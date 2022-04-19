Log in
    PQ   IT0004240443

PIQUADRO S.P.A.

(PQ)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  04/19 04:20:38 am EDT
2.000 EUR    0.00%
Piquadro S p A : 260CS Piquadro buy back purchase week April 11 15 2022

04/19/2022 | 05:24am EDT
Press release

REPORT ON THE TREASURY SHARES BUY-BACK PLAN OF

PIQUADRO S.P.A.

Silla di Gaggio Montano (BO), April 19, 2022. With reference to treasury shares buy-back plan, Piquadro S.p.A. hereby announces that, during the period from April 11th to April 14th, 2022, it purchased no. 9,791 treasury shares for a total consideration of 19,435.41 Euro, as authorized by the shareholders' meeting on July 27th, 2021, already disclosed pursuant to Art. 144-bis of Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999.

Details of the daily transactions on the Mercato Telematico Azionario are as follows:

Date

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Average price (Euro)

Consideration

(Euro)

04/11/2022

2,353

1.9258

4,531.41

04/12/2022

2,500

1.9638

4,909.50

04/13/2022

2,338

1.9506

4,560.50

04/14/2022

2,600

2.0900

5,434.00

Total

9,791

1.9850

19,435.41

Following the above purchases and considering the treasury shares already in portfolio, as of April 14th, 2022 Piquadro S.p.A. holds no. 1,556,923 treasury shares, equal to 3.1138% of the share capital.

Piquadro Group

The Piquadro Group operates in the sector of leather accessories through the Piquadro, The Bridge and Lancel brands. Cornerstones for the three brands is attention to details and the quality of the workmanship as well as the leather but the Piquadro product stands out for its innovative design and technological content, while The Bridge emphasizes the vintage flavor of Tuscan craftsmanship and finally the Lancel collections embody the Parisian allure of a fashion house founded in 1876.The origins of the Group date back to 1987 when Marco Palmieri, now President and Chief Executive Officer, founded his company near Bologna, where it is still headquartered. The distribution network extends over 50 countries around the world and counts 181 outlets including 82 Piquadro boutiques (54 in Italy and 28 abroad including 48 DOS directly operated stores and 34 franchised stores), 12 The Bridge boutiques (12 in Italy including 10 DOS directly operated stores and 2 franchised) and 87 Lancel boutiques (64 in France and 23 abroad, of which 80 DOS directly operated stores and 7 franchised). The Group's consolidated turnover for the year 2021/2022 ended on March 31, 2022, is equal to € 149.4 million.

Piquadro S.p.A. has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since October 2007.

Piquadro S,p,A.

Piquadro S,p,A.

Media Relations

CFO & Investor relator

Paola Di Giuseppe

Roberto Trotta

Tel +39 02 37052501

Tel +39 0534 409001

paoladigiuseppe@piquadro,com

investor,relator@piquadro,com

Nome dell'Emittente

Nome dell'IntermediarioCodice identificativo dell'IntermediarioCodice identificativo strumenti finanziariData operazioneOra operazione

(CET)Codice identificativoAcquisto/VenditaQuantità

Prezzo per unità

MercatoDivisaNumero identificativo operazione

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Name of the Issuer

Name of the Broker

Identity code of the Broker

Identity code of the financial instrument

Day of the Transaction

Hour of the transaction

(CET)Buy/Sell

QuantityPrice per unit

Identity code of the Market

Currency

Reference number of the transaction

PIQUADRO PIQUADRO PIQUADRO PIQUADRO PIQUADRO PIQUADRO PIQUADRO PIQUADRO PIQUADRO PIQUADRO PIQUADRO PIQUADRO PIQUADRO PIQUADRO PIQUADRO PIQUADRO PIQUADRO PIQUADRO PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A. Mediobanca S.p.A. Mediobanca S.p.A. Mediobanca S.p.A. Mediobanca S.p.A. Mediobanca S.p.A. Mediobanca S.p.A. Mediobanca S.p.A. Mediobanca S.p.A. Mediobanca S.p.A. Mediobanca S.p.A. Mediobanca S.p.A. Mediobanca S.p.A. Mediobanca S.p.A. Mediobanca S.p.A. Mediobanca S.p.A. Mediobanca S.p.A. Mediobanca S.p.A. Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

11/04/2022

14:56:51

B B B B B B B B B B B B B B B B B B B

366

1,8700

MTA MTA MTA MTA MTA MTA MTA MTA MTA MTA MTA MTA MTA MTA MTA MTA MTA MTA MTAEUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR

879.544

362

IT0004240443

11/04/2022

14:57:20

178

1,8650

362

879.561

IT0004240443

11/04/2022

16:07:28

151

1,9000

881.340

362

IT0004240443

11/04/2022

17:16:49

100

1,9000

882.480

362

IT0004240443

11/04/2022

17:19:44

725

1,9500

882.568

362

IT0004240443

11/04/2022

17:19:50

85

1,9500

882.573

362

IT0004240443

11/04/2022

17:19:52

748

1,9500

882.574

362

IT0004240443

362

12/04/2022

09:14:41

233

1,9500

883.967

IT0004240443

12/04/2022

12:57:10

362

365

1,9400

889.316

IT0004240443

12/04/2022

14:08:13

370

1,9700

890.486

362

IT0004240443

12/04/2022

14:08:15

1.532

362

1,9700

890.488

IT0004240443

13/04/2022

10:24:54

266

1,9550

899.883

362

IT0004240443

13/04/2022

11:24:13

50

1,9500

901.601

362

IT0004240443

13/04/2022

13:48:14

395

1,9500

903.419

362

IT0004240443

13/04/2022

14:09:55

75

1,9500

903.791

362

IT0004240443

13/04/2022

15:19:18

1.437

1,9500

904.891

362

IT0004240443

13/04/2022

16:57:49

115

1,9500

909.764

362

IT0004240443

14/04/2022

10:25:48

1.555

2,0900

913.872

362

IT0004240443

14/04/2022

10:25:51

1.045

2,0900

913.882

Disclaimer

Piquadro S.p.A. published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 09:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
