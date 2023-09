Sept 27 (Reuters) - Pipestone Energy shareholders on Wednesday voted in favor of the Canadian firm's proposed sale to larger rival Strathcona Resources in an all-stock deal that would value the combined company at C$8.6 billion ($6.36 billion).

