  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Piper Sandler Companies
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PIPR   US7240781002

PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES

(PIPR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:37:14 2023-03-21 am EDT
141.39 USD   +2.48%
09:18aPiper Sandler Strengthens Healthcare Investment Banking Team with the Addition of Scott Kremeier
BU
03/20CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-First Republic shares tumble again as liquidity worries linger; peers rebound
RE
03/20North American Morning Briefing: Banking Sector -3-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Piper Sandler Strengthens Healthcare Investment Banking Team with the Addition of Scott Kremeier

03/21/2023 | 09:18am EDT
Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, is pleased to announce the addition of Scott Kremeier as a managing director within the healthcare investment banking group. Kremeier joins Piper Sandler with more than 16 years of experience advising on a broad range of assignments, including buy side and sell side M&A transactions, capital raises and restructurings across the healthcare services sector. He will continue to cover the healthcare services space at Piper Sandler and will be based in the firm’s Chicago office.

Prior to joining the firm, Kremeier was a senior banker in healthcare services investment banking at Houlihan Lokey Capital for nine years. He focused on M&A advisory and capital raising opportunities in the behavioral health and post-acute services sectors. Prior to Houlihan Lokey, Kremeier was a healthcare services investment banker at JMP Securities. Kremeier earned his Master of Business Administration degree in finance from Vanderbilt University and received a bachelor’s degree in political science from the United States Naval Academy.

“We are very excited to welcome Scott to the Piper Sandler healthcare group. We are focused on providing industry leading domain expertise and transaction advice to our clients. Scott has extensive transaction experience and is recognized by several leading private equity funds for his expertise in the behavioral health segment. He complements our broader team of healthcare services partners exceptionally well and enhances our ability to assist our clients in achieving their strategic and financial objectives,” said J.P. Peltier, global head of healthcare investment banking at Piper Sandler.

The Piper Sandler healthcare investment banking group consists of 24 managing directors with an average of 20+ years of experience. The team has completed over 175 M&A transactions since 2018.

ABOUT PIPER SANDLER

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is a leading investment bank driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership®. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler & Co., member SIPC and NYSE; in Europe through Piper Sandler Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Sandler Hong Kong Limited, authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Alternative asset management and fixed income advisory services are offered through separately registered advisory affiliates.

©2023. Since 1895. Piper Sandler Companies. 800 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402-7036


© Business Wire 2023
09:18aPiper Sandler Strengthens Healthcare Investment Banking Team with the Addition of Scott Kremeier
03/20CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-First Republic shares tumble again as liquidity worries linger; peers rebound
03/20North American Morning Briefing: Banking Sector -3-
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 530 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net cash 2023 456 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 3,69%
Capitalization 1 886 M 1 886 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,93x
EV / Sales 2024 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 1 790
Free-Float 72,6%
Chart PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
Piper Sandler Companies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 137,96 $
Average target price 171,00 $
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chad Richard Abraham Investment Banking Analyst
Debbra L. Schoneman President & Managing Director
Timothy L. Carter Controller
Shawn Quant COO, Chief Information Officer & Managing Director
William R. Fitzgerald Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES5.97%1 886
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.-19.05%19 429
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.-0.35%14 245
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED0.61%8 973
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.6.52%6 371
AVANZA BANK HOLDING AB (PUBL)9.84%3 704
