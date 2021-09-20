Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Piquadro S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PQ   IT0004240443

PIQUADRO S.P.A.

(PQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Piquadro S p A : 222CS Piquadro buy back purchase week September 13 17 2021

09/20/2021 | 07:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release

REPORT ON THE TREASURY SHARES BUY-BACK PLAN OF

PIQUADRO S.P.A.

Silla di Gaggio Montano (BO), September 20 2021- With reference to treasury shares buy-backplan, Piquadro S.p.A. hereby announces that, during the period from September 13th to September 17th, 2021, it purchased no. 24,990 treasury shares for a total consideration of 47,538.25 Euro, as authorized by the shareholders' meeting on July 27th, 2021, already disclosed pursuant to Art. 144- bis of Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999.

Details of the daily transactions on the Mercato Telematico Azionario are as follows:

Number of ordinary

Average price (Euro)

Consideration

Date

shares purchased

(Euro)

09/13/2021

6,600

1.8940

12,500.40

09/14/2021

7,000

1.8928

13,249.60

09/15/2021

2,853

1.8892

5,389.89

09/16/2021

7,450

1.9239

14,333.06

09/17/2021

1,087

1.9000

2,065.30

Total

24,990

1.9023

47,538.25

Following the above purchases and considering the treasury shares already in portfolio, as of September 17th, 2021 Piquadro S.p.A. holds no. 1,181,110 treasury shares, equal to 2.3622% of the share capital.

Piquadro Group

The Piquadro Group operates in the sector of leather accessories through the Piquadro, The Bridge and Lancel brands. Cornerstones for the three brands is attention to details and the quality of the workmanship as well as the leather but the Piquadro product stands out for its innovative design and technological content, while The Bridge emphasizes the vintage flavor of Tuscan craftsmanship and finally the Lancel collections embody the Parisian allure of a fashion house founded in 1876.The origins of the Group date back to 1987 when Marco Palmieri, now President and Chief Executive Officer, founded his company near Bologna, where it is still headquartered. The distribution network extends over 50 countries around the world and counts 176 outlets including 84 Piquadro boutiques (55 in Italy and 29 abroad including 49 DOS directly operated stores and 35 franchised stores), 12 The Bridge boutiques (12 in Italy including 10 DOS directly operated stores and 2 franchised) and 80 Lancel boutiques (61 in France and 19 abroad, of which 72 DOS directly operated stores and 8 franchised).

The Group's consolidated turnover for the year 2020/2021 ended on March 31, 2021, is € 113.5 million. Piquadro S.p.A. has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since October 2007.

Piquadro S,p,A.,

Piquadro S,p,A.,

Media Relations

Investor relationship

Paola Di Giuseppe

Roberto Trotta

Tel +39 02 37052501

Tel +39 0534 409001

paoladigiuseppe@piquadro,com

investor,relator@piquadro,com

Nome

Nome

Codice identificativo

Codice identificativo

Data

Ora operazione

Acquisto/Vendita

Quantità

Prezzo per unità

Codice identificativo

Divisa

Numero identificativo

dell'Emittente

dell'Intermediario

dell'Intermediario

strumenti finanziari

operazione

(CET)

Mercato

operazione

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Name of

Name of

Identity code

Identity code of

Day of

Hour of the transaction

Buy/Sell

Quantity

Price per unit

Identity code of

Currency

Reference number of

the Issuer

the Broker

of the Broker

the financial instrument

the Transaction

(CET)

the Market

the transaction

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/09/2021

09:23:53

B

966

1,8800

MTA

EUR

568.265

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/09/2021

09:23:55

B

435

1,8800

MTA

EUR

568.271

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/09/2021

09:24:00

B

693

1,8950

MTA

EUR

568.280

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/09/2021

09:24:00

B

72

1,8950

MTA

EUR

568.279

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/09/2021

09:24:02

B

43

1,8950

MTA

EUR

568.281

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/09/2021

10:01:35

B

667

1,8950

MTA

EUR

569.185

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/09/2021

11:00:39

B

833

1,8950

MTA

EUR

570.674

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/09/2021

12:17:48

B

67

1,9000

MTA

EUR

573.714

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/09/2021

16:32:01

B

294

1,9000

MTA

EUR

581.504

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/09/2021

16:32:01

B

132

1,9000

MTA

EUR

581.503

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/09/2021

16:32:01

B

541

1,9000

MTA

EUR

581.502

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/09/2021

16:32:02

B

1.857

1,9000

MTA

EUR

581.506

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

14/09/2021

11:43:34

B

350

1,8800

MTA

EUR

586.727

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

14/09/2021

11:46:54

B

176

1,8950

MTA

EUR

586.754

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

14/09/2021

11:46:54

B

540

1,8950

MTA

EUR

586.753

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

14/09/2021

11:46:56

B

134

1,8950

MTA

EUR

586.756

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

14/09/2021

11:46:56

B

24

1,8950

MTA

EUR

586.755

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

14/09/2021

11:46:58

B

465

1,8950

MTA

EUR

586.759

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

14/09/2021

11:46:58

B

66

1,8950

MTA

EUR

586.757

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

14/09/2021

11:47:00

B

8

1,8950

MTA

EUR

586.760

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

14/09/2021

12:17:27

B

67

1,8950

MTA

EUR

587.523

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

14/09/2021

12:40:06

B

66

1,8800

MTA

EUR

587.803

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

14/09/2021

12:56:57

B

67

1,8750

MTA

EUR

588.021

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

14/09/2021

12:56:59

B

67

1,8750

MTA

EUR

588.022

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

14/09/2021

13:48:35

B

263

1,8950

MTA

EUR

588.568

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

14/09/2021

13:48:36

B

2.016

1,8950

MTA

EUR

588.569

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

14/09/2021

13:48:38

B

87

1,8950

MTA

EUR

588.573

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

14/09/2021

14:19:50

B

67

1,8950

MTA

EUR

588.900

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

14/09/2021

14:19:51

B

78

1,8950

MTA

EUR

588.902

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

14/09/2021

14:19:53

B

22

1,8950

MTA

EUR

588.904

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

14/09/2021

15:31:00

B

48

1,8950

MTA

EUR

590.251

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

14/09/2021

15:58:49

B

113

1,8950

MTA

EUR

591.391

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

14/09/2021

15:58:49

B

40

1,8950

MTA

EUR

591.390

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

14/09/2021

16:36:18

B

634

1,8900

MTA

EUR

592.327

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

14/09/2021

16:36:18

B

200

1,8900

MTA

EUR

592.326

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

14/09/2021

16:36:18

B

197

1,8900

MTA

EUR

592.325

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

14/09/2021

16:36:20

B

200

1,8900

MTA

EUR

592.328

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

14/09/2021

16:37:19

B

937

1,8950

MTA

EUR

592.352

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

14/09/2021

16:37:21

B

1

1,8950

MTA

EUR

592.353

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

14/09/2021

17:28:29

B

67

1,8850

MTA

EUR

594.106

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

15/09/2021

09:21:45

B

100

1,8900

MTA

EUR

594.675

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

15/09/2021

09:46:33

B

400

1,8750

MTA

EUR

595.031

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

15/09/2021

10:55:31

B

133

1,8750

MTA

EUR

597.258

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

15/09/2021

10:55:33

B

478

1,8900

MTA

EUR

597.266

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

15/09/2021

10:55:33

B

200

1,8900

MTA

EUR

597.265

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

15/09/2021

10:55:35

B

161

1,8900

MTA

EUR

597.267

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

15/09/2021

10:55:38

B

51

1,8900

MTA

EUR

597.269

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

15/09/2021

11:02:07

B

666

1,9000

MTA

EUR

597.575

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

15/09/2021

14:13:38

B

4

1,8950

MTA

EUR

605.570

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

15/09/2021

14:16:20

B

123

1,8950

MTA

EUR

605.705

Nome

Nome

Codice identificativo

Codice identificativo

Data

Ora operazione

Acquisto/Vendita

Quantità

Prezzo per unità

Codice identificativo

Divisa

Numero identificativo

dell'Emittente

dell'Intermediario

dell'Intermediario

strumenti finanziari

operazione

(CET)

Mercato

operazione

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Name of

Name of

Identity code

Identity code of

Day of

Hour of the transaction

Buy/Sell

Quantity

Price per unit

Identity code of

Currency

Reference number of

the Issuer

the Broker

of the Broker

the financial instrument

the Transaction

(CET)

the Market

the transaction

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

15/09/2021

14:26:19

B

37

1,8950

MTA

EUR

606.182

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

15/09/2021

16:15:21

B

334

1,8900

MTA

EUR

615.874

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

15/09/2021

16:15:23

B

84

1,8900

MTA

EUR

615.875

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

15/09/2021

17:02:51

B

82

1,8700

MTA

EUR

620.891

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

16/09/2021

09:00:29

B

200

1,8800

MTA

EUR

626.189

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

16/09/2021

09:39:01

B

65

1,8900

MTA

EUR

627.180

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

16/09/2021

09:39:02

B

142

1,8900

MTA

EUR

627.186

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

16/09/2021

10:47:25

B

234

1,8950

MTA

EUR

628.810

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

16/09/2021

10:47:27

B

44

1,8900

MTA

EUR

628.812

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

16/09/2021

11:27:58

B

833

1,8950

MTA

EUR

630.283

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

16/09/2021

11:42:12

B

45

1,8950

MTA

EUR

630.975

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

16/09/2021

12:49:14

B

181

1,9050

MTA

EUR

632.638

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

16/09/2021

12:49:36

B

117

1,9150

MTA

EUR

632.649

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

16/09/2021

12:49:55

B

5.269

1,9350

MTA

EUR

632.665

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

16/09/2021

13:07:23

B

320

1,9100

MTA

EUR

633.088

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

17/09/2021

09:19:58

B

583

1,9000

MTA

EUR

643.279

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

17/09/2021

10:18:46

B

167

1,9000

MTA

EUR

644.650

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

17/09/2021

10:18:48

B

167

1,9000

MTA

EUR

644.652

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

17/09/2021

12:56:44

B

52

1,9000

MTA

EUR

649.876

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

17/09/2021

13:31:13

B

1

1,9000

MTA

EUR

651.002

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

17/09/2021

13:31:15

B

87

1,9000

MTA

EUR

651.003

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

17/09/2021

13:31:17

B

10

1,9000

MTA

EUR

651.004

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

17/09/2021

15:32:01

B

20

1,9000

MTA

EUR

655.487

Disclaimer

Piquadro S.p.A. published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2021 11:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PIQUADRO S.P.A.
07:12aPIQUADRO S P A : 222CS Piquadro buy back purchase week September 13 17 2021
PU
09/13PIQUADRO S P A : 221CS Piquadro buy back purchase week September 6 10 2021
PU
09/06PIQUADRO S P A : 220CS Piquadro buy back purchase week August 30 September 3 202..
PU
09/01PIQUADRO S P A : BuyBack_0955_ALLEGATO 3F AGOSTO 2021
PU
08/30PIQUADRO S P A : 219CS Piquadro buy back purchase week August 23 27 2021
PU
08/23PIQUADRO S P A : 218CS Piquadro buy back purchase week August 16 20 2021
PU
08/16PIQUADRO S P A : 217CS Piquadro buy back purchase week August 9 13 2021
PU
08/05PIQUADRO S P A : 215CS Piquadro first quarter results as of June 30 2021
PU
08/03PIQUADRO S P A : 214CS Piquadro filing sherehoders meeting minute
PU
08/02PIQUADRO S P A : BuyBack_0955_ALLEGATO 3F LUGLIO 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 116 M 136 M 136 M
Net income 2021 -6,12 M -7,16 M -7,16 M
Net Debt 2021 36,5 M 42,8 M 42,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 -15,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 92,2 M 108 M 108 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
EV / Sales 2021 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 956
Free-Float 25,4%
Chart PIQUADRO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Piquadro S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIQUADRO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marco Palmieri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paola Bonomo Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Catia Cesari Independent Non-Executive Director
Barbara Falcomer Independent Non-Executive Director
Marcello Piccioli Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIQUADRO S.P.A.26.00%108
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL45.24%156 922
VIP INDUSTRIES LIMITED36.72%957
ANHUI KORRUN CO., LTD.-25.27%722
VERA BRADLEY, INC.24.12%336
SAFARI INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LIMITED65.64%261