Piquadro S p A : 249CS Piquadro_Closing acquisition 20% share capital The Bridge

02/11/2022 | 11:38am EST
Press release

Piquadro S.p.A. discloses the closing of the acquisition of the

remaining shares of The Bridge S.p.A.

Silla di Gaggio Montano (BO), February 11, 2022. - Piquadro S.p.A., the parent company which designs, manufactures, and distributes professional and travel leather goods, though the brands Piquadro, The Bridge and Lancel, further to the announcement made on 28 January 2022, hereby announces that on today's date the transaction for the acquisition by this latter of the remaining shares representing 20% of the share capital of The Bridge S.p.A. was fully executed.

As a result of this acquisition, Piquadro S.p.A. now owns the entire share capital of The Bridge S.p.A. (the "Transaction")

For further information relating to the Transaction, please refer to the press release issued by the Issuer on 28 January 2022.

This press release is available on the Company's website at www.piquadro.com in the section "Investor Relations".

Piquadro Group

The Piquadro Group operates in the sector of leather accessories through the Piquadro, The Bridge and Lancel brands. Cornerstones for the three brands is attention to details and the quality of the workmanship as well as the leather but the Piquadro product stands out for its innovative design and technological content, while The Bridge emphasizes the vintage flavor of Tuscan craftsmanship and finally the Lancel collections embody the Parisian allure of a fashion house founded in 1876.The origins of the Group date back to 1987 when Marco Palmieri, now President and Chief Executive Officer, founded his company near Bologna, where it is still headquartered. The distribution network extends over 50 countries around the world and counts 180 outlets including 83 Piquadro boutiques (55 in Italy and 28 abroad; 48 DOS directly operated stores and 35 franchised stores), 12 The Bridge boutiques (12 in Italy; 10 DOS directly operated stores and 2 franchised) and 85 Lancel boutiques (64 in France and 21 abroad; 78 DOS directly operated stores and 7 franchised). The Group's consolidated turnover for the year 2020/21 ended on March 31, 2021, is € 113,5 million. Piquadro S.p.A. has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since October 2007.

Piquadro S,p,A.

Piquadro S,p,A.

Media Relations

CFO & Investor relator

Paola Di Giuseppe

Roberto Trotta

Tel +39 02 37052501

Tel +39 0534 409001

paoladigiuseppe@piquadro,com

investor,relator@piquadro,com

Disclaimer

Piquadro S.p.A. published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 16:37:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
