, an Oklahoma-based wealth and asset manager ($1.0B AUM)
  • (11/11/22) CI Financial acquired Inverness Counsel, a New York-based wealth manager ($4.8B AUM)
  • (11/17/22) Wealth Enhancement Group acquired BTR Capital Management, a California-based wealth manager ($1.2B AUM)

Source: Company press releases, news articles, company filings

PIPER SANDLER | 4

U.S. Long-Term Retail Active & Passive Net Flows

($ in Billions)

Net Flows by Category (November 2022)

Monthly Net Flows by Asset Class (Sept. - Nov. 2022)

Equity

Fixed Income

Other

Active Mutual Funds

ETFs & Passive Mutual Funds

$100

$84

$50

$52

$28

$26

$30

$58

$8

$23

$21

$-

$(36)

< $(0.0)

$(2)

$(3)

$(59)

$(42)

$(50)

$(58)

$(33)

$(60)

$(100)

$(13)

$(9)

$(12)

$(105)

$(103)

$(150)

$(114)

$(200)

Nov-22

Oct-22

Sep-22

Nov-22

Oct-22

Sep-22

Annualized Equity

(10.5%)

(8.0%)

(6.1%)

3.2%

8.8%

2.9%

Organic

FI

(11.4%)

(20.5%)

(19.0%)

17.3%

16.2%

4.7%

Growth

Other

(10.9%)

(10.5%)

(7.0%)

(1.8%)

(7.4%)

(13.7%)

YTD & LTM Net Flows by Asset Class (November 2022)

Active Mutual Funds

ETFs & Passive Mutual Funds

$1,000

$595

$694

$33

$34

$500

$204

$182

$456

$379

$-

$(343)

$(353)

$(500)

$(487)

$(491)

$(1,000)

$(49)

$(49)

$(879)

$(892)

$(1,500)

YTD-22

LTM

YTD-22

LTM

Annualized Equity

(4.1%)

(4.0%)

4.0%

4.6%

Organic

FI

(12.0%)

(11.1%)

8.8%

9.1%

Growth

Other

(3.1%)

(2.9%)

11.9%

10.5%

Note: "Other" includes Allocation, Alternative, Commodities, and Miscellaneous

Source: Morningstar Direct, Piper Sandler analysis

PIPER SANDLER | 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Piper Sandler Companies published this content on 19 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2022 16:44:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
