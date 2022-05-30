Log in
    PQ   IT0004240443

PIQUADRO S.P.A.

(PQ)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  05/30 06:16:15 am EDT
2.060 EUR   +1.48%
Piquadro S p A : 266CS Piquadro buy back purchase week may 23 27 2022

05/30/2022 | 10:09am EDT
Press release

REPORT ON THE TREASURY SHARES BUY-BACK PLAN OF

PIQUADRO S.P.A.

Silla di Gaggio Montano (BO), May 30, 2022. With reference to treasury shares buy-back plan, Piquadro S.p.A. hereby announces that, during the period from May 23rd to May 27th, 2022, it purchased no. 8,400 treasury shares for a total consideration of 17,125.08 Euro, as authorized by the shareholders' meeting on July 27th, 2021, already disclosed pursuant to Art. 144-bis of Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999.

Details of the daily transactions on the Mercato Telematico Azionario are as follows:

Number of ordinary

Average price (Euro)

Consideration

Date

shares purchased

(Euro)

05/23/2022

-

-

-

05/24/2022

2,100

2.0089

4,218.69

05/25/2022

2,100

2.0482

4,301.22

05/26/2022

2,100

2.0450

4,294.50

05/27/2022

2,100

2.0527

4,310.67

Total

8,400

2.0387

17,125.08

Following the above purchases and considering the treasury shares already in portfolio, as of May 27th, 2022 Piquadro S.p.A. holds no. 1,592,054 treasury shares, equal to 3.1841% of the share capital.

Piquadro Group

The Piquadro Group operates in the sector of leather accessories through the Piquadro, The Bridge and Lancel brands. Cornerstones for the three brands is attention to details and the quality of the workmanship as well as the leather but the Piquadro product stands out for its innovative design and technological content, while The Bridge emphasizes the vintage flavor of Tuscan craftsmanship and finally the Lancel collections embody the Parisian allure of a fashion house founded in 1876.The origins of the Group date back to 1987 when Marco Palmieri, now President and Chief Executive Officer, founded his company near Bologna, where it is still headquartered. The distribution network extends over 50 countries around the world and counts 181 outlets including 82 Piquadro boutiques (54 in Italy and 28 abroad including 48 DOS directly operated stores and 34 franchised stores), 12 The Bridge boutiques (12 in Italy including 10 DOS directly operated stores and 2 franchised) and 87 Lancel boutiques (64 in France and 23 abroad, of which 80 DOS directly operated stores and 7 franchised). The Group's consolidated turnover for the year 2021/2022 ended on March 31, 2022, is equal to € 149.4 million.

Piquadro S.p.A. has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since October 2007.

Piquadro S,p,A.

Piquadro S,p,A.

Media Relations

CFO & Investor relator

Paola Di Giuseppe

Roberto Trotta

Tel +39 02 37052501

Tel +39 0534 409001

paoladigiuseppe@piquadro,com

investor,relator@piquadro,com

Nome

Nome

Codice identificativo

Codice identificativo

Data

Ora operazione

Acquisto/Vendita

Quantità

Prezzo per unità

Codice identificativo

Divisa

Numero identificativo

dell'Emittente

dell'Intermediario

dell'Intermediario

strumenti finanziari

operazione

(CET)

Mercato

operazione

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Name of

Name of

Identity code

Identity code of

Day of

Hour of the transaction

Buy/Sell

Quantity

Price per unit

Identity code of

Currency

Reference number of

the Issuer

the Broker

of the Broker

the financial instrument

the Transaction

(CET)

the Market

the transaction

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

24/05/2022

12:14:33

B

1.474

2,0000

MTA

EUR

320.602

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

24/05/2022

14:46:46

B

626

2,0300

MTA

EUR

322.844

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

25/05/2022

09:00:47

B

17

2,0500

MTA

EUR

343.914

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

25/05/2022

12:39:00

B

63

2,0500

MTA

EUR

349.617

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

25/05/2022

13:44:13

B

50

2,0100

MTA

EUR

350.786

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

25/05/2022

16:11:31

B

45

2,0100

MTA

EUR

355.583

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

25/05/2022

17:15:54

B

187

2,0500

MTA

EUR

358.621

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

25/05/2022

17:15:56

B

24

2,0500

MTA

EUR

358.635

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

25/05/2022

17:16:24

B

147

2,0500

MTA

EUR

358.657

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

25/05/2022

17:25:45

B

141

2,0500

MTA

EUR

359.227

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

25/05/2022

17:25:45

B

1.000

2,0500

MTA

EUR

359.226

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

25/05/2022

17:25:45

B

426

2,0500

MTA

EUR

359.225

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

26/05/2022

10:53:36

B

1.000

2,0600

MTA

EUR

364.187

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

26/05/2022

13:09:48

B

1.000

2,0300

MTA

EUR

368.859

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

26/05/2022

16:43:36

B

20

2,0300

MTA

EUR

379.084

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

26/05/2022

17:02:45

B

80

2,0500

MTA

EUR

379.917

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

27/05/2022

11:32:04

B

1.000

2,0500

MTA

EUR

385.753

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

27/05/2022

11:56:05

B

44

2,0500

MTA

EUR

386.820

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

27/05/2022

15:02:51

B

456

2,0500

MTA

EUR

392.277

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

27/05/2022

16:12:37

B

248

2,0300

MTA

EUR

395.479

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

27/05/2022

16:40:57

B

352

2,0800

MTA

EUR

396.937

Disclaimer

Piquadro S.p.A. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 14:08:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 116 M 124 M 124 M
Net income 2021 -6,12 M -6,55 M -6,55 M
Net Debt 2021 36,5 M 39,1 M 39,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 -15,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 98,4 M 105 M 105 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
EV / Sales 2021 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 1 047
Free-Float 26,7%
Chart PIQUADRO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Piquadro S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIQUADRO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marco Palmieri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paola Bonomo Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Catia Cesari Independent Non-Executive Director
Barbara Falcomer Independent Non-Executive Director
Marcello Piccioli Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIQUADRO S.P.A.8.56%105
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL-28.91%122 424
VIP INDUSTRIES LIMITED3.93%1 020
ANHUI KORRUN CO., LTD.-30.88%566
SAFARI INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LIMITED1.48%262
VERA BRADLEY, INC.-22.91%213