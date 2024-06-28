Piper Sandler Companies is an investment bank and institutional securities firm, which serves the needs of corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The Company provides a set of products and services, including financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, institutional brokerage services, fundamental equity and macro research services, fixed income services, and alternative asset management strategies. It provides investment banking services, institutional sales and trading services for various equity and fixed income products, and research services. For its corporate clients and financial sponsors, the Company provides advisory services, which includes mergers and acquisitions (M&A), equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory. It also helps raise capital through equity and debt financing.

Related indices Russell 2000