PIQUADRO S.P.A.

(PQ)
Piquadro S p A : 172CS Piquadro buy back purchase week December 28 30 2020

01/04/2021 | 01:46pm EST
Press release

REPORT ON THE TREASURY SHARES BUY-BACK PLAN OF

PIQUADRO S.P.A.

Silla di Gaggio Montano (BO), January 4 2021 - With reference to treasury shares buy-backplan, Piquadro S.p.A. hereby announces that, during the period from December 28th to December 30th, 2020, it purchased no. 9,191 treasury shares for a total consideration of 13,907.51 Euro, as authorized by the shareholders' meeting on September 10th , 2020, already disclosed pursuant to Art. 144-bisof Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999.

Details of the daily transactions on the Mercato Telematico Azionario are as follows:

Number of ordinary

Average price

Consideration

Date

shares purchased

(Euro)

(Euro)

12/28/2020

650

1.5392

1,000.48

12/29/2020

6,736

1.5111

10,178.77

12/30/2020

1,805

1.5115

2,728.26

Total

9,191

1.5132

13,907.51

Following the above purchases and considering the treasury shares already in portfolio, as of December 30th, 2020 Piquadro S.p.A. holds no. 273,195 treasury shares, equal to 0.5464% of the share capital.

Piquadro Group

The Piquadro Group operates in the sector of leather accessories through the Piquadro, The Bridge and Lancel brands. Cornerstones for the three brands is attention to details and the quality of the workmanship as well as the leather but the Piquadro product stands out for its innovative design and technological content, while The Bridge emphasizes the vintage flavor of Tuscan craftsmanship and finally the Lancel collections embody the Parisian allure of a fashion house founded in 1876. The origins of the Group date back to 1987 when Marco Palmieri, now President and Chief Executive Officer, founded his company near Bologna, where it is still headquartered. The distribution network extends over 50 countries around the world and counts 177 outlets including 85 Piquadro boutiques (56 in Italy and 29 abroad; 49 DOS directly operated stores and 36 franchised stores), 12 The Bridge boutiques (12 in Italy; 9 DOS directly operated stores and 3

franchised) and 80 Lancel boutiques (61 in France and 19 abroad; 72 DOS directly operated stores and 8 franchised).

The Group's consolidated turnover for the year 2019/2020 ended on March 31, 2020 is € 152,2 million. Piquadro S.p.A. has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since October 2007.

Piquadro S.p.A.

Piquadro S.p.A.

Media Relations

Investor relationship

Paola Di Giuseppe

Roberto Trotta

Tel +39 02 37052501

Tel +39 0534 409001

paoladigiuseppe@piquadro.com

investor.relator@piquadro.com

Nome

Nome

Codice identificativo

Codice identificativo

Data

Ora operazione

Acquisto/Vendita

Quantità

Prezzo per unità

Codice identificativo

Divisa

Numero identificativo

dell'Emittente

dell'Intermediario

dell'Intermediario

strumenti finanziari

operazione

(CET)

Mercato

operazione

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Name of

Name of

Identity code

Identity code of

Day of

Hour of the transaction

Buy/Sell

Quantity

Price per unit

Identity code of

Currency

Reference number of

the Issuer

the Broker

of the Broker

the financial instrument

the Transaction

(CET)

the Market

the transaction

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

28/12/2020

09:18:14

B

21

1,5450

MTA

EUR

109.719

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

28/12/2020

09:18:14

B

179

1,5450

MTA

EUR

109.718

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

28/12/2020

14:34:03

B

300

1,5350

MTA

EUR

113.266

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

28/12/2020

17:28:36

B

150

1,5400

MTA

EUR

116.504

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

29/12/2020

11:20:09

B

750

1,5200

MTA

EUR

118.167

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

29/12/2020

14:24:33

B

266

1,5000

MTA

EUR

120.374

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

29/12/2020

14:52:26

B

1.000

1,5000

MTA

EUR

120.537

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

29/12/2020

15:34:36

B

100

1,5000

MTA

EUR

121.187

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

29/12/2020

16:05:37

B

1

1,4950

MTA

EUR

121.527

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

29/12/2020

16:12:56

B

750

1,4850

MTA

EUR

121.617

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

29/12/2020

16:12:56

B

265

1,4950

MTA

EUR

121.616

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

29/12/2020

17:15:42

B

854

1,5200

MTA

EUR

122.477

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

29/12/2020

17:21:08

B

1.546

1,5200

MTA

EUR

122.608

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

29/12/2020

17:22:45

B

1.204

1,5200

MTA

EUR

122.660

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

30/12/2020

17:29:45

B

164

1,5200

MTA

EUR

128.945

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

30/12/2020

17:26:03

B

16

1,5200

MTA

EUR

128.838

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

30/12/2020

17:25:21

B

395

1,5200

MTA

EUR

128.818

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

30/12/2020

16:06:23

B

150

1,5000

MTA

EUR

127.605

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

30/12/2020

16:06:23

B

45

1,5100

MTA

EUR

127.604

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

30/12/2020

16:01:45

B

955

1,5100

MTA

EUR

127.427

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

30/12/2020

13:10:49

B

80

1,4900

MTA

EUR

125.101

Disclaimer

Piquadro S.p.A. published this content on 04 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2021 18:45:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
