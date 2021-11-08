Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Piquadro S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PQ   IT0004240443

PIQUADRO S.P.A.

(PQ)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Borsa Italiana - 11/08 04:18:18 am
1.89 EUR   +1.07%
04:58a230CS Piquadro buy back purchase week November 1 5 2021
PU
11/02BuyBack_0955_ALLEGATO 3F OTTOBRE 2021
PU
11/01229CS Piquadro buy back purchase week October 25 29 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

230CS Piquadro buy back purchase week November 1 5 2021

11/08/2021 | 04:58am EST
Press release

REPORT ON THE TREASURY SHARES BUY-BACK PLAN OF

PIQUADRO S.P.A.

Silla di Gaggio Montano (BO), November 8, 2021. With reference to treasury shares buy-backplan, Piquadro S.p.A. hereby announces that, during the period from November 1st to November 5th, 2021, it purchased no. 19,903 treasury shares for a total consideration of 37,712.68 Euro, as authorized by the shareholders' meeting on July 27th, 2021, already disclosed pursuant to Art. 144- bis of Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999.

Details of the daily transactions on the Mercato Telematico Azionario are as follows:

Number of ordinary

Average price (Euro)

Consideration

Date

shares purchased

(Euro)

11/01/2021

1,368

1.9036

2,604.12

11/02/2021

2,918

1.9290

5,628.82

11/03/2021

7,000

1.8932

13,252.40

11/04/2021

2,497

1.8841

4,704.60

11/05/2021

6,120

1.8828

11,522.74

Total

19,903

1.8948

37,712.68

Following the above purchases and considering the treasury shares already in portfolio, as of November 5th, 2021 Piquadro S.p.A. holds no. 1,274,571 treasury shares, equal to 2.5491% of the share capital.

Piquadro Group

The Piquadro Group operates in the sector of leather accessories through the Piquadro, The Bridge and Lancel brands. Cornerstones for the three brands is attention to details and the quality of the workmanship as well as the leather but the Piquadro product stands out for its innovative design and technological content, while The Bridge emphasizes the vintage flavor of Tuscan craftsmanship and finally the Lancel collections embody the Parisian allure of a fashion house founded in 1876.The origins of the Group date back to 1987 when Marco Palmieri, now President and Chief Executive Officer, founded his company near Bologna, where it is still headquartered. The distribution network extends over 50 countries around the world and counts 176 outlets including 84 Piquadro boutiques (55 in Italy and 29 abroad including 49 DOS directly operated stores and 35 franchised stores), 12 The Bridge boutiques (12 in Italy including 10 DOS directly operated stores and 2 franchised) and 80 Lancel boutiques (61 in France and 19 abroad, of which 72 DOS directly operated stores and 8 franchised).

The Group's consolidated turnover for the year 2020/2021 ended on March 31, 2021, is € 113.5 million. Piquadro S.p.A. has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since October 2007.

Piquadro S,p,A.,

Piquadro S,p,A.,

Media Relations

Investor relationship

Paola Di Giuseppe

Roberto Trotta

Tel +39 02 37052501

Tel +39 0534 409001

paoladigiuseppe@piquadro,com

investor,relator@piquadro,com

Nome

Nome

Codice identificativo

Codice identificativo

Data

Ora operazione

Acquisto/Vendita

Quantità

Prezzo per unità

Codice identificativo

Divisa

Numero identificativo

dell'Emittente

dell'Intermediario

dell'Intermediario

strumenti finanziari

operazione

(CET)

Mercato

operazione

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Name of

Name of

Identity code

Identity code of

Day of

Hour of the transaction

Buy/Sell

Quantity

Price per unit

Identity code of

Currency

Reference number of

the Issuer

the Broker

of the Broker

the financial instrument

the Transaction

(CET)

the Market

the transaction

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

01/11/2021

10:18:07

B

166

1,9100

MTA

EUR

109.653

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

01/11/2021

12:26:19

B

180

1,8800

MTA

EUR

111.264

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

01/11/2021

15:46:10

B

154

1,9000

MTA

EUR

114.962

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

01/11/2021

15:59:17

B

89

1,9000

MTA

EUR

115.270

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

01/11/2021

16:09:48

B

56

1,9000

MTA

EUR

115.626

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

01/11/2021

16:31:40

B

41

1,9000

MTA

EUR

116.266

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

01/11/2021

17:17:00

B

485

1,9100

MTA

EUR

117.817

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

01/11/2021

17:27:55

B

197

1,9100

MTA

EUR

118.390

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

02/11/2021

09:48:41

B

676

1,9350

MTA

EUR

119.785

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

02/11/2021

09:48:41

B

200

1,9250

MTA

EUR

119.784

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

02/11/2021

09:52:32

B

500

1,9350

MTA

EUR

119.843

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

02/11/2021

13:21:25

B

494

1,9250

MTA

EUR

123.701

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

02/11/2021

13:26:14

B

8

1,9250

MTA

EUR

123.780

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

02/11/2021

15:36:49

B

499

1,9250

MTA

EUR

129.144

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

02/11/2021

15:36:49

B

66

1,9250

MTA

EUR

129.143

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

02/11/2021

15:36:51

B

287

1,9250

MTA

EUR

129.147

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

02/11/2021

15:36:53

B

188

1,9250

MTA

EUR

129.148

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

03/11/2021

10:16:48

B

333

1,8950

MTA

EUR

135.664

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

03/11/2021

10:17:07

B

2.231

1,8900

MTA

EUR

135.669

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

03/11/2021

10:17:09

B

770

1,8900

MTA

EUR

135.672

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

03/11/2021

11:26:34

B

718

1,8900

MTA

EUR

137.139

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

03/11/2021

11:26:36

B

545

1,8900

MTA

EUR

137.148

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

03/11/2021

11:26:36

B

892

1,8900

MTA

EUR

137.147

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

03/11/2021

11:26:37

B

171

1,8900

MTA

EUR

137.150

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

03/11/2021

11:26:38

B

184

1,8900

MTA

EUR

137.151

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

03/11/2021

11:26:39

B

84

1,8900

MTA

EUR

137.152

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

03/11/2021

11:27:26

B

824

1,9100

MTA

EUR

137.163

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

03/11/2021

11:27:26

B

45

1,9100

MTA

EUR

137.162

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

03/11/2021

11:27:28

B

3

1,9100

MTA

EUR

137.165

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

03/11/2021

11:27:28

B

200

1,9050

MTA

EUR

137.164

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

04/11/2021

09:31:36

B

15

1,8850

MTA

EUR

150.761

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

04/11/2021

09:31:36

B

163

1,8850

MTA

EUR

150.760

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

04/11/2021

09:31:38

B

170

1,8850

MTA

EUR

150.763

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

04/11/2021

09:31:38

B

985

1,8850

MTA

EUR

150.762

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

04/11/2021

12:31:56

B

83

1,8850

MTA

EUR

156.337

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

04/11/2021

12:31:58

B

506

1,8850

MTA

EUR

156.338

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

04/11/2021

12:32:00

B

28

1,8850

MTA

EUR

156.339

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

04/11/2021

13:56:59

B

43

1,8900

MTA

EUR

158.174

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

04/11/2021

16:05:20

B

4

1,8900

MTA

EUR

162.316

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

04/11/2021

16:57:34

B

500

1,8800

MTA

EUR

164.032

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

05/11/2021

11:02:43

B

1.966

1,8900

MTA

EUR

167.298

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

05/11/2021

11:02:43

B

51

1,8900

MTA

EUR

167.297

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

05/11/2021

11:02:57

B

659

1,8900

MTA

EUR

167.304

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

05/11/2021

12:47:56

B

196

1,8850

MTA

EUR

169.911

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

05/11/2021

12:47:58

B

4

1,8850

MTA

EUR

169.912

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

05/11/2021

13:38:23

B

66

1,8650

MTA

EUR

171.797

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

05/11/2021

14:37:30

B

212

1,8850

MTA

EUR

173.666

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

05/11/2021

14:37:31

B

396

1,8850

MTA

EUR

173.667

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

05/11/2021

14:37:33

B

70

1,8850

MTA

EUR

173.673

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

05/11/2021

16:11:24

B

734

1,8700

MTA

EUR

179.576

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

05/11/2021

16:14:04

B

77

1,8700

MTA

EUR

179.735

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

05/11/2021

16:14:06

B

889

1,8700

MTA

EUR

179.736

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

05/11/2021

16:47:36

B

134

1,8850

MTA

EUR

181.621

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

05/11/2021

16:47:37

B

60

1,8850

MTA

EUR

181.622

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

05/11/2021

16:47:38

B

294

1,8850

MTA

EUR

181.624

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

05/11/2021

16:47:38

B

6

1,8850

MTA

EUR

181.623

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

05/11/2021

16:47:40

B

113

1,8850

MTA

EUR

181.636

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

05/11/2021

16:47:40

B

34

1,8850

MTA

EUR

181.635

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

05/11/2021

16:55:29

B

159

1,8850

MTA

EUR

182.057

Disclaimer

Piquadro S.p.A. published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 09:57:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
