Piper Sandler : Monthly Asset and Wealth Management Report - February 2023

(2/2/23)FS Investments, an alternative asset manager and distribution platform ($35B AUM), agreed to merge with Portfolio Advisors, a middle-market private asset management specialist ($38B AUM). Portfolio Advisors will become the institutional investment arm of FS Investments
(2/7/23)MetLife Investment Management agreed to acquire Raven Capital Management, a middle-market private credit manager investing across the credit spectrum ($2.1B AUM)
(2/23/23)Monroe Capital agreed to acquire Horizon Technology Finance Management, an investment manager providing secured loans to early-stage and venture-backed companies ($3.0B in loan commitments since inception)
(2/28/23)LGT Wealth Management, the U.K.-based wealth management business of LGT, agreed to acquire abrdn's discretionary fund management business in the U.K. and Jersey ($6.8B AUM). The acquisition values the business at $168M
(2/28/23)Ares Management Corporation agreed to acquire a minority stake in BlueCove, a U.K.-based science- and data- driven fixed income manager ($1.8B AUM). As part of the transaction, Ares will have the option to acquire control of BlueCove over a multi-year term
Note: All figures converted from local currency to USD using applicable FX rate
Source: Company press releases, news articles, company filings
Transaction Highlights: Wealth Management
(2/16/23)Sequoia Financial Group agreed to acquire Zeke Capital Advisors, a Pennsylvania-basedmulti-family office ($5.0B AUM / AUA)
(2/23/23)Savant Wealth Management acquired Capital Directions, a Georgia-based wealth manager and turnkey asset management platform ($3.3B AUM)
(2/27/23)Clayton, Dubilier & Rice agreed to acquire and take private Focus Financial Partners, a New York-based wealth management platform, in an all-cash transaction representing an enterprise valuation of over $7.0B
Focus stockholders will receive $53 in cash per share, representing an approximately 36% premium to Focus' 60-day volume weighted average price as of the 2/1/23 close (the day prior to public announcement of the potential transaction)
Funds managed by Stone Point Capital will retain a portion of its investment in Focus and provide new equity financing
(2/27/23)Pathstone agreed to acquire Rex Capital Advisors, a Rhode Island-based wealth manager ($1.5B AUM)
(2/28/23)Harvest Partners and other investors made a preferred equity investment in Mercer Advisors, a New York-based wealth management platform ($46B AUM(1)). Genstar Capital and Oak Hill Capital will retain their ownership stakes
1) Mercer Advisors AUM figure excluded from AUM figures shown on page 2
U.S. Long-Term Retail Active & Passive Net Flows
($ in Billions)
Net Flows by Category (February 2023) Monthly Net Flows by Asset Class (Dec. 2022 - Feb. 2023)
Equity
Fixed Income
Other
Active Mutual Funds
ETFs & Passive Mutual Funds
$80
$58
$3
$51
$13
$40
$31
$23
$1
$8
$24
$28
$-
$15
$13
$(20)
$(21)
$(1)
< $(0)
$(40)
$(5)
$(8)
$(67)
$(13)
$(16)
$(80)
$(53)
$(120)
$(16)
$(160)
$(135)
Feb-23
Jan-23
Dec-22
Feb-23
Jan-23
Dec-22
Annualized Equity
(3.3%)
(3.8%)
(11.2%)
(0.1%)
3.3%
3.7%
Organic
FI
2.9%
5.4%
(18.2%)
7.0%
17.2%
12.5%
Growth
Other
(3.8%)
(6.2%)
(12.3%)
2.2%
13.5%
(1.5%)
YTD & LTM Net Flows by Asset Class (February 2023)
Active Mutual Funds
ETFs & Passive Mutual Funds
$800
$598
$18
$600
$71
$245
$400
$3
$200
$24
$23
$335
$-
$44
$(41)
$(200)
$(12)
$(427)
$(400)
$(29)
$(600)
$(468)
$(800)
$(84)
$(1,000)
$(980)
$(1,200)
YTD-23
LTM
YTD-23
LTM
Annualized Equity
(3.6%)
(5.2%)
1.6%
3.5%
Organic
FI
4.2%
(11.1%)
12.3%
11.3%
Growth
Other
(5.1%)
(5.0%)
7.8%
5.8%
Note: "Other" includes Allocation, Alternative, Commodities, and Miscellaneous
