    PQ   IT0004240443

PIQUADRO S.P.A.

(PQ)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  04:15 2022-09-12 am EDT
1.855 EUR   -0.27%
PIQUADRO S P A : 293CS Piquadro buy back purchase week September 5 9 2022
PU
PIQUADRO S P A : 292CS Piquadro buy back purchase week August 29 September 2 2022
PU
PIQUADRO S P A : BuyBack_0955_ALLEGATO 3F AGOSTO 2022
PU
Piquadro S p A : 293CS Piquadro buy back purchase week September 5 9 2022

09/12/2022 | 08:30am EDT
Press release

REPORT ON THE TREASURY SHARES BUY-BACK PLAN OF

PIQUADRO S.P.A.

Silla di Gaggio Montano (BO), September 12, 2022. - With reference to treasury shares buy-backplan, Piquadro S.p.A. hereby announces that, during the period from September 5th to September 9th, 2022, it purchased no. 6,626 treasury shares for a total consideration of 12,501.37 Euro, as authorized by the shareholders' meeting on July 25th, 2022, already disclosed pursuant to Art. 144- bis of Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999.

Details of the daily transactions on the Euronext Milan are as follows:

Number of ordinary

Average price (Euro)

Consideration

Date

shares purchased

(Euro)

09/05/2022

2,626

1.9317

5,072.64

09/06/2022

166

1.9150

317.89

09/07/2022

133

1.8750

249.38

09/08/2022

1,301

1.8651

2,426.50

09/09/2022

2,400

1.8479

4,434.96

Total

6,626

1.8867

12,501.37

Following the above purchases and considering the treasury shares already in portfolio, as of September 9th, 2022 Piquadro S.p.A. holds no. 1,666,444 treasury shares, equal to 3.3329% of the share capital.

Piquadro Group

The Piquadro Group operates in the sector of leather accessories through the Piquadro, The Bridge and Lancel brands. Cornerstones for the three brands is attention to details and the quality of the workmanship as well as the leather but the Piquadro product stands out for its innovative design and technological content, while The Bridge emphasizes the vintage flavor of Tuscan craftsmanship and finally the Lancel collections embody the Parisian allure of a fashion house founded in 1876.The origins of the Group date back to 1987 when Marco Palmieri, now President and Chief Executive Officer, founded his company near Bologna, where it is still headquartered. The distribution network extends over 50 countries around the world and counts 181 outlets including 81 Piquadro boutiques (53 in Italy and 28 abroad including 48 DOS directly operated stores and 33 franchised stores), 13 The Bridge boutiques (13 in Italy including 11 DOS directly operated stores and 2 franchised) and 87 Lancel boutiques (64 in France and 23 abroad, of which 80 DOS directly operated stores and 7 franchised). The Group's consolidated turnover for the year 2021/2022 ended on March 31, 2022, is € 149,4 million.

Piquadro S.p.A. has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since October 2007.

Piquadro S.p.A.

Piquadro S.p.A.

Media Relations

CFO & Investor relator

Paola Di Giuseppe

Roberto Trotta

Tel +39 02 37052501

Tel +39 0534 409001

paoladigiuseppe@piquadro.com

investor.relator@piquadro.com

Nome

Nome

Codice identificativo

Codice identificativo

Data

Ora operazione

Acquisto/Vendita

Quantità

Prezzo per unità

Codice identificativo

Divisa

Numero identificativo

dell'Emittente

dell'Intermediario

dell'Intermediario

strumenti finanziari

operazione

(CET)

Mercato

operazione

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Name of

Name of

Identity code

Identity code of

Day of

Hour of the transaction

Buy/Sell

Quantity

Price per unit

Identity code of

Currency

Reference number of

the Issuer

the Broker

of the Broker

the financial instrument

the Transaction

(CET)

the Market

the transaction

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

05/09/2022

09:32:40

B

166

1,9300

EXM

EUR

218.931

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

05/09/2022

10:16:46

B

500

1,9000

EXM

EUR

219.309

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

05/09/2022

10:28:25

B

599

1,9250

EXM

EUR

219.478

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

05/09/2022

10:28:26

B

77

1,9250

EXM

EUR

219.479

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

05/09/2022

11:09:36

B

450

1,9250

EXM

EUR

220.278

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

05/09/2022

11:34:43

B

480

1,9500

EXM

EUR

220.625

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

05/09/2022

11:34:45

B

21

1,9500

EXM

EUR

220.627

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

05/09/2022

12:28:03

B

305

1,9750

EXM

EUR

221.445

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

05/09/2022

12:28:05

B

28

1,9750

EXM

EUR

221.449

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

06/09/2022

13:00:28

B

166

1,9150

EXM

EUR

654.641

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

07/09/2022

09:37:10

B

133

1,8750

EXM

EUR

238.545

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

08/09/2022

14:20:34

B

10

1,8650

EXM

EUR

258.107

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

08/09/2022

14:40:57

B

2

1,8650

EXM

EUR

258.364

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

08/09/2022

15:00:58

B

2

1,8650

EXM

EUR

258.834

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

08/09/2022

15:13:28

B

359

1,8650

EXM

EUR

259.076

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

08/09/2022

15:30:27

B

214

1,8500

EXM

EUR

259.601

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

08/09/2022

15:30:29

B

145

1,8500

EXM

EUR

259.602

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

08/09/2022

15:35:15

B

2

1,8500

EXM

EUR

259.695

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

08/09/2022

15:47:45

B

2

1,8500

EXM

EUR

260.308

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

08/09/2022

16:13:22

B

2

1,8550

EXM

EUR

261.605

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

08/09/2022

16:18:20

B

31

1,8750

EXM

EUR

261.789

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

08/09/2022

16:23:38

B

532

1,8750

EXM

EUR

261.919

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

09/09/2022

10:52:24

B

25

1,8800

EXM

EUR

266.188

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

09/09/2022

11:23:31

B

500

1,8400

EXM

EUR

266.735

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

09/09/2022

11:26:45

B

671

1,8400

EXM

EUR

266.902

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

09/09/2022

11:40:52

B

1.203

1,8550

EXM

EUR

267.634

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

09/09/2022

14:06:32

B

1

1,8550

EXM

EUR

269.453

Disclaimer

Piquadro S.p.A. published this content on 12 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2022 12:29:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
