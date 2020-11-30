Piquadro S p A : 166CS Piquadro buy back purchase week November 23 27 2020

Press release

REPORT ON THE TREASURY SHARES BUY-BACK PLAN OF

PIQUADRO S.P.A.

Silla di Gaggio Montano (BO), November 30. With reference to treasury shares buy-backplan, Piquadro S.p.A. hereby announces that, during the period from November 23rd to November 27th, 2020, it purchased no. 45,191 treasury shares for a total consideration of 65,363.29 Euro, as authorized by the shareholders' meeting on September 10th, 2020, already disclosed pursuant to Art. 144-bisof Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999.

Details of the daily transactions on the Mercato Telematico Azionario are as follows:

Number of Average price Consideration Date ordinary shares (Euro) (Euro) purchased 11/23/2020 8,700 1.4859 12,927.33 11/24/2020 6,565 1.4919 9,794.32 11/25/2020 18,100 1.4391 26,047.71 11/26/2020 10,425 1.4036 14,632.53 11/27/2020 1,401 1.4000 1,961.40 Total 45,191 1.4464 65,363.29

Following the above purchases and considering the treasury shares already in portfolio, as of November 27th, 2020 Piquadro S.p.A. holds no. 146,820 treasury shares, equal to 0.2936% of the share capital.

