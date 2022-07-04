Log in
Piquadro S p A : 276CS Piquadro deposit annual report March 2022

07/04/2022 | 09:33am EDT
Press release

Deposit of the annual report as at March 31, 2022

Silla di Gaggio Montano (BO), July 4, 2022. Piquadro S.p.A. communicates that the annual report, which also includes the separate financial statements draft and the consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended March 31st, 2022, the management statement, the statement pursuant to art. 154-bis of D.Lgs. 58/98 and the reports of the Statutory Auditors' Committee and of the Auditing Company as well as the summary sheets of the subsidiaries' financial statements is available to the public at the Company's registered office and on the internet site www.piquadro.com, in the Investor Relations Section, and on the authorized storage system available on the website www.emarketstorage.com.

Piquadro S.p.A. also informs that the Non-financial Statement as of March 31st 2022 drafted in compliance with the Legislative Decree n. 254/2016 relating to the communication of non-financial information and to the diversity of companies and group of big dimension is available to the public at the Company's registered office and on the internet site www.piquadro.com, in the Investor Relations Section, and on the authorized storage system available on the website www.emarketstorage.com.

The Corporate Governance Report and the Remuneration Report pursuant to 123-ter of D.Lgs. 58/98 have been also filed at the Company's registered office and made available to the public on the internet site www.piquadro.com in the Investor Relations Section and on the authorized storage system available on the website www.emarketstorage.com.

Piquadro Group

The Piquadro Group operates in the sector of leather accessories through the Piquadro, The Bridge and Lancel brands. Cornerstones for the three brands is attention to details and the quality of the workmanship as well as the leather but the Piquadro product stands out for its innovative design and technological content, while The Bridge emphasizes the vintage flavor of Tuscan craftsmanship and finally the Lancel collections embody the Parisian allure of a fashion house founded in 1876.The origins of the Group date back to 1987 when Marco Palmieri, now President and Chief Executive Officer, founded his company near Bologna, where it is still headquartered. The distribution network extends over 50 countries around the world and counts 180 outlets including 80 Piquadro boutiques (52 in Italy and 28 abroad including 47 DOS directly operated stores and 33 franchised stores), 13 The Bridge boutiques (13 in Italy including 11 DOS directly operated stores and 2 franchised) and 80 Lancel boutiques (61 in France and 19 abroad, of which 72 DOS directly operated stores and 8 franchised). The Group's consolidated turnover for the year 2021/2022 ended on March 31, 2022, is € 149.4 million.

Piquadro S.p.A. has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since October 2007.

Piquadro S,p,A.

Piquadro S,p,A.

Media Relations

CFO & Investor relator

Paola Di Giuseppe

Roberto Trotta

Tel +39 02 37052501

Tel +39 0534 409001

paoladigiuseppe@piquadro.com

investor.relator@piquadro.com

Disclaimer

Piquadro S.p.A. published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 13:32:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
