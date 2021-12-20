Log in
    PQ   IT0004240443

PIQUADRO S.P.A.

(PQ)
Piquadro S p A : 238CS Piquadro buy back purchase week December 13 17 2021

12/20/2021
Press release

REPORT ON THE TREASURY SHARES BUY-BACK PLAN OF

PIQUADRO S.P.A.

Silla di Gaggio Montano (BO), December 20, 2021. - With reference to treasury shares buy-backplan, Piquadro S.p.A. hereby announces that, during the period from December 13th to December 17th, 2021, it purchased no. 9,010 treasury shares for a total consideration of 16,656.64 Euro, as authorized by the shareholders' meeting on July 27th, 2021, already disclosed pursuant to Art. 144- bis of Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999.

Details of the daily transactions on the Mercato Telematico Azionario are as follows:

Number of ordinary

Average price (Euro)

Consideration

Date

shares purchased

(Euro)

12/13/2021

2,900

1.8729

5,431.41

12/14/2021

48

1.8400

88.32

12/15/2021

2,900

1.8200

5,278.00

12/16/2021

2,829

1.8509

5,236.20

12/17/2021

333

1.8700

622.71

Total

9,010

1.8487

16,656.64

Following the above purchases and considering the treasury shares already in portfolio, as of December 17th, 2021 Piquadro S.p.A. holds no. 1,329,938 treasury shares, equal to 2.6599% of the share capital.

Piquadro Group

The Piquadro Group operates in the sector of leather accessories through the Piquadro, The Bridge and Lancel brands. Cornerstones for the three brands is attention to details and the quality of the workmanship as well as the leather but the Piquadro product stands out for its innovative design and technological content, while The Bridge emphasizes the vintage flavor of Tuscan craftsmanship and finally the Lancel collections embody the Parisian allure of a fashion house founded in 1876.The origins of the Group date back to 1987 when Marco Palmieri, now President and Chief Executive Officer, founded his company near Bologna, where it is still headquartered. The distribution network extends over 50 countries around the world and counts 180 outlets including 83 Piquadro boutiques (55 in Italy and 28 abroad; 48 DOS directly operated stores and 35 franchised stores), 12 The Bridge boutiques (12 in Italy; 10 DOS directly operated stores and 2 franchised) and 85 Lancel boutiques (64 in France and 21 abroad; 78 DOS directly operated stores and 7 franchised). The Group's consolidated turnover for the year 2020/21 ended on March 31, 2021, is € 113,5 million. Piquadro S.p.A. has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since October 2007.

Piquadro S,p,A.,

Piquadro S,p,A.,

Media Relations

Investor relationship

Paola Di Giuseppe

Roberto Trotta

Tel +39 02 37052501

Tel +39 0534 409001

paoladigiuseppe@piquadro,com

investor,relator@piquadro,com

Nome

Nome

Codice identificativo

Codice identificativo

Data

Ora operazione

Acquisto/Vendita

Quantità

Prezzo per unità

Codice identificativo

Divisa

Numero identificativo

dell'Emittente

dell'Intermediario

dell'Intermediario

strumenti finanziari

operazione

(CET)

Mercato

operazione

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Name of

Name of

Identity code

Identity code of

Day of

Hour of the transaction

Buy/Sell

Quantity

Price per unit

Identity code of

Currency

Reference number of

the Issuer

the Broker

of the Broker

the financial instrument

the Transaction

(CET)

the Market

the transaction

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/12/2021

10:05:20

B

1.000

1,8500

MTA

EUR

541.742

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/12/2021

10:05:49

B

650

1,8850

MTA

EUR

541.749

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

13/12/2021

10:05:49

B

1.250

1,8850

MTA

EUR

541.748

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

14/12/2021

16:56:16

B

10

1,8400

MTA

EUR

562.343

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

14/12/2021

16:56:29

B

38

1,8400

MTA

EUR

562.369

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

15/12/2021

10:21:52

B

1.894

1,8200

MTA

EUR

565.942

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

15/12/2021

10:21:54

B

1.006

1,8200

MTA

EUR

565.943

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

16/12/2021

09:14:32

B

1.240

1,8200

MTA

EUR

575.572

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

16/12/2021

14:10:14

B

55

1,8750

MTA

EUR

579.891

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

16/12/2021

14:10:15

B

831

1,8750

MTA

EUR

579.893

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

16/12/2021

14:10:15

B

684

1,8750

MTA

EUR

579.892

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

16/12/2021

14:10:30

B

19

1,8750

MTA

EUR

579.895

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

17/12/2021

17:14:28

B

333

1,8700

MTA

EUR

599.902

Disclaimer

Piquadro S.p.A. published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 09:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 116 M 130 M 130 M
Net income 2021 -6,12 M -6,88 M -6,88 M
Net Debt 2021 36,5 M 41,1 M 41,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 -15,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 91,2 M 103 M 103 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
EV / Sales 2021 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 1 047
Free-Float 25,4%
Managers and Directors
Marco Palmieri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paola Bonomo Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Catia Cesari Independent Non-Executive Director
Barbara Falcomer Independent Non-Executive Director
Marcello Piccioli Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIQUADRO S.P.A.24.67%103
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL73.37%179 932
VIP INDUSTRIES LIMITED55.22%1 053
ANHUI KORRUN CO., LTD.-18.40%800
VERA BRADLEY, INC.3.02%277
SAFARI INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LIMITED72.05%263