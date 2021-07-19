Piquadro S p A : 208CS Piquadro buy back purchase week July 12 16 2021
Press release
REPORT ON THE TREASURY SHARES BUY-BACK PLAN OF
PIQUADRO S.P.A.
Silla di Gaggio Montano (BO), July 19 2021- With reference to treasury shares buy-back plan, Piquadro S.p.A. hereby announces that, during the period from July 12 th to July 16 th, 2021, it purchased no. 13,485 treasury shares for a total consideration of 28,594.86 Euro, as authorized by the shareholders' meeting on September 10 th, 2020, already disclosed pursuant to Art. 144-bis of Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999.
Details of the daily transactions on the Mercato Telematico Azionario are as follows
:
Date
Number of ordinary
Average price (Euro)
Consideration (Euro)
shares purchased
07/13/2021
9,900
2.1444
21,229.56
07/14/2021
1,093
2.0657
2,257.81
07/15/2021
1,700
2.0500
3,485.00
07/16/2021
792
2.0486
1,622.49
Total
13,485
2.1205
28,594.86
Following the above purchases and considering the treasury shares already in portfolio, as of July 16
th, 2021 Piquadro S.p.A. holds no. 1,036,841 treasury shares, equal to 2.0737% of the share capital.
Piquadro Group
The Piquadro Group operates in the sector of leather accessories through the Piquadro, The Bridge and Lancel brands. Cornerstones for the three brands is attention to details and the quality of the workmanship as well as the leather but the Piquadro product stands out for its innovative design and technological content, while The Bridge emphasizes the vintage flavor of Tuscan craftsmanship and finally the Lancel collections embody the Parisian allure of a fashion house founded in 1876.The origins of the Group date back to 1987 when Marco Palmieri, now President and Chief Executive Officer, founded his company near Bologna, where it is still headquartered. The distribution network extends over 50 countries around the world and counts 174 outlets including 82 Piquadro boutiques (55 in Italy and 27 abroad including 47 DOS directly operated stores and 35 franchised stores), 12 The Bridge boutiques (12 in Italy including 10 DOS directly operated stores and 2 franchised) and 80 Lancel boutiques (61 in France and 19 abroad, of which 72 DOS directly operated stores and 8 franchised). The Group's consolidated turnover for the year 2020/2021 ended on March 31, 2021 is € 113.5 million.
Piquadro S.p.A. has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since October 2007.
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
13/07/2021
11:02:25
B
500
2,0400
MTA
EUR
131.713
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
13/07/2021
11:04:31
B
1
2,0400
MTA
EUR
131.733
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
13/07/2021
11:20:58
B
1.100
2,0800
MTA
EUR
131.919
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
13/07/2021
11:23:30
B
951
2,1600
MTA
EUR
132.075
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
13/07/2021
11:23:42
B
1.165
2,2000
MTA
EUR
132.303
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
13/07/2021
11:23:44
B
166
2,2000
MTA
EUR
132.305
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
13/07/2021
11:23:45
B
355
2,2000
MTA
EUR
132.376
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
13/07/2021
11:23:49
B
83
2,2000
MTA
EUR
132.377
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
13/07/2021
11:23:53
B
539
2,2000
MTA
EUR
132.404
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
13/07/2021
11:24:03
B
1
2,1100
MTA
EUR
132.428
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
13/07/2021
11:25:15
B
17
2,1000
MTA
EUR
132.739
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
13/07/2021
11:25:27
B
117
2,1000
MTA
EUR
132.747
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
13/07/2021
11:25:29
B
127
2,1000
MTA
EUR
132.749
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
13/07/2021
11:25:29
B
6
2,0900
MTA
EUR
132.748
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
13/07/2021
11:25:36
B
133
2,0800
MTA
EUR
132.777
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
13/07/2021
11:26:17
B
435
2,1500
MTA
EUR
132.801
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
13/07/2021
11:26:19
B
265
2,1500
MTA
EUR
132.802
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
13/07/2021
11:26:20
B
308
2,1500
MTA
EUR
132.803
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
13/07/2021
11:26:21
B
107
2,1500
MTA
EUR
132.811
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
13/07/2021
11:26:21
B
400
2,1400
MTA
EUR
132.810
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
13/07/2021
11:26:22
B
49
2,1400
MTA
EUR
132.812
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
13/07/2021
11:26:23
B
152
2,1400
MTA
EUR
132.813
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
13/07/2021
11:26:25
B
17
2,1400
MTA
EUR
132.814
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
13/07/2021
11:27:09
B
303
2,1300
MTA
EUR
132.832
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
13/07/2021
11:27:17
B
53
2,1500
MTA
EUR
132.843
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
13/07/2021
11:27:19
B
171
2,1400
MTA
EUR
132.845
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
13/07/2021
11:27:19
B
50
2,1200
MTA
EUR
132.844
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
13/07/2021
11:27:21
B
66
2,1400
MTA
EUR
132.846
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
13/07/2021
11:28:28
B
49
2,1100
MTA
EUR
132.870
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
13/07/2021
11:28:30
B
5
2,1000
MTA
EUR
132.871
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
13/07/2021
11:39:11
B
57
2,1200
MTA
EUR
133.233
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
13/07/2021
11:39:13
B
70
2,1100
MTA
EUR
133.238
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
13/07/2021
11:39:13
B
5
2,1000
MTA
EUR
133.234
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
13/07/2021
11:39:15
B
1
2,1100
MTA
EUR
133.239
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
13/07/2021
11:39:19
B
32
2,1100
MTA
EUR
133.241
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
13/07/2021
11:39:37
B
6
2,1000
MTA
EUR
133.247
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
13/07/2021
11:40:00
B
16
2,1000
MTA
EUR
133.252
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
13/07/2021
11:40:26
B
23
2,1000
MTA
EUR
133.257
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
13/07/2021
11:40:31
B
2
2,0900
MTA
EUR
133.259
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
13/07/2021
11:40:56
B
136
2,1100
MTA
EUR
133.263
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
13/07/2021
11:41:22
B
503
2,1500
MTA
EUR
133.281
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
13/07/2021
11:41:29
B
395
2,1700
MTA
EUR
133.286
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
13/07/2021
11:41:30
B
178
2,1700
MTA
EUR
133.291
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
13/07/2021
11:41:32
B
24
2,1700
MTA
EUR
133.293
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
13/07/2021
11:41:32
B
24
2,1700
MTA
EUR
133.292
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
13/07/2021
11:41:34
B
20
2,1700
MTA
EUR
133.294
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
13/07/2021
11:42:01
B
189
2,1600
MTA
EUR
133.300
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
13/07/2021
11:42:03
B
5
2,1500
MTA
EUR
133.301
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
13/07/2021
11:42:05
B
18
2,1500
MTA
EUR
133.303
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
13/07/2021
11:45:31
B
80
2,1600
MTA
EUR
133.333
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
13/07/2021
11:45:33
B
34
2,1500
MTA
EUR
133.334
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
13/07/2021
11:49:57
B
156
2,1300
MTA
EUR
133.390
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
13/07/2021
11:49:57
B
1
2,1200
MTA
EUR
133.389
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
13/07/2021
11:49:59
B
88
2,1200
MTA
EUR
133.391
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
13/07/2021
11:50:06
B
146
2,1300
MTA
EUR
133.394
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
14/07/2021
10:09:03
B
173
2,0800
MTA
EUR
139.856
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
14/07/2021
10:16:08
B
333
2,0600
MTA
EUR
139.927
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
14/07/2021
10:16:32
B
310
2,0600
MTA
EUR
139.932
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
14/07/2021
11:34:25
B
268
2,0700
MTA
EUR
141.549
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
14/07/2021
11:34:27
B
2
2,0700
MTA
EUR
141.550
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
14/07/2021
11:35:27
B
1
2,0700
MTA
EUR
141.567
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
14/07/2021
11:36:27
B
1
2,0700
MTA
EUR
141.588
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
14/07/2021
11:37:27
B
1
2,0700
MTA
EUR
141.599
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
14/07/2021
11:38:27
B
1
2,0700
MTA
EUR
141.617
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
14/07/2021
11:40:27
B
1
2,0700
MTA
EUR
141.651
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
14/07/2021
11:41:27
B
1
2,0700
MTA
EUR
141.659
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
14/07/2021
11:43:27
B
1
2,0700
MTA
EUR
141.689
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
15/07/2021
16:15:01
B
234
2,0500
MTA
EUR
155.659
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
15/07/2021
16:15:01
B
523
2,0500
MTA
EUR
155.658
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
15/07/2021
16:15:03
B
150
2,0500
MTA
EUR
155.668
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
15/07/2021
16:15:03
B
252
2,0500
MTA
EUR
155.667
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
15/07/2021
16:15:05
B
541
2,0500
MTA
EUR
155.669
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
16/07/2021
14:25:53
B
110
2,0500
MTA
EUR
168.897
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
16/07/2021
14:25:54
B
282
2,0500
MTA
EUR
168.899
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
16/07/2021
14:25:54
B
251
2,0500
MTA
EUR
168.898
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
16/07/2021
14:25:56
B
36
2,0500
MTA
EUR
168.902
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
16/07/2021
15:26:55
B
13
2,0400
MTA
EUR
170.289
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
16/07/2021
16:14:14
B
13
2,0400
MTA
EUR
172.954
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
16/07/2021
16:22:58
B
34
2,0400
MTA
EUR
173.193
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
16/07/2021
17:06:55
B
13
2,0400
MTA
EUR
174.996
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
16/07/2021
17:29:57
B
40
2,0400
MTA
EUR
175.798
Disclaimer
Piquadro S.p.A. published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 12:16:04 UTC.
