Piquadro S p A : 260CS Piquadro buy back purchase week April 11 15 2022

Press release
REPORT ON THE TREASURY SHARES BUY-BACK PLAN OF
PIQUADRO S.P.A.
Silla di Gaggio Montano (BO), April 19, 2022. With reference to treasury shares buy-back plan, Piquadro S.p.A. hereby announces that, during the period from April 11th to April 14th, 2022, it purchased no. 9,791 treasury shares for a total consideration of 19,435.41 Euro, as authorized by the shareholders' meeting on July 27th, 2021, already disclosed pursuant to Art. 144-bis of Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999.
Details of the daily transactions on the Mercato Telematico Azionario are as follows:
|
Date
|
Number of ordinary shares purchased
|
Average price (Euro)
|
Consideration
(Euro)
|
04/11/2022
|
2,353
|
1.9258
|
4,531.41
|
04/12/2022
|
2,500
|
1.9638
|
4,909.50
|
04/13/2022
|
2,338
|
1.9506
|
4,560.50
|
04/14/2022
|
2,600
|
2.0900
|
5,434.00
|
Total
|
9,791
|
1.9850
|
19,435.41
Following the above purchases and considering the treasury shares already in portfolio, as of April 14th, 2022 Piquadro S.p.A. holds no. 1,556,923 treasury shares, equal to 3.1138% of the share capital.
Piquadro Group
The Piquadro Group operates in the sector of leather accessories through the Piquadro, The Bridge and Lancel brands. Cornerstones for the three brands is attention to details and the quality of the workmanship as well as the leather but the Piquadro product stands out for its innovative design and technological content, while The Bridge emphasizes the vintage flavor of Tuscan craftsmanship and finally the Lancel collections embody the Parisian allure of a fashion house founded in 1876.The origins of the Group date back to 1987 when Marco Palmieri, now President and Chief Executive Officer, founded his company near Bologna, where it is still headquartered. The distribution network extends over 50 countries around the world and counts 181 outlets including 82 Piquadro boutiques (54 in Italy and 28 abroad including 48 DOS directly operated stores and 34 franchised stores), 12 The Bridge boutiques (12 in Italy including 10 DOS directly operated stores and 2 franchised) and 87 Lancel boutiques (64 in France and 23 abroad, of which 80 DOS directly operated stores and 7 franchised). The Group's consolidated turnover for the year 2021/2022 ended on March 31, 2022, is equal to € 149.4 million.
Piquadro S.p.A. has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since October 2007.
Nome dell'Emittente
Nome dell'IntermediarioCodice identificativo dell'IntermediarioCodice identificativo strumenti finanziariData operazioneOra operazione
(CET)Codice identificativoAcquisto/VenditaQuantità
Prezzo per unità
MercatoDivisaNumero identificativo operazione
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Name of the Issuer
Name of the Broker
Identity code of the Broker
Identity code of the financial instrument
Day of the Transaction
Hour of the transaction
(CET)Buy/Sell
QuantityPrice per unit
Identity code of the Market
Currency
Reference number of the transaction
PIQUADRO PIQUADRO PIQUADRO PIQUADRO PIQUADRO PIQUADRO PIQUADRO PIQUADRO PIQUADRO PIQUADRO PIQUADRO PIQUADRO PIQUADRO PIQUADRO PIQUADRO PIQUADRO PIQUADRO PIQUADRO PIQUADRO
Mediobanca S.p.A. Mediobanca S.p.A. Mediobanca S.p.A. Mediobanca S.p.A. Mediobanca S.p.A. Mediobanca S.p.A. Mediobanca S.p.A. Mediobanca S.p.A. Mediobanca S.p.A. Mediobanca S.p.A. Mediobanca S.p.A. Mediobanca S.p.A. Mediobanca S.p.A. Mediobanca S.p.A. Mediobanca S.p.A. Mediobanca S.p.A. Mediobanca S.p.A. Mediobanca S.p.A. Mediobanca S.p.A.
362
IT0004240443
11/04/2022
14:56:51
B B B B B B B B B B B B B B B B B B B
366
1,8700
MTA MTA MTA MTA MTA MTA MTA MTA MTA MTA MTA MTA MTA MTA MTA MTA MTA MTA MTAEUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR
879.544
362
IT0004240443
11/04/2022
14:57:20
178
1,8650
362
879.561
IT0004240443
11/04/2022
16:07:28
151
1,9000
881.340
362
IT0004240443
11/04/2022
17:16:49
100
1,9000
882.480
362
IT0004240443
11/04/2022
17:19:44
725
1,9500
882.568
362
IT0004240443
11/04/2022
17:19:50
85
1,9500
882.573
362
IT0004240443
11/04/2022
17:19:52
748
1,9500
882.574
362
IT0004240443
362
12/04/2022
09:14:41
233
1,9500
883.967
IT0004240443
12/04/2022
12:57:10
362
365
1,9400
889.316
IT0004240443
12/04/2022
14:08:13
370
1,9700
890.486
362
IT0004240443
12/04/2022
14:08:15
1.532
362
1,9700
890.488
IT0004240443
13/04/2022
10:24:54
266
1,9550
899.883
362
IT0004240443
13/04/2022
11:24:13
50
1,9500
901.601
362
IT0004240443
13/04/2022
13:48:14
395
1,9500
903.419
362
IT0004240443
13/04/2022
14:09:55
75
1,9500
903.791
362
IT0004240443
13/04/2022
15:19:18
1.437
1,9500
904.891
362
IT0004240443
13/04/2022
16:57:49
115
1,9500
909.764
362
IT0004240443
14/04/2022
10:25:48
1.555
2,0900
913.872
362
IT0004240443
14/04/2022
10:25:51
1.045
2,0900
913.882