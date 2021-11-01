Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Piquadro S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PQ   IT0004240443

PIQUADRO S.P.A.

(PQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

229CS Piquadro buy back purchase week October 25 29 2021

11/01/2021 | 01:27pm EDT
Press release

REPORT ON THE TREASURY SHARES BUY-BACK PLAN OF

PIQUADRO S.P.A.

Silla di Gaggio Montano (BO), November 1, 2021. With reference to treasury shares buy-backplan, Piquadro S.p.A. hereby announces that, during the period from October 25th to October 29th, 2021, it purchased no. 15,145 treasury shares for a total consideration of 28,839.09 Euro, as authorized by the shareholders' meeting on July 27th, 2021, already disclosed pursuant to Art. 144- bis of Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999.

Details of the daily transactions on the Mercato Telematico Azionario are as follows:

Number of ordinary

Average price (Euro)

Consideration

Date

shares purchased

(Euro)

10/25/2021

2,712

1.9068

5,171.24

10/26/2021

6,200

1.9032

11,799.84

10/27/2021

1,250

1.9149

2,393.63

10/28/2021

3,270

1.9000

6,213.00

10/29/2021

1,713

1.9039

3,261.38

Total

15,145

1.9042

28,839.09

Following the above purchases and considering the treasury shares already in portfolio, as of October 29th, 2021 Piquadro S.p.A. holds no. 1,254,668 treasury shares, equal to 2.5093% of the share capital.

Piquadro Group

The Piquadro Group operates in the sector of leather accessories through the Piquadro, The Bridge and Lancel brands. Cornerstones for the three brands is attention to details and the quality of the workmanship as well as the leather but the Piquadro product stands out for its innovative design and technological content, while The Bridge emphasizes the vintage flavor of Tuscan craftsmanship and finally the Lancel collections embody the Parisian allure of a fashion house founded in 1876.The origins of the Group date back to 1987 when Marco Palmieri, now President and Chief Executive Officer, founded his company near Bologna, where it is still headquartered. The distribution network extends over 50 countries around the world and counts 176 outlets including 84 Piquadro boutiques (55 in Italy and 29 abroad including 49 DOS directly operated stores and 35 franchised stores), 12 The Bridge boutiques (12 in Italy including 10 DOS directly operated stores and 2 franchised) and 80 Lancel boutiques (61 in France and 19 abroad, of which 72 DOS directly operated stores and 8 franchised).

The Group's consolidated turnover for the year 2020/2021 ended on March 31, 2021, is € 113.5 million. Piquadro S.p.A. has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since October 2007.

Piquadro S,p,A.,

Piquadro S,p,A.,

Media Relations

Investor relationship

Paola Di Giuseppe

Roberto Trotta

Tel +39 02 37052501

Tel +39 0534 409001

paoladigiuseppe@piquadro,com

investor,relator@piquadro,com

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

25/10/2021

10:41:37

B

100

1,9350

MTA

EUR

41.698

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

25/10/2021

10:41:39

B

67

1,9350

MTA

EUR

41.700

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

25/10/2021

10:41:48

B

48

1,9350

MTA

EUR

41.704

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

25/10/2021

10:49:43

B

500

1,9100

MTA

EUR

41.842

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

25/10/2021

11:27:43

B

285

1,9000

MTA

EUR

42.994

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

25/10/2021

11:45:24

B

71

1,8950

MTA

EUR

43.471

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

25/10/2021

11:45:26

B

319

1,8900

MTA

EUR

43.474

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

25/10/2021

11:45:28

B

297

1,8900

MTA

EUR

43.475

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

25/10/2021

11:49:21

B

676

1,9150

MTA

EUR

43.587

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

25/10/2021

11:49:21

B

199

1,9150

MTA

EUR

43.586

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

25/10/2021

15:37:34

B

50

1,8950

MTA

EUR

48.003

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

25/10/2021

15:57:34

B

100

1,8950

MTA

EUR

48.390

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

26/10/2021

09:13:31

B

366

1,8950

MTA

EUR

53.546

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

26/10/2021

09:13:33

B

134

1,8950

MTA

EUR

53.549

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

26/10/2021

09:16:13

B

121

1,8950

MTA

EUR

53.574

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

26/10/2021

09:22:10

B

547

1,8950

MTA

EUR

53.642

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

26/10/2021

11:37:46

B

185

1,9000

MTA

EUR

57.178

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

26/10/2021

11:37:48

B

2.577

1,9000

MTA

EUR

57.179

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

26/10/2021

14:41:36

B

933

1,9000

MTA

EUR

59.614

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

26/10/2021

14:45:24

B

45

1,9100

MTA

EUR

59.652

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

26/10/2021

14:45:26

B

478

1,9100

MTA

EUR

59.653

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

26/10/2021

14:45:28

B

6

1,9100

MTA

EUR

59.658

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

26/10/2021

15:53:38

B

658

1,9250

MTA

EUR

61.393

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

26/10/2021

15:56:08

B

140

1,9250

MTA

EUR

61.440

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

26/10/2021

15:59:38

B

10

1,9150

MTA

EUR

61.641

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

27/10/2021

14:53:20

B

116

1,8950

MTA

EUR

68.240

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

27/10/2021

15:06:42

B

272

1,9150

MTA

EUR

68.504

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

27/10/2021

15:06:42

B

34

1,9150

MTA

EUR

68.503

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

27/10/2021

15:06:44

B

220

1,9150

MTA

EUR

68.509

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

27/10/2021

15:06:46

B

84

1,9150

MTA

EUR

68.510

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

27/10/2021

15:06:48

B

46

1,9150

MTA

EUR

68.514

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

27/10/2021

15:06:50

B

28

1,9150

MTA

EUR

68.515

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

27/10/2021

15:41:10

B

316

1,9200

MTA

EUR

69.425

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

27/10/2021

15:41:12

B

117

1,9200

MTA

EUR

69.426

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

27/10/2021

17:24:42

B

17

1,9150

MTA

EUR

72.774

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

28/10/2021

15:39:44

B

25

1,9000

MTA

EUR

85.566

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

28/10/2021

15:39:44

B

304

1,9000

MTA

EUR

85.565

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

28/10/2021

15:39:44

B

1.171

1,9000

MTA

EUR

85.564

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

28/10/2021

16:41:29

B

354

1,9000

MTA

EUR

89.228

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

28/10/2021

16:41:29

B

780

1,9000

MTA

EUR

89.227

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

28/10/2021

16:41:29

B

69

1,9000

MTA

EUR

89.226

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

28/10/2021

16:41:31

B

233

1,9000

MTA

EUR

89.229

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

28/10/2021

17:28:33

B

158

1,9000

MTA

EUR

91.503

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

28/10/2021

17:28:35

B

48

1,9000

MTA

EUR

91.505

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

28/10/2021

17:28:35

B

75

1,9000

MTA

EUR

91.504

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

28/10/2021

17:28:37

B

12

1,9000

MTA

EUR

91.517

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

28/10/2021

17:28:39

B

12

1,9000

MTA

EUR

91.518

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

28/10/2021

17:28:41

B

29

1,9000

MTA

EUR

91.519

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

29/10/2021

10:14:09

B

1.166

1,9050

MTA

EUR

92.968

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

29/10/2021

10:46:41

B

167

1,9050

MTA

EUR

93.654

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

29/10/2021

12:43:58

B

333

1,9000

MTA

EUR

98.203

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

29/10/2021

12:44:00

B

47

1,9000

MTA

EUR

98.206

Disclaimer

Piquadro S.p.A. published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 17:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
