Piquadro S p A : 238CS Piquadro buy back purchase week December 13 17 2021

Silla di Gaggio Montano (BO), December 20, 2021. - With reference to treasury shares buy-backplan, Piquadro S.p.A. hereby announces that, during the period from December 13th to December 17th, 2021, it purchased no. 9,010 treasury shares for a total consideration of 16,656.64 Euro, as authorized by the shareholders' meeting on July 27th, 2021, already disclosed pursuant to Art. 144- bis of Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999.

Number of ordinary Average price (Euro) Consideration Date shares purchased (Euro) 12/13/2021 2,900 1.8729 5,431.41 12/14/2021 48 1.8400 88.32 12/15/2021 2,900 1.8200 5,278.00 12/16/2021 2,829 1.8509 5,236.20 12/17/2021 333 1.8700 622.71 Total 9,010 1.8487 16,656.64

Following the above purchases and considering the treasury shares already in portfolio, as of December 17th, 2021 Piquadro S.p.A. holds no. 1,329,938 treasury shares, equal to 2.6599% of the share capital.

The Piquadro Group operates in the sector of leather accessories through the Piquadro, The Bridge and Lancel brands. Cornerstones for the three brands is attention to details and the quality of the workmanship as well as the leather but the Piquadro product stands out for its innovative design and technological content, while The Bridge emphasizes the vintage flavor of Tuscan craftsmanship and finally the Lancel collections embody the Parisian allure of a fashion house founded in 1876.The origins of the Group date back to 1987 when Marco Palmieri, now President and Chief Executive Officer, founded his company near Bologna, where it is still headquartered. The distribution network extends over 50 countries around the world and counts 180 outlets including 83 Piquadro boutiques (55 in Italy and 28 abroad; 48 DOS directly operated stores and 35 franchised stores), 12 The Bridge boutiques (12 in Italy; 10 DOS directly operated stores and 2 franchised) and 85 Lancel boutiques (64 in France and 21 abroad; 78 DOS directly operated stores and 7 franchised). The Group's consolidated turnover for the year 2020/21 ended on March 31, 2021, is € 113,5 million. Piquadro S.p.A. has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since October 2007.