Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Piquadro S.p.A.    PQ   IT0004240443

PIQUADRO S.P.A.

(PQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Piquadro S p A : 176CS Piquadro buy back purchase week January 25 29 2021

02/01/2021 | 04:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release

REPORT ON THE TREASURY SHARES BUY-BACK PLAN OF

PIQUADRO S.P.A.

Silla di Gaggio Montano (BO), February 1 2021 - With reference to treasury shares buy-backplan, Piquadro S.p.A. hereby announces that, during the period from January 25th to January 29th, 2021, it purchased no. 14,214 treasury shares for a total consideration of 20,642.59 Euro, as authorized by the shareholders' meeting on September 10th, 2020, already disclosed pursuant to Art. 144-bisof Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999.

Details of the daily transactions on the Mercato Telematico Azionario are as follows:

Number of ordinary

Average price (Euro)

Consideration

Date

shares purchased

(Euro)

01/25/2021

3,000

1.4639

4,391.70

01/26/2021

2,868

1.4376

4,123.04

01/27/2021

2,519

1.4451

3,640.21

01/28/2021

3,350

1.4623

4,898.71

01/29/2021

2,477

1.4489

3,588.93

Total

14,214

1.4523

20,642.59

Following the above purchases and considering the treasury shares already in portfolio, as of January 29th, 2021 Piquadro S.p.A. holds no. 322,291 treasury shares, equal to 0.6446% of the share capital.

*************************************************************************************

Piquadro Group

The Piquadro Group operates in the sector of leather accessories through the Piquadro, The Bridge and Lancel brands. Cornerstones for the three brands is attention to details and the quality of the workmanship as well as the leather but the Piquadro product stands out for its innovative design and technological content, while The Bridge emphasizes the vintage flavor of Tuscan craftsmanship and finally the Lancel collections embody the Parisian allure of a fashion house founded in 1876. The origins of the Group date back to 1987 when Marco Palmieri, now President and Chief Executive Officer, founded his company near Bologna, where it is still headquartered. The distribution network extends over 50 countries around the world and counts 177 outlets including 85 Piquadro boutiques (56 in Italy and 29 abroad; 49 DOS directly operated stores and

36 franchised stores), 12 The Bridge boutiques (12 in Italy; 9 DOS directly operated stores and 3 franchised) and 80 Lancel boutiques (61 in France and 19 abroad; 72 DOS directly operated stores and 8 franchised).

The Group's consolidated turnover for the year 2019/2020 ended on March 31, 2020 is € 152,2 million. Piquadro S.p.A. has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since October 2007.

Piquadro S.p.A.

Piquadro S.p.A.

Media Relations

Investor relationship

Paola Di Giuseppe

Roberto Trotta

Tel +39 02 37052501

Tel +39 0534 409001

paoladigiuseppe@piquadro.com

investor.relator@piquadro.com

Nome

Nome

Codice identificativo

Codice identificativo

Data

Ora operazione

Acquisto/Vendita

Quantità

Prezzo per unità

Codice identificativo

Divisa

Numero identificativo

dell'Emittente

dell'Intermediario

dell'Intermediario

strumenti finanziari

operazione

(CET)

Mercato

operazione

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Name of

Name of

Identity code

Identity code of

Day of

Hour of the transaction

Buy/Sell

Quantity

Price per unit

Identity code of

Currency

Reference number of

the Issuer

the Broker

of the Broker

the financial instrument

the Transaction

(CET)

the Market

the transaction

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

25/01/2021

17:26:10

B

420

1,4650

MTA

EUR

349.761

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

25/01/2021

17:27:22

B

1.450

1,4650

MTA

EUR

349.841

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

25/01/2021

17:27:40

B

370

1,4650

MTA

EUR

349.863

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

25/01/2021

17:27:59

B

90

1,4650

MTA

EUR

349.879

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

25/01/2021

17:28:22

B

20

1,4650

MTA

EUR

349.898

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

25/01/2021

17:28:49

B

56

1,4600

MTA

EUR

349.935

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

25/01/2021

17:29:15

B

594

1,4600

MTA

EUR

349.957

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

26/01/2021

10:31:05

B

1.468

1,4250

MTA

EUR

351.137

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

26/01/2021

10:31:21

B

500

1,4250

MTA

EUR

351.140

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

26/01/2021

12:28:12

B

900

1,4650

MTA

EUR

353.134

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

27/01/2021

14:36:49

B

90

1,4500

MTA

EUR

370.212

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

27/01/2021

15:30:38

B

900

1,4500

MTA

EUR

372.452

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

27/01/2021

16:16:09

B

300

1,4500

MTA

EUR

374.606

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

27/01/2021

17:11:38

B

200

1,4400

MTA

EUR

377.663

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

27/01/2021

17:13:46

B

823

1,4400

MTA

EUR

377.811

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

27/01/2021

17:14:26

B

206

1,4400

MTA

EUR

377.859

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

28/01/2021

10:59:54

B

1.090

1,4550

MTA

EUR

381.958

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

28/01/2021

16:20:01

B

810

1,4500

MTA

EUR

393.714

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

28/01/2021

17:09:21

B

970

1,4750

MTA

EUR

396.008

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

28/01/2021

17:09:50

B

380

1,4750

MTA

EUR

396.025

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

28/01/2021

17:10:06

B

100

1,4700

MTA

EUR

396.037

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

29/01/2021

11:21:21

B

170

1,4550

MTA

EUR

400.431

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

29/01/2021

11:21:35

B

40

1,4550

MTA

EUR

400.434

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

29/01/2021

12:39:08

B

391

1,4300

MTA

EUR

402.144

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

29/01/2021

13:00:44

B

300

1,4250

MTA

EUR

402.470

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

29/01/2021

13:00:44

B

621

1,4300

MTA

EUR

402.469

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

29/01/2021

17:27:13

B

875

1,4750

MTA

EUR

409.616

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

29/01/2021

17:27:32

B

80

1,4750

MTA

EUR

409.638

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Piquadro S.p.A. published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 09:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PIQUADRO S.P.A.
04:50aPIQUADRO S P A : 176CS Piquadro buy back purchase week January 25 29 2021
PU
01/25PIQUADRO S P A : 175CS Piquadro buy back purchase week January 18 22 2021
PU
01/18PIQUADRO S P A : 174CS Piquadro buy back purchase week January 11 15 2021
PU
01/04PIQUADRO S P A : BuyBack_0955_ALLEGATO 3F DICEMBRE 2020
PU
01/04PIQUADRO S P A : 172CS Piquadro buy back purchase week December 28 30 2020
PU
2020PIQUADRO S P A : 171CS Piquadro buy back purchase week December 21 23 2020
PU
2020PIQUADRO S P A : 170CS Piquadro buy back purchase week December 14 18 2020
PU
2020PIQUADRO S P A : 169CS Piquadro buy back purchase week December 04 11 2020
PU
2020PIQUADRO S P A : 168CS Piquadro buy back purchase week November 30 December 04 2..
PU
2020PIQUADRO S P A : 167CS Piquadro Deposit of interim report as of September 30, 20..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 155 M 188 M 188 M
Net income 2020 -7,71 M -9,35 M -9,35 M
Net Debt 2020 32,0 M 38,8 M 38,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 -9,53x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 73,1 M 88,7 M 88,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,48x
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 997
Free-Float 26,7%
Chart PIQUADRO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Piquadro S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIQUADRO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marco Palmieri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marcello Piccioli Executive Director
Roberto Trotta Executive Director
Pierpaolo Palmieri Executive Director
Paola Bonomo Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIQUADRO S.P.A.-2.00%89
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE-2.47%304 796
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL-4.21%106 988
ESSILORLUXOTTICA-8.27%62 068
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA3.50%52 633
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-5.56%42 840
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ