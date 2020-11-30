Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Piquadro S.p.A.    PQ   IT0004240443

PIQUADRO S.P.A.

(PQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Piquadro S p A : 166CS Piquadro buy back purchase week November 23 27 2020

11/30/2020 | 04:59am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release

REPORT ON THE TREASURY SHARES BUY-BACK PLAN OF

PIQUADRO S.P.A.

Silla di Gaggio Montano (BO), November 30. With reference to treasury shares buy-backplan, Piquadro S.p.A. hereby announces that, during the period from November 23rd to November 27th, 2020, it purchased no. 45,191 treasury shares for a total consideration of 65,363.29 Euro, as authorized by the shareholders' meeting on September 10th, 2020, already disclosed pursuant to Art. 144-bisof Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999.

Details of the daily transactions on the Mercato Telematico Azionario are as follows:

Number of

Average price

Consideration

Date

ordinary shares

(Euro)

(Euro)

purchased

11/23/2020

8,700

1.4859

12,927.33

11/24/2020

6,565

1.4919

9,794.32

11/25/2020

18,100

1.4391

26,047.71

11/26/2020

10,425

1.4036

14,632.53

11/27/2020

1,401

1.4000

1,961.40

Total

45,191

1.4464

65,363.29

Following the above purchases and considering the treasury shares already in portfolio, as of November 27th, 2020 Piquadro S.p.A. holds no. 146,820 treasury shares, equal to 0.2936% of the share capital.

*************************************************************************************

Piquadro Group

The Piquadro Group operates in the sector of leather accessories through the Piquadro, The Bridge and Lancel brands. Cornerstones for the three brands is attention to details and the quality of the workmanship as well as the leather but the Piquadro product stands out for its innovative design and technological content, while The Bridge emphasizes the vintage flavor of Tuscan craftsmanship and finally the Lancel collections embody the Parisian allure of a fashion house founded in 1876. The origins of the Group date back to 1987 when Marco Palmieri, now President and Chief Executive Officer, founded his company near Bologna, where it is still headquartered. The distribution network extends over 50 countries around the world and counts 177 outlets including 85 Piquadro boutiques (56 in Italy and 29 abroad; 49 DOS directly operated stores and 36 franchised stores), 12 The Bridge boutiques (12 in Italy; 9 DOS directly operated stores and 3

franchised) and 80 Lancel boutiques (61 in France and 19 abroad; 72 DOS directly operated stores and 8 franchised).

The Group's consolidated turnover for the year 2019/2020 ended on March 31, 2020 is € 152,2 million. Piquadro S.p.A. has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since October 2007.

Piquadro S.p.A.

Piquadro S.p.A.

Media Relations

Investor relationship

Paola Di Giuseppe

Roberto Trotta

Tel +39 02 37052501

Tel +39 0534 409001

paoladigiuseppe@piquadro.com

investor.relator@piquadro.com

Nome

Nome

Codice identificativo

Codice identificativo

Data

Ora operazione

Acquisto/Vendita

Quantità

Prezzo per unità

Codice identificativo

Divisa

Numero identificativo

dell'Emittente

dell'Intermediario

dell'Intermediario

strumenti finanziari

operazione

(CET)

Mercato

operazione

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Name of

Name of

Identity code

Identity code of

Day of

Hour of the transaction

Buy/Sell

Quantity

Price per unit

Identity code of

Currency

Reference number of

the Issuer

the Broker

of the Broker

the financial instrument

the Transaction

(CET)

the Market

the transaction

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

23/11/2020

13:21:10

B

126

1,4900

MTA

EUR

711.035

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

23/11/2020

13:21:10

B

2.500

1,4900

MTA

EUR

711.034

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

23/11/2020

13:21:10

B

874

1,4900

MTA

EUR

711.033

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

23/11/2020

13:52:47

B

1.500

1,4950

MTA

EUR

711.734

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

23/11/2020

13:53:03

B

749

1,4950

MTA

EUR

711.749

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

23/11/2020

13:53:03

B

251

1,4950

MTA

EUR

711.748

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

23/11/2020

15:19:40

B

1.500

1,4750

MTA

EUR

714.661

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

23/11/2020

15:43:52

B

619

1,4650

MTA

EUR

716.124

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

23/11/2020

17:21:13

B

281

1,4850

MTA

EUR

722.573

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

23/11/2020

17:29:41

B

300

1,4600

MTA

EUR

723.418

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

24/11/2020

09:30:28

B

76

1,5200

MTA

EUR

724.576

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

24/11/2020

09:30:28

B

436

1,5200

MTA

EUR

724.575

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

24/11/2020

12:30:56

B

1.490

1,5000

MTA

EUR

731.291

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

24/11/2020

14:29:22

B

718

1,4950

MTA

EUR

735.237

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

24/11/2020

14:29:22

B

717

1,4950

MTA

EUR

735.236

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

24/11/2020

14:29:22

B

400

1,4950

MTA

EUR

735.235

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

24/11/2020

17:05:15

B

1.599

1,4850

MTA

EUR

747.334

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

24/11/2020

17:05:44

B

562

1,4850

MTA

EUR

747.374

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

24/11/2020

17:07:51

B

55

1,4700

MTA

EUR

747.571

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

24/11/2020

17:28:03

B

512

1,4600

MTA

EUR

749.876

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

25/11/2020

09:15:32

B

750

1,5000

MTA

EUR

754.901

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

25/11/2020

09:21:57

B

750

1,4800

MTA

EUR

755.186

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

25/11/2020

10:14:32

B

900

1,4650

MTA

EUR

757.535

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

25/11/2020

10:14:32

B

750

1,4600

MTA

EUR

757.534

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

25/11/2020

14:57:04

B

3.000

1,4500

MTA

EUR

769.012

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

25/11/2020

14:57:04

B

3.000

1,4350

MTA

EUR

769.011

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

25/11/2020

14:57:04

B

3.000

1,4450

MTA

EUR

769.010

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

25/11/2020

15:41:21

B

1.500

1,4150

MTA

EUR

771.509

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

25/11/2020

15:41:29

B

741

1,4150

MTA

EUR

771.519

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

25/11/2020

16:09:10

B

759

1,4150

MTA

EUR

773.352

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

25/11/2020

16:14:35

B

1.597

1,4100

MTA

EUR

773.744

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

25/11/2020

16:15:09

B

403

1,4100

MTA

EUR

773.786

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

25/11/2020

17:12:28

B

950

1,4150

MTA

EUR

777.353

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

26/11/2020

09:06:19

B

46

1,4000

MTA

EUR

780.601

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

26/11/2020

09:06:19

B

1.604

1,4000

MTA

EUR

780.600

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

26/11/2020

10:09:19

B

680

1,3900

MTA

EUR

781.910

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

26/11/2020

11:51:45

B

680

1,4000

MTA

EUR

784.517

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

26/11/2020

12:49:53

B

444

1,4000

MTA

EUR

786.420

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

26/11/2020

12:49:53

B

100

1,4000

MTA

EUR

786.419

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

26/11/2020

12:49:53

B

406

1,4000

MTA

EUR

786.418

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

26/11/2020

16:09:54

B

950

1,3900

MTA

EUR

791.196

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

26/11/2020

16:13:20

B

950

1,3850

MTA

EUR

791.414

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

26/11/2020

16:39:15

B

823

1,4150

MTA

EUR

793.414

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

26/11/2020

16:39:15

B

1.053

1,4150

MTA

EUR

793.413

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

26/11/2020

16:39:15

B

124

1,4150

MTA

EUR

793.412

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

26/11/2020

17:24:52

B

354

1,4150

MTA

EUR

796.777

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

26/11/2020

17:24:52

B

1.703

1,4150

MTA

EUR

796.776

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

26/11/2020

17:24:52

B

508

1,4150

MTA

EUR

796.775

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

27/11/2020

15:32:54

B

200

1,4000

MTA

EUR

807.204

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

27/11/2020

14:45:38

B

61

1,4000

MTA

EUR

805.513

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

27/11/2020

11:31:25

B

66

1,4000

MTA

EUR

801.565

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

27/11/2020

11:27:25

B

165

1,4000

MTA

EUR

801.515

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

27/11/2020

11:23:24

B

160

1,4000

MTA

EUR

801.464

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

27/11/2020

11:20:24

B

144

1,4000

MTA

EUR

801.422

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

27/11/2020

11:16:24

B

140

1,4000

MTA

EUR

801.314

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

27/11/2020

11:10:46

B

146

1,4000

MTA

EUR

801.242

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

27/11/2020

11:07:46

B

151

1,4000

MTA

EUR

801.202

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

27/11/2020

11:03:46

B

168

1,4000

MTA

EUR

801.129

Disclaimer

Piquadro S.p.A. published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 09:58:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about PIQUADRO S.P.A.
04:59aPIQUADRO S P A : 166CS Piquadro buy back purchase week November 23 27 2020
PU
11/23PIQUADRO S P A : 164CS Piquadro buy back purchase week November 16 20 2020
PU
11/16PIQUADRO S P A : 163CS Piquadro buy back purchase week November 10 13 2020
PU
11/10PIQUADRO S P A : 162CS Piquadro buy back program
PU
10/27PIQUADRO S P A : 161CS Piquadro first semester sales as of September 30 2020
PU
09/10PIQUADRO S P A : 158CS Piquadro shareholders meeting 10 September 2020
PU
08/11PIQUADRO S P A : CdA risultati primo trimestre al 30 giugno 2020
PU
08/11PIQUADRO S P A : first quarter results as of June 30 2020
PU
07/31PIQUADRO S P A : 155CS Deposit of the annual report as of March 31 2020
PU
07/23PIQUADRO S P A : 154CS Piquadro BoD_Financial Statement 2019-20
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 155 M 186 M 186 M
Net income 2020 -7,71 M -9,23 M -9,23 M
Net Debt 2020 32,0 M 38,3 M 38,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 -9,53x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 70,0 M 83,7 M 83,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,48x
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 1 108
Free-Float 26,7%
Chart PIQUADRO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Piquadro S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIQUADRO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Marco Palmieri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marcello Piccioli Executive Director
Roberto Trotta Executive Director
Pierpaolo Palmieri Executive Director
Paola Bonomo Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIQUADRO S.P.A.-43.32%84
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED84.15%13 703
THE SWATCH GROUP SA-15.04%12 908
ZHEJIANG SEMIR GARMENT CO., LTD.-9.83%3 716
MAKALOT INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.19.37%1 433
WACOAL HOLDINGS CORP.-30.81%1 218
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ