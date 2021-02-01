Piquadro S p A : 176CS Piquadro buy back purchase week January 25 29 2021

Press release

REPORT ON THE TREASURY SHARES BUY-BACK PLAN OF

PIQUADRO S.P.A.

Silla di Gaggio Montano (BO), February 1 2021 - With reference to treasury shares buy-backplan, Piquadro S.p.A. hereby announces that, during the period from January 25th to January 29th, 2021, it purchased no. 14,214 treasury shares for a total consideration of 20,642.59 Euro, as authorized by the shareholders' meeting on September 10th, 2020, already disclosed pursuant to Art. 144-bisof Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999.

Details of the daily transactions on the Mercato Telematico Azionario are as follows:

Number of ordinary Average price (Euro) Consideration Date shares purchased (Euro) 01/25/2021 3,000 1.4639 4,391.70 01/26/2021 2,868 1.4376 4,123.04 01/27/2021 2,519 1.4451 3,640.21 01/28/2021 3,350 1.4623 4,898.71 01/29/2021 2,477 1.4489 3,588.93 Total 14,214 1.4523 20,642.59

Following the above purchases and considering the treasury shares already in portfolio, as of January 29th, 2021 Piquadro S.p.A. holds no. 322,291 treasury shares, equal to 0.6446% of the share capital.

Piquadro Group

The Piquadro Group operates in the sector of leather accessories through the Piquadro, The Bridge and Lancel brands. Cornerstones for the three brands is attention to details and the quality of the workmanship as well as the leather but the Piquadro product stands out for its innovative design and technological content, while The Bridge emphasizes the vintage flavor of Tuscan craftsmanship and finally the Lancel collections embody the Parisian allure of a fashion house founded in 1876. The origins of the Group date back to 1987 when Marco Palmieri, now President and Chief Executive Officer, founded his company near Bologna, where it is still headquartered.