Piquadro S p A : 258CS Piquadro buy back purchase week April 4 8 2022

Press release

REPORT ON THE TREASURY SHARES BUY-BACK PLAN OF

PIQUADRO S.P.A.

Silla di Gaggio Montano (BO), April 11, 2022. With reference to treasury shares buy-back plan, Piquadro S.p.A. hereby announces that, during the period from April 4th to April 8th, 2022, it purchased no. 9,971 treasury shares for a total consideration of 18,814.31 Euro, as authorized by the shareholders' meeting on July 27th, 2021, already disclosed pursuant to Art. 144-bis of Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999.

Details of the daily transactions on the Mercato Telematico Azionario are as follows:

Date Number of ordinary shares purchased Average price (Euro) Consideration (Euro) 04/04/2022 2,240 1.8252 4,088.45 04/05/2022 2,500 1.9072 4,768.00 04/06/2022 2,244 1.8957 4,253.95 04/07/2022 1,455 1.9044 2,770.90 04/08/2022 1,532 1.9145 2,933.01 Total 9,971 1.8869 18,814.31

Following the above purchases and considering the treasury shares already in portfolio, as of April 8th, 2022 Piquadro S.p.A. holds no. 1,547,132 treasury shares, equal to 3.0943% of the share capital.

Piquadro Group

The Piquadro Group operates in the sector of leather accessories through the Piquadro, The Bridge and Lancel brands. Cornerstones for the three brands is attention to details and the quality of the workmanship as well as the leather but the Piquadro product stands out for its innovative design and technological content, while The Bridge emphasizes the vintage flavor of Tuscan craftsmanship and finally the Lancel collections embody the Parisian allure of a fashion house founded in 1876.The origins of the Group date back to 1987 when Marco Palmieri, now President and Chief Executive Officer, founded his company near Bologna, where it is still headquartered. The distribution network extends over 50 countries around the world and counts 180 outlets including 83 Piquadro boutiques (55 in Italy and 28 abroad; 48 DOS directly operated stores and 35 franchised stores), 12 The Bridge boutiques (12 in Italy; 10 DOS directly operated stores and 2 franchised) and 85 Lancel boutiques (64 in France and 21 abroad; 78 DOS directly operated stores and 7 franchised). The Group's consolidated turnover for the year 2020/21 ended on March 31, 2021, is € 113,5 million. Piquadro S.p.A. has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since October 2007.

Piquadro S,p,A., Piquadro S,p,A., Media Relations CFO & Investor relator Paola Di Giuseppe Roberto Trotta Tel +39 02 37052501 Tel +39 0534 409001 paoladigiuseppe@piquadro,com investor,relator@piquadro,com

Name of the Issuer

Name of the Broker

Identity code of the Broker

Identity code of the financial instrument

Day of the Transaction

Hour of the transaction

(CET)Buy/Sell

QuantityPrice per unit

Identity code of the Market

Currency

Reference number of the transaction

PIQUADRO PIQUADRO PIQUADRO PIQUADRO PIQUADRO PIQUADRO PIQUADRO PIQUADRO PIQUADRO PIQUADRO PIQUADRO PIQUADRO PIQUADRO PIQUADRO PIQUADRO PIQUADRO PIQUADRO PIQUADRO PIQUADRO PIQUADRO PIQUADRO PIQUADRO PIQUADRO PIQUADRO PIQUADRO PIQUADRO PIQUADRO PIQUADRO PIQUADRO PIQUADRO PIQUADRO PIQUADRO PIQUADRO PIQUADRO PIQUADRO PIQUADRO PIQUADRO PIQUADRO PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A. Mediobanca S.p.A. Mediobanca S.p.A. Mediobanca S.p.A. Mediobanca S.p.A. Mediobanca S.p.A. Mediobanca S.p.A. Mediobanca S.p.A. Mediobanca S.p.A. Mediobanca S.p.A. Mediobanca S.p.A. Mediobanca S.p.A. Mediobanca S.p.A. Mediobanca S.p.A. Mediobanca S.p.A. Mediobanca S.p.A. Mediobanca S.p.A. Mediobanca S.p.A. Mediobanca S.p.A. Mediobanca S.p.A. Mediobanca S.p.A. Mediobanca S.p.A. Mediobanca S.p.A. Mediobanca S.p.A. Mediobanca S.p.A. Mediobanca S.p.A. Mediobanca S.p.A. Mediobanca S.p.A. Mediobanca S.p.A. Mediobanca S.p.A. Mediobanca S.p.A. Mediobanca S.p.A. Mediobanca S.p.A. Mediobanca S.p.A. Mediobanca S.p.A. Mediobanca S.p.A. Mediobanca S.p.A. Mediobanca S.p.A. Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

04/04/2022

16:16:38

B B B B B B B B B B B B B B B B B B B B B B B B B B B B B B B B B B B B B B B

288

1,8000

MTA MTA MTA MTA MTA MTA MTA MTA MTA MTA MTA MTA MTA MTA MTA MTA MTA MTA MTA MTA MTA MTA MTA MTA MTA MTA MTA MTA MTA MTA MTA MTA MTA MTA MTA MTA MTA MTA MTAEUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR

816.878

