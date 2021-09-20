Piquadro S p A : 222CS Piquadro buy back purchase week September 13 17 2021

Press release

REPORT ON THE TREASURY SHARES BUY-BACK PLAN OF

PIQUADRO S.P.A.

Silla di Gaggio Montano (BO), September 20 2021- With reference to treasury shares buy-backplan, Piquadro S.p.A. hereby announces that, during the period from September 13th to September 17th, 2021, it purchased no. 24,990 treasury shares for a total consideration of 47,538.25 Euro, as authorized by the shareholders' meeting on July 27th, 2021, already disclosed pursuant to Art. 144- bis of Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999.

Details of the daily transactions on the Mercato Telematico Azionario are as follows:

Number of ordinary Average price (Euro) Consideration Date shares purchased (Euro) 09/13/2021 6,600 1.8940 12,500.40 09/14/2021 7,000 1.8928 13,249.60 09/15/2021 2,853 1.8892 5,389.89 09/16/2021 7,450 1.9239 14,333.06 09/17/2021 1,087 1.9000 2,065.30 Total 24,990 1.9023 47,538.25

Following the above purchases and considering the treasury shares already in portfolio, as of September 17th, 2021 Piquadro S.p.A. holds no. 1,181,110 treasury shares, equal to 2.3622% of the share capital.

Piquadro Group

The Piquadro Group operates in the sector of leather accessories through the Piquadro, The Bridge and Lancel brands. Cornerstones for the three brands is attention to details and the quality of the workmanship as well as the leather but the Piquadro product stands out for its innovative design and technological content, while The Bridge emphasizes the vintage flavor of Tuscan craftsmanship and finally the Lancel collections embody the Parisian allure of a fashion house founded in 1876.The origins of the Group date back to 1987 when Marco Palmieri, now President and Chief Executive Officer, founded his company near Bologna, where it is still headquartered. The distribution network extends over 50 countries around the world and counts 176 outlets including 84 Piquadro boutiques (55 in Italy and 29 abroad including 49 DOS directly operated stores and 35 franchised stores), 12 The Bridge boutiques (12 in Italy including 10 DOS directly operated stores and 2 franchised) and 80 Lancel boutiques (61 in France and 19 abroad, of which 72 DOS directly operated stores and 8 franchised).

The Group's consolidated turnover for the year 2020/2021 ended on March 31, 2021, is € 113.5 million. Piquadro S.p.A. has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since October 2007.