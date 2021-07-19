Log in
    PQ   IT0004240443

PIQUADRO S.P.A.

(PQ)
Piquadro S p A : 208CS Piquadro buy back purchase week July 12 16 2021

07/19/2021 | 08:17am EDT
Press release

REPORT ON THE TREASURY SHARES BUY-BACK PLAN OF

PIQUADRO S.P.A.

Silla di Gaggio Montano (BO), July 19 2021- With reference to treasury shares buy-back plan, Piquadro S.p.A. hereby announces that, during the period from July 12th to July 16th, 2021, it purchased no. 13,485 treasury shares for a total consideration of 28,594.86 Euro, as authorized by the shareholders' meeting on September 10th, 2020, already disclosed pursuant to Art. 144-bis of Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999.

Details of the daily transactions on the Mercato Telematico Azionario are as follows:

Date

Number of ordinary

Average price (Euro)

Consideration (Euro)

shares purchased

07/13/2021

9,900

2.1444

21,229.56

07/14/2021

1,093

2.0657

2,257.81

07/15/2021

1,700

2.0500

3,485.00

07/16/2021

792

2.0486

1,622.49

Total

13,485

2.1205

28,594.86

Following the above purchases and considering the treasury shares already in portfolio, as of July 16th, 2021 Piquadro S.p.A. holds no. 1,036,841 treasury shares, equal to 2.0737% of the share capital.

Piquadro Group

The Piquadro Group operates in the sector of leather accessories through the Piquadro, The Bridge and Lancel brands. Cornerstones for the three brands is attention to details and the quality of the workmanship as well as the leather but the Piquadro product stands out for its innovative design and technological content, while The Bridge emphasizes the vintage flavor of Tuscan craftsmanship and finally the Lancel collections embody the Parisian allure of a fashion house founded in 1876.The origins of the Group date back to 1987 when Marco Palmieri, now President and Chief Executive Officer, founded his company near Bologna, where it is still headquartered. The distribution network extends over 50 countries around the world and counts 174 outlets including 82 Piquadro boutiques (55 in Italy and 27 abroad including 47 DOS directly operated stores and 35 franchised stores), 12 The Bridge boutiques (12 in Italy including 10 DOS directly operated stores and 2 franchised) and 80 Lancel boutiques (61 in France and 19 abroad, of which 72 DOS directly operated stores and 8 franchised). The Group's consolidated turnover for the year 2020/2021 ended on March 31, 2021 is € 113.5 million.

Piquadro S.p.A. has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since October 2007.

Piquadro S,p,A.,

Piquadro S,p,A.,

Media Relations

Investor relationship

Paola Di Giuseppe

Roberto Trotta

Tel +39 02 37052501

Tel +39 0534 409001

paoladigiuseppe@piquadro,com

investor,relator@piquadro,com

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/07/2021

11:02:25

B

500

2,0400

MTA

EUR

131.713

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/07/2021

11:04:31

B

1

2,0400

MTA

EUR

131.733

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/07/2021

11:20:58

B

1.100

2,0800

MTA

EUR

131.919

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/07/2021

11:23:30

B

951

2,1600

MTA

EUR

132.075

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/07/2021

11:23:42

B

1.165

2,2000

MTA

EUR

132.303

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/07/2021

11:23:44

B

166

2,2000

MTA

EUR

132.305

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/07/2021

11:23:45

B

355

2,2000

MTA

EUR

132.376

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/07/2021

11:23:49

B

83

2,2000

MTA

EUR

132.377

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/07/2021

11:23:53

B

539

2,2000

MTA

EUR

132.404

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/07/2021

11:24:03

B

1

2,1100

MTA

EUR

132.428

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/07/2021

11:25:15

B

17

2,1000

MTA

EUR

132.739

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/07/2021

11:25:27

B

117

2,1000

MTA

EUR

132.747

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/07/2021

11:25:29

B

127

2,1000

MTA

EUR

132.749

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/07/2021

11:25:29

B

6

2,0900

MTA

EUR

132.748

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/07/2021

11:25:36

B

133

2,0800

MTA

EUR

132.777

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/07/2021

11:26:17

B

435

2,1500

MTA

EUR

132.801

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/07/2021

11:26:19

B

265

2,1500

MTA

EUR

132.802

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/07/2021

11:26:20

B

308

2,1500

MTA

EUR

132.803

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/07/2021

11:26:21

B

107

2,1500

MTA

EUR

132.811

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/07/2021

11:26:21

B

400

2,1400

MTA

EUR

132.810

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/07/2021

11:26:22

B

49

2,1400

MTA

EUR

132.812

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/07/2021

11:26:23

B

152

2,1400

MTA

EUR

132.813

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/07/2021

11:26:25

B

17

2,1400

MTA

EUR

132.814

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/07/2021

11:27:09

B

303

2,1300

MTA

EUR

132.832

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/07/2021

11:27:17

B

53

2,1500

MTA

EUR

132.843

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/07/2021

11:27:19

B

171

2,1400

MTA

EUR

132.845

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/07/2021

11:27:19

B

50

2,1200

MTA

EUR

132.844

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/07/2021

11:27:21

B

66

2,1400

MTA

EUR

132.846

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/07/2021

11:28:28

B

49

2,1100

MTA

EUR

132.870

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/07/2021

11:28:30

B

5

2,1000

MTA

EUR

132.871

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/07/2021

11:39:11

B

57

2,1200

MTA

EUR

133.233

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/07/2021

11:39:13

B

70

2,1100

MTA

EUR

133.238

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/07/2021

11:39:13

B

5

2,1000

MTA

EUR

133.234

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/07/2021

11:39:15

B

1

2,1100

MTA

EUR

133.239

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/07/2021

11:39:19

B

32

2,1100

MTA

EUR

133.241

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/07/2021

11:39:37

B

6

2,1000

MTA

EUR

133.247

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/07/2021

11:40:00

B

16

2,1000

MTA

EUR

133.252

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/07/2021

11:40:26

B

23

2,1000

MTA

EUR

133.257

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/07/2021

11:40:31

B

2

2,0900

MTA

EUR

133.259

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/07/2021

11:40:56

B

136

2,1100

MTA

EUR

133.263

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/07/2021

11:41:22

B

503

2,1500

MTA

EUR

133.281

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/07/2021

11:41:29

B

395

2,1700

MTA

EUR

133.286

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/07/2021

11:41:30

B

178

2,1700

MTA

EUR

133.291

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/07/2021

11:41:32

B

24

2,1700

MTA

EUR

133.293

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/07/2021

11:41:32

B

24

2,1700

MTA

EUR

133.292

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/07/2021

11:41:34

B

20

2,1700

MTA

EUR

133.294

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/07/2021

11:42:01

B

189

2,1600

MTA

EUR

133.300

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/07/2021

11:42:03

B

5

2,1500

MTA

EUR

133.301

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/07/2021

11:42:05

B

18

2,1500

MTA

EUR

133.303

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/07/2021

11:45:31

B

80

2,1600

MTA

EUR

133.333

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/07/2021

11:45:33

B

34

2,1500

MTA

EUR

133.334

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/07/2021

11:49:57

B

156

2,1300

MTA

EUR

133.390

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/07/2021

11:49:57

B

1

2,1200

MTA

EUR

133.389

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/07/2021

11:49:59

B

88

2,1200

MTA

EUR

133.391

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/07/2021

11:50:06

B

146

2,1300

MTA

EUR

133.394

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

14/07/2021

10:09:03

B

173

2,0800

MTA

EUR

139.856

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

14/07/2021

10:16:08

B

333

2,0600

MTA

EUR

139.927

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

14/07/2021

10:16:32

B

310

2,0600

MTA

EUR

139.932

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

14/07/2021

11:34:25

B

268

2,0700

MTA

EUR

141.549

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

14/07/2021

11:34:27

B

2

2,0700

MTA

EUR

141.550

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

14/07/2021

11:35:27

B

1

2,0700

MTA

EUR

141.567

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

14/07/2021

11:36:27

B

1

2,0700

MTA

EUR

141.588

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

14/07/2021

11:37:27

B

1

2,0700

MTA

EUR

141.599

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

14/07/2021

11:38:27

B

1

2,0700

MTA

EUR

141.617

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

14/07/2021

11:40:27

B

1

2,0700

MTA

EUR

141.651

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

14/07/2021

11:41:27

B

1

2,0700

MTA

EUR

141.659

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

14/07/2021

11:43:27

B

1

2,0700

MTA

EUR

141.689

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

15/07/2021

16:15:01

B

234

2,0500

MTA

EUR

155.659

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

15/07/2021

16:15:01

B

523

2,0500

MTA

EUR

155.658

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

15/07/2021

16:15:03

B

150

2,0500

MTA

EUR

155.668

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

15/07/2021

16:15:03

B

252

2,0500

MTA

EUR

155.667

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

15/07/2021

16:15:05

B

541

2,0500

MTA

EUR

155.669

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

16/07/2021

14:25:53

B

110

2,0500

MTA

EUR

168.897

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

16/07/2021

14:25:54

B

282

2,0500

MTA

EUR

168.899

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

16/07/2021

14:25:54

B

251

2,0500

MTA

EUR

168.898

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

16/07/2021

14:25:56

B

36

2,0500

MTA

EUR

168.902

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

16/07/2021

15:26:55

B

13

2,0400

MTA

EUR

170.289

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

16/07/2021

16:14:14

B

13

2,0400

MTA

EUR

172.954

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

16/07/2021

16:22:58

B

34

2,0400

MTA

EUR

173.193

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

16/07/2021

17:06:55

B

13

2,0400

MTA

EUR

174.996

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

16/07/2021

17:29:57

B

40

2,0400

MTA

EUR

175.798

Disclaimer

Piquadro S.p.A. published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 12:16:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
