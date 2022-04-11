Piquadro S p A : 258CS Piquadro buy back purchase week April 4 8 2022
04/11/2022 | 10:12am EDT
Press release
REPORT ON THE TREASURY SHARES BUY-BACK PLAN OF
PIQUADRO S.P.A.
Silla di Gaggio Montano (BO), April 11, 2022.With reference to treasury shares buy-back plan, Piquadro S.p.A. hereby announces that, during the period from April 4thto April 8th, 2022, it purchased no. 9,971 treasury shares for a total consideration of 18,814.31 Euro, as authorized by the shareholders' meeting on July 27th, 2021, already disclosed pursuant to Art. 144-bis of Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999.
Details of the daily transactions on the Mercato Telematico Azionario are as follows:
Date
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Average price (Euro)
Consideration
(Euro)
04/04/2022
2,240
1.8252
4,088.45
04/05/2022
2,500
1.9072
4,768.00
04/06/2022
2,244
1.8957
4,253.95
04/07/2022
1,455
1.9044
2,770.90
04/08/2022
1,532
1.9145
2,933.01
Total
9,971
1.8869
18,814.31
Following the above purchases and considering the treasury shares already in portfolio, as of April 8th, 2022 Piquadro S.p.A. holds no. 1,547,132 treasury shares, equal to 3.0943% of the share capital.
Piquadro Group
The Piquadro Group operates in the sector of leather accessories through the Piquadro, The Bridge and Lancel brands. Cornerstones for the three brands is attention to details and the quality of the workmanship as well as the leather but the Piquadro product stands out for its innovative design and technological content, while The Bridge emphasizes the vintage flavor of Tuscan craftsmanship and finally the Lancel collections embody the Parisian allure of a fashion house founded in 1876.The origins of the Group date back to 1987 when Marco Palmieri, now President and Chief Executive Officer, founded his company near Bologna, where it is still headquartered. The distribution network extends over 50 countries around the world and counts 180 outlets including 83 Piquadro boutiques (55 in Italy and 28 abroad; 48 DOS directly operated stores and 35 franchised stores), 12 The Bridge boutiques (12 in Italy; 10 DOS directly operated stores and 2 franchised) and 85 Lancel boutiques (64 in France and 21 abroad; 78 DOS directly operated stores and 7 franchised). The Group's consolidated turnover for the year 2020/21 ended on March 31, 2021, is € 113,5 million. Piquadro S.p.A. has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since October 2007.
Piquadro S,p,A.,
Media Relations
CFO & Investor relator
Paola Di Giuseppe
Roberto Trotta
Tel +39 02 37052501
Tel +39 0534 409001
paoladigiuseppe@piquadro,com
investor,relator@piquadro,com
