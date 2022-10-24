Advanced search
    PQ   IT0004240443

PIQUADRO S.P.A.

(PQ)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  04:23 2022-10-24 am EDT
1.765 EUR   +2.62%
Piquadro S p A : 300CS Piquadro buy back purchase week October 17 21 2022

10/24/2022 | 04:50am EDT
Press release

REPORT ON THE TREASURY SHARES BUY-BACK PLAN OF

PIQUADRO S.P.A.

Silla di Gaggio Montano (BO), October 24, 2022. With reference to treasury shares buy-backplan, Piquadro S.p.A. hereby announces that, during the period from October 17th to October 21st, 2022, it purchased no. 3,599 treasury shares for a total consideration of 6,249.67 Euro, as authorized by the shareholders' meeting on July 25th, 2022, already disclosed pursuant to Art. 144-bisof Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999.

Details of the daily transactions on the Euronext Milan are as follows:

Number of ordinary

Average price (Euro)

Consideration

Date

shares purchased

(Euro)

10/17/2022

-

-

-

10/18/2022

33

1.7350

57.26

10/19/2022

576

1.7350

999.36

10/20/2022

1,240

1.7323

2,148.05

10/21/2022

1,750

1.7400

3,045.00

Total

3,599

1.7365

6,249.67

Following the above purchases and considering the treasury shares already in portfolio, as of October 21st, 2022 Piquadro S.p.A. holds no. 1,691,031 treasury shares, equal to 3.3821% of the share capital.

Piquadro Group

The Piquadro Group operates in the sector of leather accessories through the Piquadro, The Bridge and Lancel brands. Cornerstones for the three brands is attention to details and the quality of the workmanship as well as the leather but the Piquadro product stands out for its innovative design and technological content, while The Bridge emphasizes the vintage flavor of Tuscan craftsmanship and finally the Lancel collections embody the Parisian allure of a fashion house founded in 1876.The origins of the Group date back to 1987 when Marco Palmieri, now President and Chief Executive Officer, founded his company near Bologna, where it is still headquartered. The distribution network extends over 50 countries around the world and counts 180 outlets including 81 Piquadro boutiques (53 in Italy and 28 abroad including 48 DOS directly operated stores and 33 franchised stores), 13 The Bridge boutiques (13 in Italy including 11 DOS directly operated stores and 2 franchised) and 86 Lancel boutiques (64 in France and 22 abroad, of which 79 DOS directly operated stores and 7 franchised). The Group's consolidated turnover for the year 2021/2022 ended on March 31, 2022, is € 149,4 million.

Piquadro S.p.A. has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since October 2007.

Piquadro S.p.A.

Piquadro S.p.A.

Media Relations

CFO & Investor relator

Paola Di Giuseppe

Roberto Trotta

Tel +39 02 37052501

Tel +39 0534 409001

paoladigiuseppe@piquadro.com

investor.relator@piquadro.com

Nome

Nome

Codice identificativo

Codice identificativo

Data

Ora operazione

Acquisto/Vendita

Quantità

Prezzo per unità

Codice identificativo

Divisa

Numero identificativo

dell'Emittente

dell'Intermediario

dell'Intermediario

strumenti finanziari

operazione

(CET)

Mercato

operazione

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Name of

Name of

Identity code

Identity code of

Day of

Hour of the transaction

Buy/Sell

Quantity

Price per unit

Identity code of

Currency

Reference number of

the Issuer

the Broker

of the Broker

the financial instrument

the Transaction

(CET)

the Market

the transaction

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

18/10/2022

15:56:49

B

33

1,7350

EXM

EUR

679.496

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

19/10/2022

09:19:43

B

166

1,7350

EXM

EUR

684.347

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

19/10/2022

09:22:28

B

77

1,7350

EXM

EUR

684.361

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

19/10/2022

10:34:52

B

163

1,7350

EXM

EUR

685.278

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

19/10/2022

10:34:52

B

170

1,7350

EXM

EUR

685.277

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

20/10/2022

10:15:52

B

300

1,7400

EXM

EUR

696.376

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

20/10/2022

10:32:30

B

33

1,7400

EXM

EUR

696.707

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

20/10/2022

10:32:46

B

567

1,7400

EXM

EUR

696.720

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

20/10/2022

10:55:43

B

100

1,7400

EXM

EUR

697.153

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

20/10/2022

11:42:30

B

229

1,7000

EXM

EUR

698.628

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

20/10/2022

11:42:58

B

11

1,7000

EXM

EUR

698.758

PIQUADRO

Mediobanca S.p.A.

362

IT0004240443

21/10/2022

09:51:14

B

1.750

1,7400

EXM

EUR

710.983

Disclaimer

Piquadro S.p.A. published this content on 24 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2022 08:49:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
