Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Piquadro S.p.A.    PQ   IT0004240443

PIQUADRO S.P.A.

(PQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Piquadro S p A : 170CS Piquadro buy back purchase week December 14 18 2020

12/21/2020 | 08:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release

REPORT ON THE TREASURY SHARES BUY-BACK PLAN OF

PIQUADRO S.P.A.

Silla di Gaggio Montano (BO), December 21 2020 - With reference to treasury shares buy-backplan, Piquadro S.p.A. hereby announces that, during the period from December 14th to December 18th , 2020, it purchased no. 26,898 treasury shares for a total consideration of 40,613.65 Euro, as authorized by the shareholders' meeting on September 10th, 2020, already disclosed pursuant to Art. 144-bisof Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999.

Details of the daily transactions on the Mercato Telematico Azionario are as follows:

Number of ordinary

Average price

Consideration

Date

shares purchased

(Euro)

(Euro)

12/14/2020

1,967

1.5470

3,042.95

12/15/2020

3,130

1.5396

4,818.95

12/16/2020

10,614

1.5076

16,001.67

12/17/2020

8,450

1.4964

12,644.58

12/18/2020

2,737

1.5000

4,105.50

Total

26,898

1.5099

40,613.65

Following the above purchases and considering the treasury shares already in portfolio, as of December 18th, 2020 Piquadro S.p.A. holds no. 258,435 treasury shares, equal to 0.5169% of the share capital.

*************************************************************************************

Piquadro Group

The Piquadro Group operates in the sector of leather accessories through the Piquadro, The Bridge and Lancel brands. Cornerstones for the three brands is attention to details and the quality of the workmanship as well as the leather but the Piquadro product stands out for its innovative design and technological content, while The Bridge emphasizes the vintage flavor of Tuscan craftsmanship and finally the Lancel collections embody the Parisian allure of a fashion house founded in 1876. The origins of the Group date back to 1987 when Marco Palmieri, now President and Chief Executive Officer, founded his company near Bologna, where it is still headquartered. The distribution network extends over 50 countries around the world and counts 177 outlets including 85 Piquadro boutiques (56 in Italy and 29 abroad; 49 DOS directly operated stores and

36 franchised stores), 12 The Bridge boutiques (12 in Italy; 9 DOS directly operated stores and 3 franchised) and 80 Lancel boutiques (61 in France and 19 abroad; 72 DOS directly operated stores and 8 franchised).

The Group's consolidated turnover for the year 2019/2020 ended on March 31, 2020 is € 152,2 million. Piquadro S.p.A. has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since October 2007.

Piquadro S.p.A.

Piquadro S.p.A.

Media Relations

Investor relationship

Paola Di Giuseppe

Roberto Trotta

Tel +39 02 37052501

Tel +39 0534 409001

paoladigiuseppe@piquadro.com

investor.relator@piquadro.com

Nome

Nome

Codice identificativo

Codice identificativo

Data

Ora operazione

Acquisto/Vendita

Quantità

Prezzo per unità

Codice identificativo

Divisa

Numero identificativo

dell'Emittente

dell'Intermediario

dell'Intermediario

strumenti finanziari

operazione

(CET)

Mercato

operazione

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Name of

Name of

Identity code

Identity code of

Day of

Hour of the transaction

Buy/Sell

Quantity

Price per unit

Identity code of

Currency

Reference number of

the Issuer

the Broker

of the Broker

the financial instrument

the Transaction

(CET)

the Market

the transaction

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

14/12/2020

09:09:18

B

463

1,5400

MTA

EUR

982.438

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

14/12/2020

09:09:18

B

362

1,5400

MTA

EUR

982.437

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

14/12/2020

11:17:05

B

187

1,5400

MTA

EUR

984.826

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

14/12/2020

12:44:36

B

77

1,5550

MTA

EUR

987.998

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

14/12/2020

14:12:05

B

400

1,5550

MTA

EUR

990.484

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

14/12/2020

14:40:30

B

358

1,5550

MTA

EUR

991.395

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

14/12/2020

16:10:34

B

120

1,5500

MTA

EUR

997.083

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

15/12/2020

14:49:34

B

125

1,5300

MTA

EUR

16.683

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

15/12/2020

14:49:34

B

1.000

1,5350

MTA

EUR

16.682

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

15/12/2020

14:49:34

B

1.000

1,5400

MTA

EUR

16.681

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

15/12/2020

14:49:34

B

1.000

1,5450

MTA

EUR

16.680

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

15/12/2020

16:42:55

B

5

1,5150

MTA

EUR

20.991

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

16/12/2020

12:11:53

B

999

1,5100

MTA

EUR

29.661

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

16/12/2020

12:11:53

B

4.001

1,5050

MTA

EUR

29.660

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

16/12/2020

12:11:53

B

1.000

1,5000

MTA

EUR

29.659

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

16/12/2020

12:12:05

B

2.114

1,5100

MTA

EUR

29.669

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

16/12/2020

14:13:40

B

636

1,5150

MTA

EUR

33.345

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

16/12/2020

14:13:40

B

500

1,5000

MTA

EUR

33.344

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

16/12/2020

16:09:02

B

1.000

1,5150

MTA

EUR

38.055

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

16/12/2020

16:09:02

B

364

1,5150

MTA

EUR

38.054

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

17/12/2020

10:21:32

B

500

1,4950

MTA

EUR

46.483

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

17/12/2020

10:23:16

B

34

1,4950

MTA

EUR

46.519

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

17/12/2020

10:33:15

B

66

1,4950

MTA

EUR

46.642

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

17/12/2020

11:31:17

B

139

1,4900

MTA

EUR

47.475

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

17/12/2020

12:46:37

B

317

1,5150

MTA

EUR

49.396

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

17/12/2020

12:46:37

B

121

1,5150

MTA

EUR

49.395

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

17/12/2020

12:46:37

B

1.462

1,5000

MTA

EUR

49.394

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

17/12/2020

12:46:55

B

750

1,5000

MTA

EUR

49.408

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

17/12/2020

14:15:26

B

1.761

1,4900

MTA

EUR

50.884

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

17/12/2020

14:17:05

B

600

1,4850

MTA

EUR

50.913

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

17/12/2020

17:01:26

B

1.200

1,4950

MTA

EUR

56.780

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

17/12/2020

17:01:26

B

1.500

1,5000

MTA

EUR

56.779

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

18/12/2020

15:35:01

B

1.000

1,5000

MTA

EUR

66.465

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

18/12/2020

15:45:27

B

1.375

1,5000

MTA

EUR

66.801

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

18/12/2020

16:10:09

B

95

1,5000

MTA

EUR

67.991

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

18/12/2020

16:10:09

B

267

1,5000

MTA

EUR

67.989

Disclaimer

Piquadro S.p.A. published this content on 21 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 13:20:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about PIQUADRO S.P.A.
08:21aPIQUADRO S P A : 170CS Piquadro buy back purchase week December 14 18 2020
PU
12/14PIQUADRO S P A : 169CS Piquadro buy back purchase week December 04 11 2020
PU
12/07PIQUADRO S P A : 168CS Piquadro buy back purchase week November 30 December 04 2..
PU
12/04PIQUADRO S P A : 167CS Piquadro Deposit of interim report as of September 30, 20..
PU
12/01PIQUADRO S P A : BuyBack_0955_ALLEGATO 3F NOVEMBRE 2020
PU
11/30PIQUADRO S P A : 166CS Piquadro buy back purchase week November 23 27 2020
PU
11/23PIQUADRO S P A : 164CS Piquadro buy back purchase week November 16 20 2020
PU
11/16PIQUADRO S P A : 163CS Piquadro buy back purchase week November 10 13 2020
PU
11/10PIQUADRO S P A : 162CS Piquadro buy back program
PU
10/27PIQUADRO S P A : 161CS Piquadro first semester sales as of September 30 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 155 M 189 M 189 M
Net income 2020 -7,71 M -9,40 M -9,40 M
Net Debt 2020 32,0 M 39,0 M 39,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 -9,53x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 75,2 M 91,9 M 91,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,48x
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 1 108
Free-Float 26,7%
Chart PIQUADRO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Piquadro S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIQUADRO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marco Palmieri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marcello Piccioli Executive Director
Roberto Trotta Executive Director
Pierpaolo Palmieri Executive Director
Paola Bonomo Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIQUADRO S.P.A.-38.87%92
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE20.61%307 512
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL29.06%109 986
ESSILORLUXOTTICA-4.42%69 256
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA5.26%51 105
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.63.18%49 274
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ