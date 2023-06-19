Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Pipestone Energy Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PIPE   CA7241121077

PIPESTONE ENERGY CORP.

(PIPE)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-06-19 pm EDT
2.370 CAD    0.00%
05:16pPipestone Energy Corp. Provides Update in Respect of Annual General Meeting
GL
05:15pPipestone Energy Corp. Provides Update in Respect of Annual General Meeting
AQ
06/14PIPESTONE ENERGY CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pipestone Energy Corp. Provides Update in Respect of Annual General Meeting

06/19/2023 | 05:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CALGARY, Alberta, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (PIPE – TSX) As previously disclosed on May 10, 2023, Paul Wanklyn, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pipestone Energy Corp. ("Pipestone"), has taken a leave of absence for health reasons. Mr. Wanklyn has subsequently chosen to not put himself up for re-election to the Board of Directors at the annual general meeting of shareholders to be held on June 22, 2023 as he remains on leave.

Pipestone Energy Corp.

Pipestone is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on developing its large contiguous and condensate rich Montney asset base in the Pipestone area near Grande Prairie. Pipestone is committed to building long term value for our shareholders while maintaining the highest possible environmental and operating standards, as well as being an active and contributing member to the communities in which it operates. Pipestone has achieved certification of all its production from its Montney asset under the Equitable Origin EO100TM Standard for Responsible Energy Development. Pipestone shares trade under the symbol PIPE on the TSX. For more information, visit www.pipestonecorp.com.

Pipestone Energy Contacts:

Dustin Hoffman
Chief Operating Officer and Interim President and Chief Executive Officer
(587) 392-8423
dustin.hoffman@pipestonecorp.com		 Craig Nieboer
Chief Financial Officer
(587) 392-8408
craig.nieboer@pipestonecorp.com
   
Dan van Kessel
VP Corporate Development
(587) 392-8414
dan.vankessel@pipestonecorp.com		  


All news about PIPESTONE ENERGY CORP.
05:16pPipestone Energy Corp. Provides Update in Respect of Annual General Meeting
GL
05:15pPipestone Energy Corp. Provides Update in Respect of Annual General Meeting
AQ
06/14PIPESTONE ENERGY CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/24Pipestone Energy Provided Additional Alberta Wildfire Impact Update
MT
05/24Pipestone Energy Corp. Provides Additional Alberta Wildfire Impact Update
GL
05/18Some Canadian oil and gas producers re-curtail output as wildfires persist
RE
05/17Factbox-Some Canadian oil and gas producers re-curtail output as wildfires persist
RE
05/15Toronto Stocks Advance; Centerra Gold Tumbles on 1Q Swing to Loss on Lower Sales
DJ
05/15Pipestone Energy Curtails Production Amid Wildfires; Vermilion Energy, Paramount Also I..
MT
05/15Pipestone Energy Brief: Providing Update to Wildfire Production I..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PIPESTONE ENERGY CORP.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 549 M 416 M 416 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 114 M 86,6 M 86,6 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 5,06%
Capitalization 663 M 502 M 502 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,42x
EV / Sales 2024 1,04x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart PIPESTONE ENERGY CORP.
Duration : Period :
Pipestone Energy Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIPESTONE ENERGY CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2,37 CAD
Average target price 3,83 CAD
Spread / Average Target 61,7%
Managers and Directors
Dustin Hoffman President, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Craig F. Nieboer Chief Financial Officer
Gordon M. Ritchie Independent Chairman
William D. Lancaster Independent Director
John W. Rossall Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIPESTONE ENERGY CORP.-21.00%502
CHEVRON CORPORATION-12.39%297 952
CONOCOPHILLIPS-11.08%126 959
CNOOC LIMITED12.63%71 834
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-12.44%66 329
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-3.50%60 249
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer