Piquadro S p A : 222CS Piquadro buy back purchase week September 13 17 2021
Press release
REPORT ON THE TREASURY SHARES BUY-BACK PLAN OF
PIQUADRO S.P.A.
Silla di Gaggio Montano (BO), September 20 2021-
With reference to treasury shares buy-back plan, Piquadro S.p.A. hereby announces that, during the period from September 13 th to September 17 th , 2021, it purchased no. 24,990 treasury shares for a total consideration of 47,538.25 Euro, as authorized by the shareholders' meeting on July 27 th , 2021, already disclosed pursuant to Art. 144- bis of Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999.
Details of the daily transactions on the Mercato Telematico Azionario are as follows
:
Number of ordinary
Average price (Euro)
Consideration
Date
shares purchased
(Euro)
09/13/2021
6,600
1.8940
12,500.40
09/14/2021
7,000
1.8928
13,249.60
09/15/2021
2,853
1.8892
5,389.89
09/16/2021
7,450
1.9239
14,333.06
09/17/2021
1,087
1.9000
2,065.30
Total
24,990
1.9023
47,538.25
Following the above purchases and considering the treasury shares already in portfolio, as of September 17
th, 2021 Piquadro S.p.A. holds no. 1,181,110 treasury shares, equal to 2.3622% of the share capital.
Piquadro Group
The Piquadro Group operates in the sector of leather accessories through the Piquadro, The Bridge and Lancel brands. Cornerstones for the three brands is attention to details and the quality of the workmanship as well as the leather but the Piquadro product stands out for its innovative design and technological content, while The Bridge emphasizes the vintage flavor of Tuscan craftsmanship and finally the Lancel collections embody the Parisian allure of a fashion house founded in 1876.The origins of the Group date back to 1987 when Marco Palmieri, now President and Chief Executive Officer, founded his company near Bologna, where it is still headquartered. The distribution network extends over 50 countries around the world and counts 176 outlets including 84 Piquadro boutiques (55 in Italy and 29 abroad including 49 DOS directly operated stores and 35 franchised stores), 12 The Bridge boutiques (12 in Italy including 10 DOS directly operated stores and 2 franchised) and 80 Lancel boutiques (61 in France and 19 abroad, of which 72 DOS directly operated stores and 8 franchised).
The Group's consolidated turnover for the year 2020/2021 ended on March 31, 2021, is € 113.5 million. Piquadro S.p.A. has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since October 2007.
Piquadro S,p,A.,
Piquadro S,p,A.,
Media Relations
Investor relationship
Paola Di Giuseppe
Roberto Trotta
Tel +39 02 37052501
Tel +39 0534 409001
paoladigiuseppe@piquadro,com
investor,relator@piquadro,com
Nome
Nome
Codice identificativo
Codice identificativo
Data
Ora operazione
Acquisto/Vendita
Quantità
Prezzo per unità
Codice identificativo
Divisa
Numero identificativo
dell'Emittente
dell'Intermediario
dell'Intermediario
strumenti finanziari
operazione
(CET)
Mercato
operazione
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Name of
Name of
Identity code
Identity code of
Day of
Hour of the transaction
Buy/Sell
Quantity
Price per unit
Identity code of
Currency
Reference number of
the Issuer
the Broker
of the Broker
the financial instrument
the Transaction
(CET)
the Market
the transaction
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
13/09/2021
09:23:53
B
966
1,8800
MTA
EUR
568.265
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
13/09/2021
09:23:55
B
435
1,8800
MTA
EUR
568.271
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
13/09/2021
09:24:00
B
693
1,8950
MTA
EUR
568.280
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
13/09/2021
09:24:00
B
72
1,8950
MTA
EUR
568.279
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
13/09/2021
09:24:02
B
43
1,8950
MTA
EUR
568.281
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
13/09/2021
10:01:35
B
667
1,8950
MTA
EUR
569.185
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
13/09/2021
11:00:39
B
833
1,8950
MTA
EUR
570.674
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
13/09/2021
12:17:48
B
67
1,9000
MTA
EUR
573.714
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
13/09/2021
16:32:01
B
294
1,9000
MTA
EUR
581.504
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
13/09/2021
16:32:01
B
132
1,9000
MTA
EUR
581.503
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
13/09/2021
16:32:01
B
541
1,9000
MTA
EUR
581.502
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
13/09/2021
16:32:02
B
1.857
1,9000
MTA
EUR
581.506
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
14/09/2021
11:43:34
B
350
1,8800
MTA
EUR
586.727
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
14/09/2021
11:46:54
B
176
1,8950
MTA
EUR
586.754
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
14/09/2021
11:46:54
B
540
1,8950
MTA
EUR
586.753
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
14/09/2021
11:46:56
B
134
1,8950
MTA
EUR
586.756
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
14/09/2021
11:46:56
B
24
1,8950
MTA
EUR
586.755
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
14/09/2021
11:46:58
B
465
1,8950
MTA
EUR
586.759
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
14/09/2021
11:46:58
B
66
1,8950
MTA
EUR
586.757
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
14/09/2021
11:47:00
B
8
1,8950
MTA
EUR
586.760
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
14/09/2021
12:17:27
B
67
1,8950
MTA
EUR
587.523
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
14/09/2021
12:40:06
B
66
1,8800
MTA
EUR
587.803
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
14/09/2021
12:56:57
B
67
1,8750
MTA
EUR
588.021
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
14/09/2021
12:56:59
B
67
1,8750
MTA
EUR
588.022
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
14/09/2021
13:48:35
B
263
1,8950
MTA
EUR
588.568
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
14/09/2021
13:48:36
B
2.016
1,8950
MTA
EUR
588.569
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
14/09/2021
13:48:38
B
87
1,8950
MTA
EUR
588.573
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
14/09/2021
14:19:50
B
67
1,8950
MTA
EUR
588.900
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
14/09/2021
14:19:51
B
78
1,8950
MTA
EUR
588.902
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
14/09/2021
14:19:53
B
22
1,8950
MTA
EUR
588.904
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
14/09/2021
15:31:00
B
48
1,8950
MTA
EUR
590.251
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
14/09/2021
15:58:49
B
113
1,8950
MTA
EUR
591.391
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
14/09/2021
15:58:49
B
40
1,8950
MTA
EUR
591.390
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
14/09/2021
16:36:18
B
634
1,8900
MTA
EUR
592.327
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
14/09/2021
16:36:18
B
200
1,8900
MTA
EUR
592.326
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
14/09/2021
16:36:18
B
197
1,8900
MTA
EUR
592.325
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
14/09/2021
16:36:20
B
200
1,8900
MTA
EUR
592.328
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
14/09/2021
16:37:19
B
937
1,8950
MTA
EUR
592.352
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
14/09/2021
16:37:21
B
1
1,8950
MTA
EUR
592.353
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
14/09/2021
17:28:29
B
67
1,8850
MTA
EUR
594.106
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
15/09/2021
09:21:45
B
100
1,8900
MTA
EUR
594.675
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
15/09/2021
09:46:33
B
400
1,8750
MTA
EUR
595.031
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
15/09/2021
10:55:31
B
133
1,8750
MTA
EUR
597.258
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
15/09/2021
10:55:33
B
478
1,8900
MTA
EUR
597.266
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
15/09/2021
10:55:33
B
200
1,8900
MTA
EUR
597.265
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
15/09/2021
10:55:35
B
161
1,8900
MTA
EUR
597.267
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
15/09/2021
10:55:38
B
51
1,8900
MTA
EUR
597.269
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
15/09/2021
11:02:07
B
666
1,9000
MTA
EUR
597.575
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
15/09/2021
14:13:38
B
4
1,8950
MTA
EUR
605.570
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
15/09/2021
14:16:20
B
123
1,8950
MTA
EUR
605.705
Nome
Nome
Codice identificativo
Codice identificativo
Data
Ora operazione
Acquisto/Vendita
Quantità
Prezzo per unità
Codice identificativo
Divisa
Numero identificativo
dell'Emittente
dell'Intermediario
dell'Intermediario
strumenti finanziari
operazione
(CET)
Mercato
operazione
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Name of
Name of
Identity code
Identity code of
Day of
Hour of the transaction
Buy/Sell
Quantity
Price per unit
Identity code of
Currency
Reference number of
the Issuer
the Broker
of the Broker
the financial instrument
the Transaction
(CET)
the Market
the transaction
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
15/09/2021
14:26:19
B
37
1,8950
MTA
EUR
606.182
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
15/09/2021
16:15:21
B
334
1,8900
MTA
EUR
615.874
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
15/09/2021
16:15:23
B
84
1,8900
MTA
EUR
615.875
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
15/09/2021
17:02:51
B
82
1,8700
MTA
EUR
620.891
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
16/09/2021
09:00:29
B
200
1,8800
MTA
EUR
626.189
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
16/09/2021
09:39:01
B
65
1,8900
MTA
EUR
627.180
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
16/09/2021
09:39:02
B
142
1,8900
MTA
EUR
627.186
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
16/09/2021
10:47:25
B
234
1,8950
MTA
EUR
628.810
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
16/09/2021
10:47:27
B
44
1,8900
MTA
EUR
628.812
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
16/09/2021
11:27:58
B
833
1,8950
MTA
EUR
630.283
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
16/09/2021
11:42:12
B
45
1,8950
MTA
EUR
630.975
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
16/09/2021
12:49:14
B
181
1,9050
MTA
EUR
632.638
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
16/09/2021
12:49:36
B
117
1,9150
MTA
EUR
632.649
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
16/09/2021
12:49:55
B
5.269
1,9350
MTA
EUR
632.665
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
16/09/2021
13:07:23
B
320
1,9100
MTA
EUR
633.088
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
17/09/2021
09:19:58
B
583
1,9000
MTA
EUR
643.279
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
17/09/2021
10:18:46
B
167
1,9000
MTA
EUR
644.650
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
17/09/2021
10:18:48
B
167
1,9000
MTA
EUR
644.652
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
17/09/2021
12:56:44
B
52
1,9000
MTA
EUR
649.876
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
17/09/2021
13:31:13
B
1
1,9000
MTA
EUR
651.002
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
17/09/2021
13:31:15
B
87
1,9000
MTA
EUR
651.003
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
17/09/2021
13:31:17
B
10
1,9000
MTA
EUR
651.004
PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
17/09/2021
15:32:01
B
20
1,9000
MTA
EUR
655.487
Disclaimer
Piquadro S.p.A. published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2021 11:11:09 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about PIQUADRO S.P.A.
Sales 2021
116 M
136 M
136 M
Net income 2021
-6,12 M
-7,16 M
-7,16 M
Net Debt 2021
36,5 M
42,8 M
42,8 M
P/E ratio 2021
-15,8x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
92,2 M
108 M
108 M
EV / Sales 2020
0,68x
EV / Sales 2021
1,15x
Nbr of Employees
956
Free-Float
25,4%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends PIQUADRO S.P.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.