  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Piquadro S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PQ   IT0004240443

PIQUADRO S.P.A.

(PQ)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  08:38 03/10/2022 BST
1.660 EUR    0.00%
09:34aPiquadro S P A : BuyBack_0955_ALLEGATO 3F SETTEMBRE 2022
PU
08:54aPiquadro S P A : 296CS Piquadro buy back purchase week September 26 30 2022
PU
09/26Piquadro S P A : 295CS Piquadro buy back purchase week September 19 23 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
Summary

Piquadro S p A : 296CS Piquadro buy back purchase week September 26 30 2022

10/03/2022 | 08:54am BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release

REPORT ON THE TREASURY SHARES BUY-BACK PLAN OF

PIQUADRO S.P.A.

Silla di Gaggio Montano (BO), October 3, 2022. With reference to treasury shares buy-backplan, Piquadro S.p.A. hereby announces that, during the period from September 26th to September 30th, 2022, it purchased no. 3,285 treasury shares for a total consideration of 5,556.55 Euro, as authorized by the shareholders' meeting on July 25th, 2022, already disclosed pursuant to Art. 144-bisof Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999.

Details of the daily transactions on the Euronext Milan are as follows:

Number of ordinary

Average price (Euro)

Consideration

Date

shares purchased

(Euro)

09/26/2022

-

-

-

09/27/2022

-

-

-

09/28/2022

670

1.7425

1,167.48

09/29/2022

1,437

1.6768

2,409.56

09/30/2022

1,178

1.6804

1,979.51

Total

3,285

1.6915

5,556.55

Following the above purchases and considering the treasury shares already in portfolio, as of September 30th, 2022 Piquadro S.p.A. holds no. 1,677,733 treasury shares, equal to 3.3555% of the share capital.

Piquadro Group

The Piquadro Group operates in the sector of leather accessories through the Piquadro, The Bridge and Lancel brands. Cornerstones for the three brands is attention to details and the quality of the workmanship as well as the leather but the Piquadro product stands out for its innovative design and technological content, while The Bridge emphasizes the vintage flavor of Tuscan craftsmanship and finally the Lancel collections embody the Parisian allure of a fashion house founded in 1876.The origins of the Group date back to 1987 when Marco Palmieri, now President and Chief Executive Officer, founded his company near Bologna, where it is still headquartered. The distribution network extends over 50 countries around the world and counts 181 outlets including 81 Piquadro boutiques (53 in Italy and 28 abroad including 48 DOS directly operated stores and 33 franchised stores), 13 The Bridge boutiques (13 in Italy including 11 DOS directly operated stores and 2 franchised) and 87 Lancel boutiques (64 in France and 23 abroad, of which 80 DOS directly operated stores and 7 franchised). The Group's consolidated turnover for the year 2021/2022 ended on March 31, 2022, is € 149,4 million.

Piquadro S.p.A. has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since October 2007.

Piquadro S.p.A.

Piquadro S.p.A.

Media Relations

CFO & Investor relator

Paola Di Giuseppe

Roberto Trotta

Tel +39 02 37052501

Tel +39 0534 409001

paoladigiuseppe@piquadro.com

investor.relator@piquadro.com

Nome

Nome

Codice identificativo

Codice identificativo

Data

Ora operazione

Acquisto/Vendita

Quantità

Prezzo per unità

Codice identificativo

Divisa

Numero identificativo

dell'Emittente

dell'Intermediario

dell'Intermediario

strumenti finanziari

operazione

(CET)

Mercato

operazione

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Name of

Name of

Identity code

Identity code of

Day of

Hour of the transaction

Buy/Sell

Quantity

Price per unit

Identity code of

Currency

Reference number of

the Issuer

the Broker

of the Broker

the financial instrument

the Transaction

(CET)

the Market

the transaction

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

28/09/2022

15:55:36

B

3

1,7350

EXM

EUR

462.339

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

28/09/2022

15:55:38

B

167

1,7350

EXM

EUR

462.340

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

28/09/2022

16:37:46

B

500

1,7450

EXM

EUR

468.578

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

29/09/2022

09:33:48

B

333

1,7450

EXM

EUR

475.714

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

29/09/2022

14:11:45

B

680

1,6600

EXM

EUR

480.803

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

29/09/2022

14:11:47

B

48

1,6500

EXM

EUR

480.804

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

29/09/2022

15:41:36

B

376

1,6500

EXM

EUR

482.571

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

30/09/2022

10:39:43

B

100

1,6550

EXM

EUR

487.977

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

30/09/2022

10:40:39

B

100

1,6550

EXM

EUR

487.981

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

30/09/2022

10:41:29

B

100

1,6550

EXM

EUR

487.989

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

30/09/2022

11:16:01

B

233

1,7050

EXM

EUR

488.593

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

30/09/2022

11:16:02

B

256

1,7050

EXM

EUR

488.594

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

30/09/2022

11:16:04

B

77

1,7050

EXM

EUR

488.596

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

30/09/2022

15:16:07

B

62

1,6600

EXM

EUR

491.277

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

30/09/2022

15:17:02

B

250

1,6600

EXM

EUR

491.301

Disclaimer

Piquadro S.p.A. published this content on 03 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2022 07:53:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 153 M 150 M 135 M
Net income 2022 4,44 M 4,36 M 3,91 M
Net Debt 2022 29,4 M 28,8 M 25,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,2x
Yield 2022 4,31%
Capitalization 80,3 M 78,8 M 70,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,15x
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 1 027
Free-Float 26,7%
Chart PIQUADRO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Piquadro S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIQUADRO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marco Palmieri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Roberto Trotta Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Paola Bonomo Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Catia Cesari Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Barbara Falcomer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIQUADRO S.P.A.-11.23%79
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-16.04%300 516
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL-20.77%124 751
ESSILORLUXOTTICA-25.04%61 061
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA-31.16%54 857
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-28.58%35 646