Piquadro S p A : 176CS Piquadro buy back purchase week January 25 29 2021
Press release
REPORT ON THE TREASURY SHARES BUY-BACK PLAN OF
PIQUADRO S.P.A.
Silla di Gaggio Montano (BO), February 1 2021 - With reference to treasury sharesbuy-backplan, Piquadro S.p.A. hereby announces that, during the period from January 25thto January 29th, 2021, it purchased no. 14,214 treasury shares for a total consideration of 20,642.59 Euro, as authorized by the shareholders' meeting on September 10th, 2020, already disclosed pursuant to Art.144-bisof Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999.
Details of the daily transactions on the Mercato Telematico Azionario are as follows:
Number of ordinary
Average price (Euro)
Consideration
Date
shares purchased
(Euro)
01/25/2021
3,000
1.4639
4,391.70
01/26/2021
2,868
1.4376
4,123.04
01/27/2021
2,519
1.4451
3,640.21
01/28/2021
3,350
1.4623
4,898.71
01/29/2021
2,477
1.4489
3,588.93
Total
14,214
1.4523
20,642.59
Following the above purchases and considering the treasury shares already in portfolio, as of January 29th, 2021 Piquadro S.p.A. holds no. 322,291 treasury shares, equal to 0.6446% of the share capital.
The Piquadro Group operates in the sector of leather accessories through the Piquadro, The Bridge and Lancel brands. Cornerstones for the three brands is attention to details and the quality of the workmanship as well as the leather but the Piquadro product stands out for its innovative design and technological content, while The Bridge emphasizes the vintage flavor of Tuscan craftsmanship and finally the Lancel collections embody the Parisian allure of a fashion house founded in 1876. The origins of the Group date back to 1987 when Marco Palmieri, now President and Chief Executive Officer, founded his company near Bologna, where it is still headquartered. The distribution network extends over 50 countries around the world and counts 177 outlets including 85 Piquadro boutiques (56 in Italy and 29 abroad; 49 DOS directly operated stores and
36 franchised stores), 12 The Bridge boutiques (12 in Italy; 9 DOS directly operated stores and 3 franchised) and 80 Lancel boutiques (61 in France and 19 abroad; 72 DOS directly operated stores and 8 franchised).
The Group's consolidated turnover for the year 2019/2020 ended on March 31, 2020 is € 152,2 million. Piquadro S.p.A. has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since October 2007.
Piquadro S.p.A.
Piquadro S.p.A.
Media Relations
Investor relationship
Paola Di Giuseppe
Roberto Trotta
Tel +39 02 37052501
Tel +39 0534 409001
paoladigiuseppe@piquadro.com
investor.relator@piquadro.com
Name of
Name of
Identity code
Identity code of
Day of
Hour of the transaction
Buy/Sell
Quantity
Price per unit
Identity code of
Currency
Reference number of
the Issuer
the Broker
of the Broker
the financial instrument
the Transaction
(CET)
the Market
the transaction
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
25/01/2021
17:26:10
B
420
1,4650
MTA
EUR
349.761
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
25/01/2021
17:27:22
B
1.450
1,4650
MTA
EUR
349.841
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
25/01/2021
17:27:40
B
370
1,4650
MTA
EUR
349.863
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
25/01/2021
17:27:59
B
90
1,4650
MTA
EUR
349.879
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
25/01/2021
17:28:22
B
20
1,4650
MTA
EUR
349.898
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
25/01/2021
17:28:49
B
56
1,4600
MTA
EUR
349.935
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
25/01/2021
17:29:15
B
594
1,4600
MTA
EUR
349.957
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
26/01/2021
10:31:05
B
1.468
1,4250
MTA
EUR
351.137
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
26/01/2021
10:31:21
B
500
1,4250
MTA
EUR
351.140
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
26/01/2021
12:28:12
B
900
1,4650
MTA
EUR
353.134
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
27/01/2021
14:36:49
B
90
1,4500
MTA
EUR
370.212
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
27/01/2021
15:30:38
B
900
1,4500
MTA
EUR
372.452
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
27/01/2021
16:16:09
B
300
1,4500
MTA
EUR
374.606
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
27/01/2021
17:11:38
B
200
1,4400
MTA
EUR
377.663
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
27/01/2021
17:13:46
B
823
1,4400
MTA
EUR
377.811
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
27/01/2021
17:14:26
B
206
1,4400
MTA
EUR
377.859
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
28/01/2021
10:59:54
B
1.090
1,4550
MTA
EUR
381.958
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
28/01/2021
16:20:01
B
810
1,4500
MTA
EUR
393.714
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
28/01/2021
17:09:21
B
970
1,4750
MTA
EUR
396.008
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
28/01/2021
17:09:50
B
380
1,4750
MTA
EUR
396.025
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
28/01/2021
17:10:06
B
100
1,4700
MTA
EUR
396.037
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
29/01/2021
11:21:21
B
170
1,4550
MTA
EUR
400.431
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
29/01/2021
11:21:35
B
40
1,4550
MTA
EUR
400.434
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
29/01/2021
12:39:08
B
391
1,4300
MTA
EUR
402.144
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
29/01/2021
13:00:44
B
300
1,4250
MTA
EUR
402.470
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
29/01/2021
13:00:44
B
621
1,4300
MTA
EUR
402.469
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
29/01/2021
17:27:13
B
875
1,4750
MTA
EUR
409.616
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
29/01/2021
17:27:32
B
80
1,4750
MTA
EUR
409.638
