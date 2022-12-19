Piper Sandler : Monthly Asset & Wealth Management Report - November 2022

(11/4/22)Petershill Partners acquired a minority stake in LLR Partners, a lower middle-market private equity firm focused on investing in technology and healthcare ($3.0B AUM)
(11/10/22)Conning agreed to acquire a majority stake in Pearlmark Real Estate, an investment manager of commercial real estate debt and equity strategies ($5.3B raised since inception)
(11/14/22)Wintrust Financial, via its investment management subsidiary, Great Lakes Advisors, agreed to acquire from Rothschild & Co. its U.S. asset management business that specializes in equity investment strategies ($8.0B AUM)
(11/15/22)Hunter Point Capital and ADQ acquired a minority stake in The Vistria Group, a middle-market private equity firm focused on investing in healthcare, knowledge and learning, and financial services ($9.5B AUM)
(11/15/22)Azimut Group agreed to acquire a minority interest in Kennedy Capital Management ("KCM"), an asset manager specializing in small- and mid-cap equity strategies ($3.6B AUM). As part of the agreement, KCM will lead the growth of
Azimut's public equities asset management business in the U.S.
(11/21/22)The Rohatyn Group, an emerging markets-focused alternative asset manager, agreed to acquire Ethos, a South Africa-based alternative asset manager ($1.7B AUM)
(11/23/22) Davidson Investment Advisors, a subsidiary of D.A. Davidson Companies, agreed to acquire Caprin Asset Management, a municipal securities and taxable fixed income manager ($1.3B AUM)
Transaction Highlights: Wealth Management
(11/2/22)Moors & Cabot, a Massachusetts-based wealth manager ($2.0B AUM), completed a management buy-out
Choreo agreed to acquire:
(11/3/22)Enso, a California-based wealth manager ($1.8B AUM)
(11/16/22)Cherry Bekaert Wealth, a Virginia-based wealth manager ($1.0B AUM)
(11/10/22)Hub International acquired Bridgecreek Investment Management, an Oklahoma-based wealth and asset manager ($1.0B AUM)
(11/11/22)CI Financial acquired Inverness Counsel, a New York-based wealth manager ($4.8B AUM)
(11/17/22)Wealth Enhancement Group acquired BTR Capital Management, a California-based wealth manager ($1.2B AUM)
U.S. Long-Term Retail Active & Passive Net Flows
($ in Billions)
Net Flows by Category (November 2022)
Monthly Net Flows by Asset Class (Sept. - Nov. 2022)
Equity
Fixed Income
Other
Active Mutual Funds
ETFs & Passive Mutual Funds
$100
$84
$50
$52
$28
$26
$30
$58
$8
$23
$21
$-
$(36)
< $(0.0)
$(2)
$(3)
$(59)
$(42)
$(50)
$(58)
$(33)
$(60)
$(100)
$(13)
$(9)
$(12)
$(105)
$(103)
$(150)
$(114)
$(200)
Nov-22
Oct-22
Sep-22
Nov-22
Oct-22
Sep-22
Annualized Equity
(10.5%)
(8.0%)
(6.1%)
3.2%
8.8%
2.9%
Organic
FI
(11.4%)
(20.5%)
(19.0%)
17.3%
16.2%
4.7%
Growth
Other
(10.9%)
(10.5%)
(7.0%)
(1.8%)
(7.4%)
(13.7%)
YTD & LTM Net Flows by Asset Class (November 2022)
Active Mutual Funds
ETFs & Passive Mutual Funds
$1,000
$595
$694
$33
$34
$500
$204
$182
$456
$379
$-
$(343)
$(353)
$(500)
$(487)
$(491)
$(1,000)
$(49)
$(49)
$(879)
$(892)
$(1,500)
YTD-22
LTM
YTD-22
LTM
Annualized Equity
(4.1%)
(4.0%)
4.0%
4.6%
Organic
FI
(12.0%)
(11.1%)
8.8%
9.1%
Growth
Other
(3.1%)
(2.9%)
11.9%
10.5%
Note: "Other" includes Allocation, Alternative, Commodities, and Miscellaneous
