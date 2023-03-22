Advanced search
    PIPR   US7240781002

PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES

(PIPR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:18:59 2023-03-22 pm EDT
139.77 USD   -1.05%
PU
RE
MT
Piper Sandler : Monthly Asset and Wealth Management Report - February 2023

03/22/2023 | 11:43am EDT
Piper Sandler Financial Services Investment Banking

Monthly Asset & Wealth Management Report

February 2023

Aaron Dorr

Christopher Browne

Amit Jain

MANAGING DIRECTOR, GROUP HEAD

MANAGING DIRECTOR

MANAGING DIRECTOR

Tel: +1 212 466-7734

Tel: +1 212 466-7735

Tel: +1 212 466-7867

Email: Aaron.Dorr@psc.com

Email: Chris.Browne@psc.com

Email: Amit.Jain@psc.com

Jason Greco

Cameron Hoerner

DIRECTOR

DIRECTOR

Tel: +1 212 466-7967

Tel: +1 212 466-7745

Email: Jason.Greco@psc.com

Email: Cameron.Hoerner@psc.com

Asset & Wealth Management Market Pulse

Month

Year-to-Date

February 2023

January 2023

February 2023

February 2022

Global Asset Management Transaction Activity

Number of Transactions

Traditional Managers

4

0

4

6

Alternative Managers

6

7

13

18

Private Wealth Managers

19

30

49

57

Total Transactions

29

37

66

81

AUM Transacted ($ in Billions)

$100

$103

$204

$417

U.S. Long-Term Retail Fund Net Flows Activity ($ in Billions)

Equity

Active Mutual Funds

($19.8)

($21.1)

($40.9)

($23.2)

ETFs & Passive Mutual Funds

($0.8)

$24.2

$23.4

$96.7

Fixed Income

Active Mutual Funds

$8.4

$15.4

$23.8

($45.9)

ETFs & Passive Mutual Funds

$13.2

$30.9

$44.1

$3.1

Publicly-Traded Asset Manager Metrics

Median Stock Price Return

U.S. Traditionals

(1.8%)

10.3%

11.3%

(12.3%)

U.S. Alternatives

(2.1%)

18.2%

16.2%

(14.2%)

Median Forward P/E Multiples

U.S. Traditionals

12.7x

13.0x

12.7x

9.4x

U.S. Alternatives

13.9x

14.0x

13.9x

18.8x

Comparison to Prior Period

Notes:

Mutual fund net flow information includes U.S. open-end funds and ETFs Performance is based on dividend-adjusted returns

Source: Piper Sandler, Morningstar Direct, FactSet

Increase Equal Decrease

PIPER SANDLER | 2

Transaction Highlights: Asset Management

  • (2/2/23) FS Investments, an alternative asset manager and distribution platform ($35B AUM), agreed to merge with Portfolio Advisors, a middle-market private asset management specialist ($38B AUM). Portfolio Advisors will become the institutional investment arm of FS Investments
  • (2/7/23) MetLife Investment Management agreed to acquire Raven Capital Management, a middle-market private credit manager investing across the credit spectrum ($2.1B AUM)
  • (2/23/23) Monroe Capital agreed to acquire Horizon Technology Finance Management, an investment manager providing secured loans to early-stage and venture-backed companies ($3.0B in loan commitments since inception)
  • (2/28/23) LGT Wealth Management, the U.K.-based wealth management business of LGT, agreed to acquire abrdn's discretionary fund management business in the U.K. and Jersey ($6.8B AUM). The acquisition values the business at $168M
  • (2/28/23) Ares Management Corporation agreed to acquire a minority stake in BlueCove, a U.K.-based science- and data- driven fixed income manager ($1.8B AUM). As part of the transaction, Ares will have the option to acquire control of BlueCove over a multi-year term

Note: All figures converted from local currency to USD using applicable FX rate

Source: Company press releases, news articles, company filings

PIPER SANDLER | 3

Transaction Highlights: Wealth Management

  • (2/16/23) Sequoia Financial Group agreed to acquire Zeke Capital Advisors, a Pennsylvania-basedmulti-family office ($5.0B AUM / AUA)
  • (2/23/23) Savant Wealth Management acquired Capital Directions, a Georgia-based wealth manager and turnkey asset management platform ($3.3B AUM)
  • (2/27/23) Integrated Partners acquired Laurel Wealth Advisors, a California-based wealth manager ($2.3B AUM)
  • (2/27/23) Clayton, Dubilier & Rice agreed to acquire and take private Focus Financial Partners, a New York-based wealth management platform, in an all-cash transaction representing an enterprise valuation of over $7.0B
    • Focus stockholders will receive $53 in cash per share, representing an approximately 36% premium to Focus' 60-day volume weighted average price as of the 2/1/23 close (the day prior to public announcement of the potential transaction)
    • Funds managed by Stone Point Capital will retain a portion of its investment in Focus and provide new equity financing
  • (2/27/23) Pathstone agreed to acquire Rex Capital Advisors, a Rhode Island-based wealth manager ($1.5B AUM)
  • (2/28/23) Harvest Partners and other investors made a preferred equity investment in Mercer Advisors, a New York-based wealth management platform ($46B AUM(1)). Genstar Capital and Oak Hill Capital will retain their ownership stakes

Source: Company press releases, news articles, company filings

1) Mercer Advisors AUM figure excluded from AUM figures shown on page 2

PIPER SANDLER | 4

U.S. Long-Term Retail Active & Passive Net Flows

($ in Billions)

Net Flows by Category (February 2023) Monthly Net Flows by Asset Class (Dec. 2022 - Feb. 2023)

Equity

Fixed Income

Other

Active Mutual Funds

ETFs & Passive Mutual Funds

$80

$58

$3

$51

$13

$40

$31

$23

$1

$8

$24

$28

$-

$15

$13

$(20)

$(21)

$(1)

< $(0)

$(40)

$(5)

$(8)

$(67)

$(13)

$(16)

$(80)

$(53)

$(120)

$(16)

$(160)

$(135)

Feb-23

Jan-23

Dec-22

Feb-23

Jan-23

Dec-22

Annualized Equity

(3.3%)

(3.8%)

(11.2%)

(0.1%)

3.3%

3.7%

Organic

FI

2.9%

5.4%

(18.2%)

7.0%

17.2%

12.5%

Growth

Other

(3.8%)

(6.2%)

(12.3%)

2.2%

13.5%

(1.5%)

YTD & LTM Net Flows by Asset Class (February 2023)

Active Mutual Funds

ETFs & Passive Mutual Funds

$800

$598

$18

$600

$71

$245

$400

$3

$200

$24

$23

$335

$-

$44

$(41)

$(200)

$(12)

$(427)

$(400)

$(29)

$(600)

$(468)

$(800)

$(84)

$(1,000)

$(980)

$(1,200)

YTD-23

LTM

YTD-23

LTM

Annualized Equity

(3.6%)

(5.2%)

1.6%

3.5%

Organic

FI

4.2%

(11.1%)

12.3%

11.3%

Growth

Other

(5.1%)

(5.0%)

7.8%

5.8%

Note: "Other" includes Allocation, Alternative, Commodities, and Miscellaneous

Source: Morningstar Direct, Piper Sandler analysis

PIPER SANDLER | 5

Disclaimer

Piper Sandler Companies published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2023 15:42:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 530 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net cash 2023 456 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 3,60%
Capitalization 1 931 M 1 931 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,96x
EV / Sales 2024 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 1 790
Free-Float 72,6%
Chart PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
Piper Sandler Companies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 141,26 $
Average target price 171,00 $
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chad Richard Abraham Investment Banking Analyst
Debbra L. Schoneman President & Managing Director
Timothy L. Carter Controller
Shawn Quant COO, Chief Information Officer & Managing Director
William R. Fitzgerald Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES8.50%1 931
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.-19.26%19 814
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.0.00%14 306
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED1.61%9 060
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.8.00%6 459
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB (PUBL)14.53%3 880
